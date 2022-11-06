“The Witcher”- Is Back

Are you ready to experience the chills down your spine? Because season three of “The Witcher” is just around the corner. Yes! It is true. The wait is almost over. Production started three months ago. The cast is busy winding up the first half of the upcoming season. The production even moved to Wales for location filming.
Like the first two seasons, season three will have eight episodes, and the significant parts of the first four episodes have been filmed. It is estimated that the third season will be released in the first half of 2023, and the release date might differ from the show’s legacy of release dates in December.
Filming in Wales took place in three beautiful locations in Wales. Three Cliffs Bay, the beaches of Nash Point, and the rocky lake of Trefil Quarry.
The Journey till Season Three
The journey of “The Witcher” began in 1985, when Andrzej Sapkowski, a 38-year-old traveling salesman at the time, decided to enter a short story competition. He did it for his son, who was an avid magazine reader. He waited a year for the results, but it was worth it, as he got the third position. After receiving enormous attention from fans, he wrote more stories in response to their demands. The books were then made into a TV series exclusive to Netflix. Andrzej Sapkowski serves as a creative consultant on the show.
The Cast of “The Witcher”
The main cast of “The Witcher” has Henry Cavill as “Geralt of Rivia.” Anya Chalotra as “Yennefer”. As “Ciri,” Freya Allan feels very deeply about the character and says she was upset when she did not get the role at first. However, she feels connected to the character. We have Joy Batey as “Jaskier,” MyAnna Buring as “Tassia de Vries,” Royce Shaffer as “Triss Merigold,” Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as “Dara,” Mahesh Jadu as “Vilgefortz,” Mimi Ndiweni as “Fringilla Vigo” and Eamon Farren as “Cahir.” The Witcher has quite the cast of characters.
What is “The Witcher” About?
“The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in the world where people often prove more wicked than beasts” –Netflix website.
The Witcher has a vast background story. Witcher is not a person but a profession. They are monster hunters who hunt a variety of beasts and ghouls on the Continent, which is the place where the Witcher takes place. All Witchers use a variety of tools and weapons and hunt these monsters. They also have magic spells called Signs which they can cast on the monsters.
Another exciting thing about the Witchers is that they are not born but made. They are trained at schools located in various parts of the world.
The Witcher Games
Action role-playing games have also been made based on the novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski. The first game has two sequels, The Witcher: Assassins of the Kings (2011) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015). In addition, Cd Projekt has announced that four more Witcher games are in the works.
The Moody Monster Hunter
Henry Cavill, who is playing the role of Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher,” has gained enormous attention from fans. The good news is that our “moody monster hunter” is not going anywhere. He seems pretty immersed in the character. He has also read books by Andrzej Sapkowski and plays video games by CD Projekt red. It is clear that he cares about the character, and revealed that once he just went in front of the camera and performed a dialogue that was not in the script. This dialogue was taken straight out of the book, as he felt captivated by its poetry.
Spoiler Report
You might want to skip this part if you are trying to avoid any spoiler alerts. Two major spoiler alerts concerning two fight scenes that involve the show’s main characters have been leaked during the filming in Wales. It is rumored that these leaked scenes may be one of the novel’s top five most iconic fight scenes. The Witcher is also filming an iconic Ciri sequence in the Sahara Desert in Morocco. The only lead cast member who joined the crew for the filming is Freya Allan, who plays the role of Ciri. Something exciting is stirring up here.
Where Can I Watch “The Witcher”
If you haven’t watched the first two seasons and are willing to catch up before the release of season 3, then both seasons are available on Netflix.