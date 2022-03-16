Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sam Corlett

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sam Corlett

33 seconds ago

The last few years of Sam Corlett’s career have been a time in his life that he will probably never forget. In what seems like no time at all, he went from an unknown up-and-coming actor to someone who is now known to people all over the world. He got his first big break in 2020 when he was cast in the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In 2022, he got another huge opportunity when he was cast as Leif Eriksson in the show Vikings: Valhalla. Despite not having much on-screen experience, Sam has already shown that he was meant to be a star. As Sam’s career continues to grow, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of projects Sam decides to take on. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sam Corlett.

1. He Grew Up Playing Sports

Acting is Sam’s top priority these days, but that wasn’t always the case. During an interview with Netflix, he said, “I played a lot of rugby growing up and basketball. I was captain of both at school, and they were certainly my passions. I played the fly half, which I guess you can equate to the quarterback role in rugby — the playmaker.”

2. He Loves Spending Time In Nature

Just because Sam’s star is on the rise doesn’t mean that he has lost touch with the simple things in life. When Sam has free time, he always looks forward to spending some of it outdoors. He loves appreciating the beauty of nature and he likes doing things such as hiking and swimming.

3. He Likes to Draw

The world knows Sam best for his acting abilities. However, there are a lot of people out there who don’t realize that he also has other creative talents. Sam loves drawing and it’s also something that he is very good at. He often shares his work with his followers on Instagram.

4. He’s A Formally Trained Actor

Once Sam decided that he wanted to be an actor, he knew he had to put in lots of hard work in order to achieve his dreams. He studied at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) where he earned a bachelor’s degree in acting in 2018. The school has a long list of noteworthy alumni including Dominic Purcell and Hugh Jackman.

5. He Got His Start As A Model

Breaking into the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do which means that most people’s journeys are full of twists and turns. Sam’s is no exception. Prior to getting into acting, Sam got his start as a model. At one point he was signed to Viviens Models.

6. He Likes to Surf

Sam is the kind of person who loves a good adrenaline rush and surfing has become one of his favorite ways to get one. He started surfing when he was a kid but decided to stop due to the other sports he was involved in at the time. However, he picked it back up a few years ago and he has been doing it ever since.

7. He Enjoys Taking Pictures

Sam isn’t just an actor, he is truly an all-around artist. Photography is another way that he likes to express himself and he’s a natural when it comes to capturing beautiful moments. His love for taking pictures also goes well with the fact that he likes spending time outside.

8. He Likes Giving Back to Others

Sam isn’t just using his time in the spotlight to put all of the attention on himself. He is also using his celebrity status to help others. Over the years, he has worked with several charity organizations including the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and the Australia Red Cross.

9. He Only Has A Handful of On-Screen Credits

If you’ve ever watched Sam, you probably won’t believe that he’s only been acting on screen for a few years. He made his first TV appearance in 2020 and since then he has only had two other TV roles. This probably won’t be the case for much longer, though. Now that his star is on the rise, it’s only a matter of time before he starts getting more opportunities.

10. He Connected to the Spiritual Side Of Viking Culture

Thanks to his role in Vikings: Valhalla, Sam got to learn a lot about Viking culture. However, spirituality is the thing he connected with the most. Sam told Netflix, “My fascination is always with the spiritual nature, the mythology of the pagan world. I really loved how they saw that the gods could have been speaking to them through a tree, or through a branch, or through an animal. There’s a spiritual teacher called Ram Dass, who said, “Treat everyone like they’re God in drag.” And I think that’s what pagans were doing. I really love that, and I think there’s a lot to be learned there.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Five of the Most Romantic Ballads Performed on Glee
Does The Proud Family Reboot Recapture The Magic Of The Original
HBO Max Discovery+ merge
HBO Max and Discovery+ to Merge
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Thrillers Set in the Skies That Will Make You Cancel Your Next Flight
10 Films Set in the Snow That Will Give You the Chills
Five Excellent Biopics About Artists
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sam Corlett
Remembering Scott Hall: Wrestler Dies at 63
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pepi Sonuga
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio