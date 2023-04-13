10 White Lotus Characters Season 1, Ranked From Worst to Best

The White Lotus is an anthology series that follows a group of privileged, self-centered people during their luxurious vacation as they exploit hotel staff and unleash their worst impulses. Even though it’s technically a satire and a comedy-drama show, The White Lotus is also a piercing character study. The White Lotus season 1 features some of the most insufferable elitist characters in the history of television, where nobody is innocent.
That’s the whole beauty of the show. Mike White‘s characters are awful, but they’re also human. Some characters are worse than others, though. So, here are 10 White Lotus characters from season 1, ranked from worst to best.
10. Shane
Shane is the definition of mama’s boy and the ultimate spoiled brat. Even though he’s on his honeymoon, he can’t let go of the luxurious suite his mom booked for him. So he spends his entire vacation trying to “make it right” by playing childish games and trying to get the hotel manager Armond in trouble. Even though he’s technically right, because Armond did make a booking mistake, he can’t seem to let it go and ends up completely ruining his honeymoon. On top of that, he’s an awful unsupportive partner. Let’s not forget that he even asked his mom to join them on their honeymoon. All these reasons make him the worst character in The White Lotus Season 1.
9. Armond
Armond is a terrible character for multiple reasons. Even though he knows he made a booking mishap, he still indulges in the petty game with Shane instead of letting things go and actually doing his job. Throughout the whole season, he tries to hide his true character under a colorful and witty persona. But the season finale reveals Armond’s true face. He’s mean, vindictive, and passively aggressive. Unfortunately, this costs him his own life in the end.
8. Olivia
Olivia is a true mean girl, and she’s one of the least likable characters on the show. She’s judgmental, cynical, and completely ignorant of her privilege, pretending to be a “woke” person and using her non-white friend Paula as a cover. She treats everyone around terribly but the final straw is when she tries to steal Paula’s boyfriend, proving once again how insufferable she truly is.
7. Nicole
While Nicole is a girl boss, that doesn’t mean she’s not one of the most obnoxious characters on The White Lotus season 1. She’s apparently a hard-working and disciplined woman. She has some of the most memorable moments on the show, and she’s the type of character you love to hate. Despite her sometimes charming personality, she has some of the most privileged thought process in the show, such as indicating that the white man is the most endangered part of today’s society.
6. Tanya
Tanya is the most memorable character in The White Lotus. And the fact that she reprises her iconic role in season 2 proves it. Although self-centered and oblivious, she’s still a tragic character. Having inherited her dad’s fortune, she is obviously mega-wealthy, but money doesn’t always guarantee happiness. Tanya is a miserable and sad person, with some of the most hilarious moments in the show. She unintentionally uses the spa manager Belinda as an emotional punching bag, then crushes her dreams and gives her money to make up for it.
5. Paula
Paula is a complex character that kicks off the season as a likable person but gets worse by the episode. Even though she comes from a more modest background than the Mossbacher family, she still tries to fit in their luxurious world. She’s very judgmental and cynical, just like her “best friend,” Olivia. She seems like a genuinely sweet person that might have good intentions at heart. However, her grudge against the upper class finally gets the best of her. She ends up betraying the Mossbacher family (who paid for her vacation) when she makes her boyfriend steal from them, which makes her character less likable and a hypocrite.
4. Mark
Mark is one of the most relatable characters in the show. Throughout the entire season, he’s either obsessing over his possible diagnosis (who wouldn’t be?) or having a life crisis because he learns his father was secretly gay. He genuinely seems nice and kind, but there are some moments when you doubt his good nature. For instance, we learn that he wasn’t such a loyal husband at one point. Also, he comes off as a bit self-centered and aloof. But other than that, he seems to be a good father, especially to Quinn.
3. Rachel
Rachel is one of the more likable characters in The White Lotus season 1. Her biggest flaw is that she’s extremely insecure and has low self-esteem. She aspires to be a successful journalist but is not confident enough to do it. So she ends up marrying Shane, who turns out to be a man-child and doesn’t support her at all; he just wants her to be his trophy wife. Throughout the entire season, Rachel is questioning whether she made the right call when she married him and even considers leaving him at one point. She’s quite polite and kind, so if there wasn’t for her final decision to stay with Shane despite her doubts, she would probably be the best character in the show.
2. Quinn
Quinn is a rare breed on The White Lotus. Although he starts off as a seemingly spoiled and irresponsible brat, he has the best character transformation throughout the season. He decides to break free of materialistic strains and live a simpler life. He awakens his inner passion for nature and ends up staying in Hawaii to pursue his dream of being on a rowing team.
1. Belinda
Belinda is definitely the sweetest character on the show. Unfortunately, her kindness quickly gets exploited by the grieving and insufferable Tanya. Being the decent human being she is, Belinda goes out of her way to comfort Tanya and help her soothe her emotional pain. As a thank you, Tanya offers to invest in Belinda’s business but quickly withdraws because she doesn’t want another “translational relationship” in her life. Watching Tanya crush Belinda’s dreams after draining her energy for the entire season is one of the most painful moments of the show, and it perfectly captures the privilege and self-delusion of the ultrawealthy.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!