Chloe Coleman: Unveiling the Former Child Actor’s Top Movies & TV Shows

Since her acting debut in 2013, Chloe Coleman has starred in several notable movies and TV shows. Over the years, Coleman has grown a following of fans, particularly among young audiences. For someone with only a decade-long career, Chloe Coleman has built an impressive resumé, earning critical acclaim and Box Office successes.
Born in Los Angeles, California, on November 2023, 2008, Chloe Coleman was interested in acting at an early age. Thanks to her camera operator father and television producer mother, Coleman had early exposure to film sets and several behind-the-scenes productions. Here’s a look at the top movies and TV shows that have defined her career, from child actor to Hollywood’s rising star.
Big Little Lies
HBO’s black comedy-drama series Big Little Lies was Chloe Coleman’s first big career role. Before Big Little Lies, Coleman had only guest-starred in TV shows such as Glee (2013), Transparent (2016), Henry Danger (2016, 2017), and Superstore (2017). In Big Little Lies, Chloe Coleman was cast in a recurring role as Skye Carlson, Nathan Carlson (James Tupper), and Bonnie Carlson’s (Zoë Kravitz) daughter.
Although she had a relatively short screen time, Chloe’s performance captured the complexities of a child caught amid adult conflicts. With the success of Big Little Lies and its star-studded cast, the show helped give Coleman the much-needed exposure. Chloe Coleman was 8 when she joined Big Little Lies.
Big Little Lies
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
2020 was a pivotal year in Chloe Coleman’s acting career. She starred in two movies, including the Disney+ original fantasy comedy Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. In the movie, Chloe Coleman plays Molly Moskins, a cheerful and optimistic girl who befriends Timmy Failure. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made was based on Stephan Pastis’ book series of the same name.
The movie centered around its titular character, Timmy Failure. It follows the quirky and imaginative tale of Timmy, who runs his own detective agency. Coleman’s character is introduced as his classmate, who has a crush on Timmy. Chloe’s performance added a lighthearted and warm element to the story. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made was a critical success, with young audiences smitten in admiration of Chloe Coleman.
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
Gunpowder Milkshake
Chloe Coleman stayed busy, following up with a supporting role in 2021 action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake. In the movie, Coleman plays Emily, a young girl whose father was killed by master assassin Sam (Karen Gillan). Things get complicated for Sam when she realizes why Emily’s father stole money from The Firm.
Choosing to protect Emily, The Firm contracts other assassins to eliminate Sam. Gunpowder Milkshake is a high-octane action thriller with a strong female-led cast. Chloe Coleman co-starred alongside Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Paul Giamatti. Chloe Coleman’s role and performance further solidified her versatility as an actress.
Gunpowder Milkshake
Marry Me
Chloe Coleman followed up her Gunpowder Milkshake role with the 2022 romantic comedy Marry Me. Again, she’s cast in a supporting role but stands out with her character’s youthful perspective on the movie’s love, fame, and family themes. Coleman was cast as Lou Gilbert, daughter of Owen Wilson’s character, Charlie Gilbert. Marry Me is centered on a pop star, Katalina “Kat” Valdez (Jennifer Lopez), who married a stranger (Charlie Gilbert) from the audience on impulse. As his daughter, Lou helped Charlie navigate their new life in the spotlight.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Chloe Coleman’s next high-budget movie was the standalone fantasy heist movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Coleman is cast in a minor supporting role as Kira Darvis, the daughter of one of the film’s main characters, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine). In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, bard Edging Darvis embarks on a quest to reunite with his daughter after they’re separated. Kira’s rescue is central to the movie’s plot.
With a rising Hollywood profile, Chloe Coleman also makes minor appearances in several other movies. Coleman served as the motion capture performance of Young Lo’ak te Suli Tsyeyk’itan in the 2022 Avatar: The Way of Water. In the $2.320 billion box-office grossing movie, she played the younger Lo’ak te Suli Tsyeyk’itan, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldaña) 14-year-old son. She also played Nevine in the Adam Driver-led four-person cast of 65.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Pain Hustlers
The Netflix crime drama Pain Hustlers was Chloe Coleman’s third and last film of 2023. In Pain Hustlers, Coleman played Phoebe, the daughter of Emily Blunt’s character, Liza Drake. As a single mother, Liza struggles to make ends meet and provide for Phoebe. However, lured by the prospects of financial freedom, Liza takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical startup and becomes embroiled in a dangerous scheme that leads to significant moral and personal challenges. Phoebe’s character represents the innocence and vulnerability at the heart of the story, contrasting with the increasingly corrupt world in which her mother is entangled. Being almost 15 years old when it was released, Pain Hustlers allowed audiences to appreciate Coleman’s growth as an actress.
Pain Hustlers
My Spy Movies
The 2020 My Spy movie was Chloe Coleman's feature debut. It is unarguably her most recognizable role. In the action-comedy, Coleman is introduced as Sophie, a precocious nine-year-old who discovers her apartment is under surveillance by J.J. (Dave Bautista), a tough-looking CIA operative. After detecting their surveillance, Sophie blackmails J.J. into training her to be a spy. Coleman's character's witty banter and undeniable chemistry with Bautista's character helped make My Spy a success. Coleman reprised her role in the 2024 sequel, My Spy: The Eternal City.
