8 Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Fred Hechinger

The White Lotus introduced a lot of brilliant young stars and promising actors to the world. One of them is the breakout star, Fred Hechinger. His captivating performance as Quinn left viewers wanting for more, whether that’s in The White Lotus universe or outside of it.
Hechinger has already been in multiple acclaimed movies and TV shows, with HBO’s The White Lotus being one of them. But there’s so much more to the actor than his outstanding talent for portraying a spoiled boy wanting to break free from his entitlement and privilege. He already has many great accomplishments in his portfolio, such as the psychological thriller film The Woman in the Window, the horror movie franchise, The Fear Street Trilogy, and the Western film News of the World. So, here are eight facts you didn’t know about Fred Hechinger.
1. Fred Hechinger Made His Acting Debut in the Movie ‘Eighth Grade’
Even though The White Lotus season 1 got viewers talking about Fred Hechinger’s impressive talent and skills, the role of Quinn is not his acting debut. He actually made his debut in the 2018 movie Eight Grade. Hechinger played Trevor in this coming-of-age film about an introverted teenage girl trying to cope with her struggles.
2. He Is Related to Fred M. Hechinger and Leah Rozen
Another interesting fact about Fred Hechinger is that he comes from a talented family. His grandfather was Fred M. Hechinger, who was an education editor at The New York Times from 1959 to 1990. He is also the nephew of the popular film critic Leah Rozen.
3. He Is Often Compared to Joaquin Phoenix
Many fans agree that Fred Hechinger looks a lot like Joaquin Phoenix. They also compare the actors because of the similarities in their demeanours, not just appearance-wise but also in terms of their acting talent. But to many fans’ disappointment, Hechinger and Phoenix are actually not related.
4. He Is One of the Most Talked About Breakout Stars From The White Lotus
Despite his other projects and accomplishments, the role of Quinn in The White Lotus is by far Hechinger’s most significant career stepping stone. As soon as the show debuted, he instantly became the talk of the town. His portrayal of the rebellious privileged teenager was one of the best parts of season 1, and it’s a huge testament to Hechinger’s acting abilities. What’s more, working with the genius Mike White was a huge lesson for him too. Hechinger says, “That’s actually part of why I wanted to be on-site as much as I could, to see him in action. Mike was so kind and open to letting me shadow whenever I wanted to be there for scenes that I wasn’t in. It was more like advice through seeing him do it, watching the process.”
5. Fred Hechinger Was Born and Raised in New York City
Fred Hechinger is a native New Yorker. He was born on Upper East Side to parents Sarah Rozen and Paul Hechinger. He attended Saint Ann’s School with fellow actors Maya Hawke and Lucas Hedges.
6. Fred Hechinger Is A Master of Disguise In Sony’s Kraven the Hunter
Another thing you probably didn’t know is that Hechinger has a role in Sony’s Marvel universe in the upcoming movie Kraven the Hunter. He will play Chameleon, who is Kraven’s half-brother and, as his name suggests, an evil master of disguise. The movie features other big Hollywood names like Aaron Taylor Johnson and Russell Crowe.
7. He Was a Teen Reporter
Before he decided to pursue acting, Hechinger was a teen reporter. He initially planned to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and become a journalist. He even interviewed The Amazing Spiderman‘s Andrew Garfield, the author Jeff Kinney, and the reporter Brian Williams.
8. His Favorite Movie Genres Are Romantic Comedies and Musicals
Despite starring in several horror and thriller movies, Hechinger actually prefers romantic comedies and musicals. As he pointed out in an interview, he would love to add these types of movies to his acting portfolio. He said, “The movies I watch alone and turn to when I’m down are romantic comedies and musicals. […] I would love to do both of those one day.” Hechinger’s fans are looking forward to seeing more of him, that’s for sure.
