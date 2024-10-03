Ted Danson: 8 Best Roles on IMDb, Ranked

Veteran television and film actor Ted Danson has starred in several iconic top-rated movies and TV shows. Danson is one of television’s most recognized and established actors with a career spanning over four decades. Known for his versatility, Ted Danson has taken on a wide range of roles, with most leaving a lasting impression on audiences.
Whether delivering laughs in a comedy or delving into more dramatic territory, Ted Danson’s long-standing career is filled with numerous noteworthy performances. He developed an interest in drama at Stanford University and pursued it professionally afterward. Here’s a closer look at Ted Danson’s most memorable roles, ranked by their IMDb ratings.
8. Body Heat
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
In the Lawrence Kasdan-directed neo-noir erotic thriller Body Heat, Ted Danson joined the cast in a supporting role. He was cast as Peter Lowenstein, an assistant district attorney. He’s also the friend of the movie’s protagonist, Ned Racine (played by William Hurt), who grows suspicious of Ned’s involvement in the wealthy Edmund Walker’s (Richard Crenna) death. The 1981 Body Heat was one of Ted Danson’s earliest projects on the big screen. Body Heat was a critical and commercial success and is considered one of the 1980s classics. Body Heat grossed $24 million at the Box Office on a $9 million budget.
7. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
For younger television audiences, Ted Danson’s role in CBS’s CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is one they can relate to. Danson joined the police procedural mystery drama in season 12, debuting in its premiere. As Director D.B. Russell, Danson’s character was a seasoned crime scene investigator hired as the Director of Next Generation Cyber Forensics.
Russell initially worked at Las Vegas Crime Lab as its night shift supervisor. D.B. Russell was portrayed as a highly-skilled, intelligent, and laid-back investigator. The character exited the show in season 15 after being shot and retiring happily with Greer Latimore (Kelly Preston). Ted Danson appeared on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation from 2011 to 2015. Danson reprised the character in an episode of CSI: NY (2013) and CSI: Cyber (2015–2016).
6. Bored to Death
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Ted Danson was one of the main cast members of the three-seasoned HBO comedy series Bored to Death, which aired from September 20, 2009, to November 28, 2011. Ted Danson played George Christopher, the wealthy editor of Edition, a fictitious New York magazine. George Christopher later becomes a close friend and mentor to the series’ protagonist, Jonathan Ames (Jason Schwartzman).
Danson’s eccentric and charming George Christopher character is portrayed as hedonistic, often indulging in alcohol and women. While his life seems glamorous outwardly, George deals with deeper issues of career insecurity, loneliness, and aging. Yet, together with Zach Galifianakis‘s Ray Hueston character, the character provides some of Bored to Death’s comic relief and wisdom.
5. Cheers
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
The NBC sitcom is arguably Ted Danson’s international breakthrough role/project. Danson played Sam Malone, the charming, smooth-talking proprietor and bartender of the Boston-based Cheers bar. Sam, a former pro baseball player, was famous for his womanizing ways, quick wit, and laid-back demeanor. Danson’s Sam Malone is central to the show, as he interacts with colorful staff and regulars at the bar.
Sam Malone was in an on-again-off-again relationship with the academic and sophisticated Diane Chambers (Shelley Long). Their relationship became one of television’s iconic romances. Although Cheers had a low-rating start, it was one of television’s top shows by its finale. Its finale reportedly attracted 80 million viewers. Judging by its IMDb rating, Cheers is Ted Danson’s fifth top-rated role/project.
4. The Good Place
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Ted Danson was also part of the main cast of NBC’s fantasy comedy series The Good Place. In the multi-Primetime Emmy Award-winning show, Ted Danson played Michael, an architect who manages a seemingly perfect afterlife neighborhood called The Good Place. Although introduced as a kind, benevolent figure, Michael is revealed to have a more complex agenda. The Good Place was led by Kristen Bell, who played Eleanor Shellstrop. The show aired originally from September 19, 2016, to January 30, 2020.
3. Saving Private Ryan
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
Ted Danson’s third highest-rated project on IMDb is the Steven Spielberg-directed 1998 classic Saving Private Ryan. Besides being the second-highest-grossing film of 1998 with $482.3 million in Box Office earnings, Saving Private Ryan is still considered one of the greatest films ever made. In the Tom Hanks-led star-studded cast film, Ted Danson played Captain Fred Hamill, an officer in the 101st Airborne Division’s Pathfinders. Danson’s Captain Hamill character appears in a memorable scene where he encounters Tom Hanks’ Captain John Miller character.
Captain Hamill provides key intelligence about Private Ryan and assists Miller’s team. Danson only appears in a relatively small role. However, the character’s presence adds to the film’s sense of camaraderie and the harsh realities of war. Besides its multi-Oscar nominations and wins, Saving Private Ryan was selected by the Library of Congress in 2014 to be preserved in the National Film Registry.
2. Curb Your Enthusiasm
IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
The Emmy Award-winning HBO comedy of manners series Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of Ted Danson’s top-rated TV shows. Like its protagonist, Larry David, Ted Danson portrayed a fictionalized version of himself. Danson joined the list of stars who appeared in recurring roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Ted Danson’s character served as a friend and occasional rival to Larry David, frequently outshining him socially and professionally. Danson’s laid-back charm often contrasts with Larry’s more abrasive personality. This often leads to comical tensions between them. From 2000 to 2024, Ted Danson appeared in 34 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
1. Fargo
IMDb Rating: 8.9/10
Interestingly, FX’s black comedy crime drama Fargo is Ted Danson’s highest-rated project on IMDb. Ted Danson joined the anthology series in season 2, playing Sheriff Hank Larsson. He portrays the character as a calm, level-headed lawman in Rock County, Minnesota. He’s the father-in-law of Paul Wilson’s character, State Trooper Lou Solverson. Danson’s portrayal of Hank Larsson was praised for its depth, quiet strength, and emotional resonance. Besides these Ted Danson’s best IMDb roles/projects, check out Tom Hanks’ best romantic comedies.
