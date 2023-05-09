5 DC Comic Book Characters Karen Gillan Could Play In The DCU

Karen Gillan‘s place in the DC Universe (DCU) isn’t guaranteed but her résumé positions her as one of the actors who could feature prominently in the upcoming franchise. DC Studios’ heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have been clear about their intentions for the shared universe based on characters from DC Comics. Their unified creative vision aims to build an elaborate, connected, and consistent DCU canon. This means none of the actors will get to play two characters nor will one character be played by different actors across different mediums.
It also means Gunn and Safran will be particular about the performers they engage. They are poised to seek actors who can easily align with their vision, especially those they have successfully worked with in the past. Having played Nebula in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films and other MCU superhero movies, Karen Gillan doesn’t only have a good work relationship with Gunn but has the skillset and experience to contribute meaningfully to DCU projects. Here are some of the roles that suit her profile in the exciting rebranding of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
1. Poison Ivy
Karen Gillan describes working with Gunn as one of the great joys of her career. When the American filmmaker took her on for Guardians of the Galaxy, she imagined it was only for a few days of filming. But it has lingered for nearly a decade, propelling the Nebula actress to international stardom. This, and of course the success of the franchise, have cemented Gillan’s faith in Gunn. She is willing to take whatever role the filmmaker throws her way but if she must choose for herself, the Scottish actress would settle for portraying Poison Ivy in the DCU.
Speaking to Total Film magazine, Gillan avows her love for the character, expressing that the Batman enemy has a wide-ranging story arc. For an actress with several renowned roles, Doctor Who‘s Amy Pond for one, it is hard to envision Gillan delivering a bad performance for Poison Ivy. Uma Thurman, Bridget Regan, Maggie Geha, Clare Foley, and Peyton List have all portrayed the DC Comics character but Gillan stands a chance of transforming Poison Ivy in James Gunn’s DCU.
2. Starfire
There have been several portrayals of Starfire, aka Koriand’r of Tamaran over the years. As DC Studios has set its sight on telling a massive central story, casting Karen Gillan in the DCU as Starfire could mark a new beginning for the character. A superheroine who derives her powers from the sun, Starfire has a robust origin story that can be explored for a compelling tale. From how she lost the throne of planet Tamaran to her arrival on Earth, the plot ideas are limitless. Given Gillan’s warm nature, she’s a near-perfect cast for the lively and compassionate character.
3. Barbara Gordon (Batgirl)
The Guardians of the Galaxy actress has the range and versatility to manage an intricate portrayal of the iconic Batgirl in the DCU. If the Barbara Gordon narrative threads are explored beyond being an esteemed protector of Gotham and an ally of Batman, a vast array of meaningful stories can be created around the self-made heroine. Should Gunn and Safran be up for that, Karen Gillan would make a good cast for Batgirl. Her roles in movies like Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) and Dual (2022) suggest she can bring forth a fine cinematic representation of Barbara Gordon’s astounding martial art and computer-hacking skills; among other powers peculiar to the DC character.
4. Miss Martian
A formidable psychic with the strength of a Kryptonian, Miss Martian aka Megan Morse is a White Martian who can read minds and shapeshift at will. The superheroine has been portrayed in television, films, and video games but it would certainly be interesting to see her in live-action on the big screen. This presents an opportunity for DC Studios to introduce another prominent female characters to the DC Universe, and it could become another impressive addition to Karen Gillan’s portrayals of action heroes.
5. Veronica Cale
Karen Gillan would also make an interesting cast in James Gunn’s DCU as Veronica Cale. With no superpowers save for her wealth, genius-level brainpower, and political influence, Veronica Cale has the making of a formidable adversary for Wonder Woman. Her high intellect, resentment for Princess Diana of Themyscira, and far-reaching influence could be woven together for a legacy anti-hero in the universe. It would be the first serious portrayal of the character in a movie or TV show. American actress Constance Zimmer voiced the character in the 2019 animated superhero film, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines.
