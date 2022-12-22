Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
Why Does Emily Blunt Spend So Much Time With Stanley Tucci?

Why Does Emily Blunt Spend So Much Time With Stanley Tucci?

Credit: @_emily_blunt_

Emily Blunt wows us in everything she does. From her role as the snotty, hateful (hungry and sleep-deprived is more like it) Emily in The Devil Wears Prada to her role as the iconic Mary Poppins, it’s impossible to love her more than we do now. She’s a talented actress who knows a thing or two about becoming the character, and we can’t help but think it is a large part of the reason the handsome and hilarious John Krasinski fell in love with her and married her. But her husband, marriage, and talent aside, her fans want to know why Emily Blunt spends so much time with her Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci. Did they become friends on the set? Is there something more? You might be surprised.

Why Does Emily Blunt Spend So Much Time with Stanley Tucci?

As it happens, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are families. They are related by marriage. More specifically, they are related because Tucci married Blunt’s sister in 2012. They actually met at Emily’s wedding to John Krasinski in 2010, and they fell in love. Her name is Felicity Tucci, and she is Emily’s older sister. They are the happy parents of two kids of their own. Their son was born in 2015, and their daughter was born in 2018, which are Tucci’s fourth and fifth children (seven if you count the fact that he raised his first wife’s children from her former marriage).

Stanley Tucci Was Married Prior

Quickly, we ought to mention that Tucci was previously married, and it was a dramatic marriage. He wed Kathryn Spath in 1995. They had a daughter, and then they had a set of twin daughters. They also raised Spath’s children from her first marriage. Tucci left her in 2002 and moved on with Edie Falco, but their relationship did not pan out. Following that relationship’s demise, he returned to his wife, and they remained married until she tragically lost her battle with cancer in 2009.

Credit: @_emily_blunt_

Emily Blunt and Her Family Spend Holidays with Stanley Tucci

Emily Blunt is a huge fan of spending the holidays with her brother-in-law. As the world learned during the pandemic, he’s a kitchen talent. He’s a mixologist and a wonderful cook – as is her sister, per Blunt – and the family loves to enjoy Tucci’s Christmas cosmos. They spend their holidays together and often go back and forth between hosting. Either way, though, Emily Blunt feels as if she wins in that one. She gets her sister and her brother-in-law to cook for her, and they are quite talented in the kitchen, so no one loses.

What We Know about Fuller House Season 4 So Far

His sister-in-law said of him, “He’s an all-around renaissance man who knows the way to everyone’s hearts. And it’s through having a damn good time. He’s frighteningly bright, quick to laugh, and loves to be laughed at, charismatic, warm, and energetic.” They obviously get along well enough that he was invited to Emily and John’s wedding and was good enough to date and marry her sister, so it seems the family gets along quite well.

Emily Blunt Enjoys Teasing Her Brother-in-Law About Being a Sex Symbol

He was in his 60s when the world finally realized that Stanley Tucci was a catch. He’s always been famous for his outrageous movie personality, but his Instagram videos making cocktails and working on his recipes made the world look twice. Honestly, we get it. He does not get it, but he also doesn’t hate it (let’s be honest and say no one is upset about having the world find them attractive, after all). Though she loves to rib him about it, it’s a good time. She is also quick to discuss it with anyone who asks, knowing it probably makes him roll his eyes and blush. It’s what sisters-in-law do to their brothers-in-law, though, so it works.

Credit: @_emily_blunt_

We don’t know what the family plans on doing this holiday season, but we imagine it involves a Christmas cosmo, a little fun, and a lot of ribbing about Stanley Tucci about becoming a sex symbol when other men are planning for their retirement. This is one family that is living their best life, and no one blames them for it. We wish more families were so close. They clearly enjoy one another, which is wonderful for the family and the children. Growing up with extended family members who get along so well is a lovely thing for a child, and we wish their family the Merriest of the Christmas season and all that goes with it.

10 Movie Bloopers That are Better than the Movies Themselves
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Clayton English
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nathan Kress
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Luke Mitchell
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jo Franco
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cameron J. Wright
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chandler Kinney

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Reactions and Tributes to the Death of Sonya Eddy
Reactions To The Death Of Kim Cattrall’s Mother, Shane
Why Did Anthony Anderson Leave Law & Order?
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Reactions To The Death Of Kim Cattrall’s Mother, Shane
You Can Visit the Location Where Couples Retreat Was Filmed
Is Elizabeth Banks Joking about Cocaine Bear’s Revenge Story?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Ray Fisher’s Criticism Over Old Tweets Prompts a Response from James Gunn
Brandi Glanville Calls Out Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian For Having An affair With Piper Perabo During Their Marriage
Indiana Jones 5 Will Make Mention of Shia LaBeouf’s Absence
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch