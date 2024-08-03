Vernee Watson: A Look at the Career and Achievements of the Veteran Actress

Veteran actress Vernee Watson has had a successful career spanning over five decades. Having worked consistently and extensively on television in recent decades, Watson is known to several generations of TV audiences. Although her acting career began in film, Vernee Watson’s most memorable roles have been on the small screen.
The New York City-born actress was born Vernee Christell Watson on September 28, 1949. The Septuagenarian actress’s career began in theater at age 17 before transitioning to screen. Vernee Watson, a mother of two, has been married twice, between 1976 and 1991. In honor of her talents and contributions to the industry, here’s a timeline of Vernee Watson’s career and achievements.
1972: Vernee Watson Played Blue’s Lover In Trick Baby
Although Vernee Watson made her film debut in 1970, the 1972 Blaxploitation movie Trick Baby was the first time she played a notable character. The movie centered around two con artists, “Blue” Howard (Mel Stewart) and “White Folks” (Kiel Martin), in Philadelphia. Watson’s character, Cleo Howard, was cast as Blue’s love interest.
1975: Landed A Recurring Role On Welcome Back, Kotter
The Gabe Kaplan and Alan Sachs-created ABC sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter was Vernee Watson’s first major television project. Before that, she had only appeared in guest roles. Watson was cast as Verna Jean Williams, a love interest/girlfriend of Freddie Percy “Boom Boom” Washington (played by Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs). From 1975 to 1976, Vernee Watson appeared in 13 episodes of Welcome Back, Kotter.
1977: Vernee Watson’s First Main Role On Television
Advancing her television career, Vernee Watson joined the cast of ABC’s sitcom Carter Country. Watson’s character, Lucille Banks, was included as one of the sitcom’s main cast. The role was Watson’s first role as a series regular, appearing in all 44 episodes of the show from September 15, 1977, to August 23, 1979. Watson’s character was Mayor Teddy Burnside (Richard Paul), as well as the love interest of city-bred, college-educated Sergeant Curtis Baker (Kene Holliday). In 1977, Vernee Watson also guest-starred in an episode (“Thelma’s African Romance (Part 1)”) of Good Times.
1977: Vernee Watson Voiced Dee Dee Skyes On Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels
Dee Dee Skyes was the first character Vernee Watson ever voiced in her career. She first voiced the character in ABC’s two-hour Saturday morning animated Scooby’s All-Star Laff-A-Lympics. That same year, she reprised the character in the animated mystery comedy series Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels. As the brains of the Teen Angels and a major character, Dee Dee Skyes appeared in all of the animated series‘ episodes from September 10, 1977, to June 21, 1980. Of the three main female characters, Dee Dee Skyes was the dark-skinned, afro-haired lady wearing a red turtleneck sweater, blue skirt, and red knee-high boots.
1985: Vernee Watson Played A Secretary In Foley Square
By the mid-80s, Vernee Watson had become a recognizable face on television, having starred/guest-starred in several prominent projects in the previous decade. Foley Square was a short-lived CBS sitcom that originally aired its 14 episodes from December 11, 1985, to April 8, 1986. On the show, Watson played Denise Willums, assistant district attorney Alex Harrigan’s (Margaret Colin) secretary at New York City’s District Attorney’s office. With a memorable performance, Vernee Watson appeared in all 14 aired episodes.
1990: Vernee Watson Landed Her Career’s Biggest Role In The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a success by every standard. The internationally acclaimed show helped boost Vernee Watson’s career. Although cast in a recurring role as Aunt Viola “Vy” Smith, Watson portrayed the character as lovable, tough but fair. However, Watson only appeared in 15 episodes of the show from 1990 to 1996.
1999: Vernee Watson Made Her Soap Opera Debut
Vernee Watson expanded her television career by auditioning for a role on CBS’s The Young and the Restless. Unsurprisingly, she landed the role and was cast as Birdie in 2019. That year, Vernee Watson appeared on 17 of The Young and the Restless episodes. Watson’s memorable guest-starring role before Y&R was playing Patrice in Sister, Sister. After her run on The Young and the Restless, Vernee Watson appeared in several other TV shows. She guest-starred in The West Wing (2002), The X-Files (2002), The Bernie Mac Show (2005), and Dexter. In 2006, Watson appeared in Desperate Housewives and Ghost Whisperer.
Mid-2000s to Mid-2010s: Vernee Watson’s Career Expansion
In the decade between the mid-2000s and mid-2010s, Vernee Watson didn’t land a major TV role but appeared in many top TV shows. Between 2007 and 2016, she appeared in a guest role as Nurse Althea on The Big Bang Theory. Watson also guest-starred in Criminal Minds (2009), House (2010), Melissa & Joey (2010), NCIS (2016), and Mike & Molly (2016).
2017: Vernee Watson Joined General Hospital
Vernee Watson joined General Hospital, the longest-running American soap opera in production, in 2017. Watson originated the character of Stella Henry, created by Shelly Altman and Jean Passanante, and introduced by Frank Valentini. Watson made her General Hospital debut as Stella Henry on June 7, 2017. The character’s story arc begins when she comes to Port Charles to visit her nephew and great-nephew, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and TJ Ashford (Tequan Richmond, Tajh Bellow). Currently appearing in a recurring role, Vernee Watson is still an active General Hospital cast member.
2018: Vernee Watson Received Her First Emmy Awards Nomination & Win
Having had a television career of over four decades, Vernee Watson finally received her first Emmy Awards nomination in 2018. Watson was first nominated for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series. Interestingly, the actress won her first nomination for the award. Vernee Watson was again nominated in 2019 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Again, Watson won the nomination to become a two-time Emmy Award-winning actress within a few years of joining the soap opera.
2019: She Was Part of Bob Hearts Abishola’s Main Cast
American sitcom audiences would most likely know Vernee Watson from her role on the just-concluded CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. Watson joined the cast from season 1, playing Gloria Tyler. Watson appeared in all five seasons of the show but was reduced to a recurring role in season 5. Vernee Watson also recently voiced Ol’ Crusty in an episode of the Apple TV+ animated sci-fi fantasy series WondLa. Like veteran actress Vernee Watson, a retrospective look at Patricia Arquette’s career showcases her iconic roles.
