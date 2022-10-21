Top Cameos to Look Out for in “This Is the End”

It’s not every day we get to see a movie with star-studded cameos together with its lead actors. Cameo appearances always give eye-popping moments to movie viewers. So, when This Is the End was released in 2013, it took cameo appearances to a whole new level.
The movie is an American apocalyptic comedy with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as writers, directors, and producers. Its off-the-wall storyline has all of these actors playing exaggerated, fictionalized versions of themselves.
Before we proceed to the list of cameos, let’s recap the movie’s plot. James Franco hosts a housewarming party and invites some top celebrities. Just as the party is ongoing, apocalyptic events like earthquakes and raptures start to occur. The lead characters must find a way to save themselves or seek salvation to make heaven.
With the number of stars making cameo appearances, it may be hard to keep up. To help joggle the memory, here are some top celebrities playing cameos and how they died.
Rihanna
Who would have thought Rihanna and James Franco were friends? For what’s worth, she seems to be the only top musician invited to the party. She makes quite an impression in the movie.
We see her chatting with Jason Segel, then having her ass smacked by Michael Cera. Rihanna immediately replies with a dirty slap to his face. We also see her and hear her lend her voice while Craig Robinson plays the piano.
She gets killed when a giant sinkhole appears in front of James Franco’s house. She falls straight to Hell without any chance at redemption.
Emma Watson
She’s a guest at Franco’s party. She’s seen running when the hole appears. She somehow survives the monsters and demons outside and returns to take refuge in Franco’s home.
She leaves the house when she misunderstands the lead actor’s conversation. Thinking they were a threat to her life, she decided to abandon the safehouse. She probably gets killed by monsters.
Paul Rudd
He’s late to the party and arrives, running towards the house because of the apocalyptic events. He’s holding an enormous bottle of wine, which looks like a gift for James Franco. He joins the frightful crowd to look at the burning city.
As an earthquake rips open the front of Franco’s house, Rudd is seen running around, still holding the large bottle of wine. He accidentally steps on a fallen lady’s head, squashing her eyes out.
Paul Rudd is also killed off by falling into the hole, straight into Hell.
Mindy Kaling
She arrived at the party before the start of the apocalypse. She walks to meet Seth Rogen and gets introduced to Jay Baruchel. She confesses to them that she has a thing for Michael Cera. She even seemed excited and turned on when Rihanna responded by slapping Michael Cera for smacking her ass.
Mindy Kaling, like most other party guests, falls into Hell. Unfortunately, like others, she had no chance of redemption to heaven.
Michael Cera
He’s the cameo with the most exaggerated fictionalized version of himself. He manages to get himself high, smacks Rihanna’s ass, gets slapped by Rihanna, blows cocaine on the face of Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and has the worst, most painful death among the cameos characters.
He first gets impaled by a falling light pole just as he’s accusing the guests of stealing his phone. After being impaled, he becomes the first party guest to fall into the hole and straight into Hell.
Channing Tatum
He’s not invited to the party. However, we get to see him toward the end of the movie. Tatum is introduced when Danny McBride drags a man on a leash out of his house. The man opens his mask to reveal he’s Channing Tatum. McBride informs the lead actors that Tatum is his sexual partner.
Tatum appears as an already-turned cannibal. He was long dead before his cameo appearance.
Aziz Ansari
When the hole to Hell appears in front of James Franco’s home, Aziz Ansari is one of the guests that hangs on the hole’s edge. He screams for help to be pulled out of the hole. He pleads with Craig Robinson for help but gets ignored.
Aziz Ansari is killed off by being kicked into the hole by Kevin Hart. Aziz grabs onto the heels of Kevin Hart, who is too panicked to save anybody.
Kevin Hart
He shares a chat with Jason Segel (who dies falling into the hole to Hell) about his character in How I Met Your Mother. Then, he runs frantically as the hole appears in front of Franco’s home. After trying to kick Aziz Ansari’s face to get him off his leg, Ansari’s severed wrist stays stuck to Hart’s leg.
Kevin Hart dies while trying to remove the severed hand of Ansari from his leg. Unfortunately, he mistakenly topples over and falls into the hole.
Backstreet Boys
What better place to have a reunion than in Heaven? Jay Baruchel chooses to use his heaven wish to reunite the Backstreet Boys.
It’s unclear how they died, but their performance in Heaven was epic and a great way to end the movie.