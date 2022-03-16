The last few years of Sam Corlett’s career have been a time in his life that he will probably never forget. In what seems like no time at all, he went from an unknown up-and-coming actor to someone who is now known to people all over the world. He got his first big break in 2020 when he was cast in the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In 2022, he got another huge opportunity when he was cast as Leif Eriksson in the show Vikings: Valhalla. Despite not having much on-screen experience, Sam has already shown that he was meant to be a star. As Sam’s career continues to grow, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of projects Sam decides to take on. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sam Corlett.
1. He Grew Up Playing Sports
Acting is Sam’s top priority these days, but that wasn’t always the case. During an interview with Netflix, he said, “I played a lot of rugby growing up and basketball. I was captain of both at school, and they were certainly my passions. I played the fly half, which I guess you can equate to the quarterback role in rugby — the playmaker.”
2. He Loves Spending Time In Nature
Just because Sam’s star is on the rise doesn’t mean that he has lost touch with the simple things in life. When Sam has free time, he always looks forward to spending some of it outdoors. He loves appreciating the beauty of nature and he likes doing things such as hiking and swimming.
3. He Likes to Draw
The world knows Sam best for his acting abilities. However, there are a lot of people out there who don’t realize that he also has other creative talents. Sam loves drawing and it’s also something that he is very good at. He often shares his work with his followers on Instagram.
4. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Once Sam decided that he wanted to be an actor, he knew he had to put in lots of hard work in order to achieve his dreams. He studied at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) where he earned a bachelor’s degree in acting in 2018. The school has a long list of noteworthy alumni including Dominic Purcell and Hugh Jackman.
5. He Got His Start As A Model
Breaking into the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do which means that most people’s journeys are full of twists and turns. Sam’s is no exception. Prior to getting into acting, Sam got his start as a model. At one point he was signed to Viviens Models.
6. He Likes to Surf
Sam is the kind of person who loves a good adrenaline rush and surfing has become one of his favorite ways to get one. He started surfing when he was a kid but decided to stop due to the other sports he was involved in at the time. However, he picked it back up a few years ago and he has been doing it ever since.
7. He Enjoys Taking Pictures
Sam isn’t just an actor, he is truly an all-around artist. Photography is another way that he likes to express himself and he’s a natural when it comes to capturing beautiful moments. His love for taking pictures also goes well with the fact that he likes spending time outside.
8. He Likes Giving Back to Others
Sam isn’t just using his time in the spotlight to put all of the attention on himself. He is also using his celebrity status to help others. Over the years, he has worked with several charity organizations including the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and the Australia Red Cross.
9. He Only Has A Handful of On-Screen Credits
If you’ve ever watched Sam, you probably won’t believe that he’s only been acting on screen for a few years. He made his first TV appearance in 2020 and since then he has only had two other TV roles. This probably won’t be the case for much longer, though. Now that his star is on the rise, it’s only a matter of time before he starts getting more opportunities.
10. He Connected to the Spiritual Side Of Viking Culture
Thanks to his role in Vikings: Valhalla, Sam got to learn a lot about Viking culture. However, spirituality is the thing he connected with the most. Sam told Netflix, “My fascination is always with the spiritual nature, the mythology of the pagan world. I really loved how they saw that the gods could have been speaking to them through a tree, or through a branch, or through an animal. There’s a spiritual teacher called Ram Dass, who said, “Treat everyone like they’re God in drag.” And I think that’s what pagans were doing. I really love that, and I think there’s a lot to be learned there.”