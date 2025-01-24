6 Things You Didn’t Know About The Brutalist’s Felicity Jones

Actress Felicity Jones is one of the most captivating talents in contemporary cinema. The English actress is known for her charm, versatility, and ability to bring depth into her characters. She gained international recognition in the mid-2010s and has become a familiar face to movie audiences.
In Brady Corbet’s 2024 epic period drama, Felicity Jones breathed life into László Tóth’s (Adrien Brody) wife character, Erzsébet Tóth. Her brilliant performance earned the actress several accolades from critics and audiences. Despite her growing fame, Jones remains a mystery to her many fans. From surprising hobbies to little-known facts about her upbringing and career choices, here are 6 things you probably didn’t know about Felicity Jones.
1. Her Parents Separated When She Was 3
The actress was born Felicity Rose Hadley Jones in Birmingham, West Midlands, England, on October 17, 1983. She was born into a family of four, having an older brother, Alex Jones. Her parents worked average jobs, with her father being a journalist and her mother in advertising. The family lived together in the model village of Bournville in Birmingham. However, Jones’s parents separated when she was three years old. From then, Jones, alongside her older brother, was raised by their mother.
2. Felicity Jones Began Her Acting Career at Age 11
Felicity Jones had an early interest in acting. Thanks, in no small part, to her uncle, actor Michael Hadley. The English actor is famous for his roles as Mr. Roberts in The Boat That Rocked (2009), Joseph Toffollo in Diana (2013), and the Mage King in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017). Having watched her uncle perform while she was still young, Felicity Jones entertained the idea of being an actress.
Hadley, for his part, encouraged Jones to pursue acting. Her first acting role was at Central Junior Television, an after-school workshop that trained young people in the performing arts. However, Jones made her professional acting debut at 13 in the British family TV movie The Treasure Seekers (1996). The movie was based on E. Nesbit’s 1899 novel The Story of the Treasure Seekers. In the film, Felicity Jones was cast as Alice Bastable.
3. Felicity Jones Read English at Wadham College, Oxford
Felicity Jones is a proud alumnus of Wadham College, Oxford, one of the constituent colleges of the University of Oxford. Despite having an early interest in acting, she chose not to skip formal education but find a way to balance academics with her passion. Before attending Wadham College, Oxford, Jones had already begun her professional career. As such, while at the college, she actively participated in several of the school’s plays. Her time at Oxford helped her develop a deep appreciation for classic literature, eventually influencing her acting approach.
4. Felicity Jones is also a Skilled Radio Actress
Felicity Jones’ versatility goes beyond her roles on screen. Besides her screen and stage credits, Jones has also worked in radio. Before her breakthrough in film, Felicity Jones honed her skills in radio dramas for the BBC. One of her most notable roles was playing Emma Grundy in the long-running British radio soap opera series The Archers. Jones worked on the show from 1999 to 2009. With radio acting, actors rely entirely on their voices to convey emotions. This, in no small way, helped enhance Jones’ versatility as an actress. Two other of her radio credits include Mansfield Park (2003) and Falco: The Silver Pigs (2004).
5. She Has Starred in Several Notable Film Projects
Arguably, her breakout role was playing Anna Gardner in Drake Doremus’s 2011 romantic drama Like Crazy. Jones co-starred alongside the late Anton Yelchin and Jennifer Lawrence. In 2013, Jones portrayed Ellen Ternan in the biographical drama The Invisible Woman. She starred alongside Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas. Jones joined the cast of The Amazing Spider-Man series in its second installment, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). She portrayed Harry Osborn’s (Dane DeHaan) assistant, Felicia Hardy.
Felicity Jones finally got the Academy’s nod for Best Actress for her performance in James Marsh’s biographical drama The Theory of Everything. With the movie adapted from Jane Hawking’s 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen, Jones portrayed Jane Wilde Hawking. The film also starred Eddie Redmayne (as Stephen Hawking), Charlie Cox, David Thewlis, Emily Watson, and Simon McBurney.
Following these iconic roles, Felicity Jones portrayed Jyn Erso in Gareth Edwards’ Star Wars stand-alone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). The same year, she co-starred alongside Tom Hanks in the final installment of the Robert Langdon film series Inferno (2016) as Dr. Sienna Brooks. In the past decade, Felicity Jones starred in On the Basis of Sex (2018), The Aeronauts (2019), The Midnight Sky (2020), The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021), and Dead Shot (2023).
6. Felicity Jones is Married to Charles Guard
From 2003 to 2013, Felicity Jones dated English artist Ed Fornieles. The couple met while Jones was at Oxford. As one who loves her privacy, not much was known about her dating life until she began dating English director Charles Guard in 2015. Jones and Guard were engaged in May 2017 and tied the knot on June 30, 2018. Their marriage has produced two children, whom Jones has shielded away from the spotlight. If you enjoyed reading these facts about Felicity Jones, here’s everything to know about Australian actress Isla Fisher.
