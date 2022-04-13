10 Things You Didn’t Know about Noah Thompson

When Noah Thompson was growing up, he watched American Idol just as much as the rest of the world. This young man didn’t think he had a chance, though, despite the fact that he is who the internet is calling the next winner of the 20th season. He’s talented. He’s a singer from Kentucky who is doing big things with his life, and he is doing it all for his little boy. He will chase his dreams, and they’re coming true faster than ever now that he is one of the top 24 final contestants on the show this season.
1. He’s Young
He might not be the oldest person on the show, but he is among the oldest to make it into the top 24. Most of those who made it are still in their teens, but he is all of 24. He’s not the old man of the bunch, but he is up there.
2. He’s in Construction
When he’s not singing and trying to make his dreams come true, he works in the construction industry. It’s a great field because it pays well and there is always work to be done. He makes a decent living for his little family, and he is proud of his hard work.
3. He is a Dad
He’s a dad, and it’s the most important thing in his life. He has a son, and everything that he does is for his son. He and his little boy are close and being away from him to film this show is a difficult situation for him, but he will gladly do it if it means making his life better for his family.
4. He Wants to Be a Role Model
There is one thing that all parents have in common – their goal is to be the kind of role model their kids can look up to, live up to, and respect and admire. It’s a big job, and it is one that many people fail to make work. However, this young man is making sure he can show his son that you can chase your dreams, catch them, and nothing is too big, too much, or too out of reach.
5. He Has Struggled with Self-Confidence
Despite his incredible talent, he’s a man who didn’t always believe in himself. He’s struggled a bit with his confidence and his belief in himself, and he is hopeful that this situation is changing him for the better. Seeing that the world believes in him and that people like Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie believe in him, is a game-changer.
6. Fans are In Love with Him
When he performed before the Final 24 was announced, he did not feel that he did a good job. He was not sure his performance would work for him, but he loved the song and wanted to sing it. It’s “Stay” by Rihanna, and he killed it. Fans were excited for him, and they were on social media in moments telling him his voice is something seriously special – and it is.
7. He is Very Humble
There is nothing about this young man that screams superstar except his voice. He’s humble, down to earth, and really just a nice guy. That’s nothing you can fake, and he is clearly just a kid who loves to sing, loves his family, and really wants to make his dreams come true. The world recognizes this, too, and they love it.
8. He’s the Predicted Winner
It seems that the internet has an opinion, and their opinion is that he is the kid who will take home the win and be the next American Idol. He seems to be the kid to beat, and everyone is going to vote for him if the internet’s opinion is correct.
9. He is From Kentucky
He’s a young man from a small town in Kentucky. He grew up listening to country music, and he loves it. He is from Louisa, and he works with a man who thought he should audition. Thompson was not interested in auditioning – that would likely be his lack of confidence in himself speaking – but his coworkers said he needed to, and he did.
10. He Wasn’t Going to Audition
Despite the fact that he has always watched the show and knows he can sing, he didn’t think he’d audition. He was talked into it, and he is so glad that he listened. It’s a big deal for him, and it’s amazing to anyone that he would not even consider it.