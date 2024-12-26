6 Things You Didn’t Know About Ted Danson

A tall and dashing figure, Ted Danson has had a towering aura in Hollywood for close to five decades. Born on December 29, 1947, Danson became a notable star by his early 30s. Most renowned for his role as the enigmatic Sam Malone in Cheers, he has traversed many genres in both TV and film ever since.
In 2024, Danson is back to the forefront with his leading role in Netflix’s comedy series, A Man on the Inside. With the show gaining impressive viewership figures and positive reviews, it seems Ted Danson isn’t ready to fade from the limelight just yet. So, in honor of his legendary career, here are 6 fun facts about Ted Danson.
Ted Danson Played His Most Iconic Character More Than Once
Cheers first landed on TV screens in 1982 and quickly became a hit. In total, the show ran for 11 seasons and Ted Danson appeared in all 11. When he decided he wanted to leave the show, the producers decided to cancel the series altogether, perfectly exemplifying just how crucial Danson was to the process. However, he returned to his iconic character on two occasions. Firstly, in 1994, Danson leant his voice The Simpsons, where he portrayed Sam in the acclaimed episode, “Fear of Flying”. But he wasn’t quite done with the character yet. He then stepped back into the shoes of Sam in the popular Cheers spin-off series Frasier. The season two episode was aptly titled “The Show Where Sam Shows Up“, and to this day, it is considered one of the most iconic episodes.
He Initially Thought One of His Shows Sucked
Ted Danson starred in Curb Your Enthusiasm since its inception in 2000. As many other stars who boarded the series, Danson played a fictionalized version of himself. Initially, he started off as a friend to Larry David, however, as each season went on, they became more like foes as Danson made a move on Larry’s ex wife, Cheryl. In total, Danson starred in 34 episodes of the hit HBO show, only missing from season 2 and season 8. During his time on the show, he became a popular character who constantly engaged in hilarious verbal sparring matches with the argumentative Larry. So, it comes as a shock to learn that when he first saw the show, he actually disliked it.
When speaking on his self-hosted Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, Danson divulged that he was initially skeptical of Curb Your Enthusiasm. He went into detail about his initial opinion after watching the pilot episode, saying: “I thought it absolutely sucked, and I felt sorry for my new friend, Larry David. So, in trying to be an encouraging kind of thing, I said, ‘If you ever need us to play ourselves, we’d be happy to, and in that sort of idiocy, I ended up being part of something that changed my life.”
He Cares Deeply for the Environment
Outside of acting, Ted Danson is renowned for his work as an environmentalist. While many stars begin attempts to help the planet when they achieve a public image, Danson kicked things off when he was just a child. It was during his youth in Flagstaff, Arizona when Danson first expressed his passion for environmental conservation. When he was 11-years-old, with his friends by his side, Danson equipped himself with a saw and an axe and hacked away at a trio of billboard signs he believed be a ugly blights. When speaking with Newsweek, he recalled: “We just thought we were doing mankind and Mother Nature a huge favor—and we didn’t get caught.”
Today, Danson’s approach to environmental conservation is a little more by the book. In 2001, he co-founded Oceana, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans through various campaigns, advocacy, and research. He serves as the organization’s vice chairman and is heavily involved in its efforts to address issues such as overfishing, pollution, and climate change.
Breaking Down Ted Danson’s Many Accolades
Ted Danson has garnered heaps of praise across his storied career. He has a Critics Choice Award and two further nominations, 18 Primetime Emmy nominations resulting in two wins, and 12 Golden Globe nominations resulting in 3 wins. His latest Golden Globe nomination comes in 2024 for his leading role in A Man on the Inside. Danson was also given a star on the the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.
Ted Danson Has Turned Dramatic Many Times
Of course, Ted Danson is most revered for his comedic roles. Alongside Cheers, he has starred in popular shows like Becker, and The Good Place, and movies like Three Men and a Baby, and Made in America. However, he ignited his dramatic spark when he starred in Steven Spielberg‘s star-studded war movie, Saving Private Ryan, in 1998. Although his role was small, it gave him the chance to showcase his dramatic faculty, leading to more serious roles in shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and season 2 of Fargo.
He Doesn’t Plan on Retiring Anytime Soon
As of writing, Ted Danson is 76-years-old. He has made waves with his performance in A Man on the Inside and the series ended on a note that eluded to a second season. When asked if he would be willing to return for a another outting, Danson told Deadline: “Dear Lord, yes,” while crossing his fingers. He also told People Magazine that he doesn’t plan on putting his feet up just yet, saying: “For us people, my age and older, you still have something to contribute hugely.”
