Karen Gillan Is Right About Her Perfect Role In James Gunn’s DCU

Karen Gillan has talked about the role she’d most like to play in James Gunn’s DCU and it is an excellent choice. Gillan shot to fame after her role in Doctor Who, as Amy Pond. More recently, her most prominent role has been as the troubled character Nebula in the MCU — most notably in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies directed by James Gunn. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the final part of the trilogy and Gunn taking control of future DCU movies for Warner Bros, it raises the question of what Gillan might go on to do next.
In a recent interview with Total Film, she mentioned that she’d like to play Poison Ivy. With her experience in comic book movies, this role seems like an excellent decision. In many ways, she’d be perfect for the role and has the acting skill to make it work. It would also fix Poison Ivy’s glaring absence from DC movies to date.
Karen Gillan Makes A Great Villain
Nebula is one of the most complicated and interesting characters in the MCU. Starting out as a villain, her story has seen her finding the acceptance she needed instead of seeking validation from her abusive father Thanos. The ends up reconciling with her sister Gamora and learning how to make friends and find family in others. It’s an understated but deeply touching story. Gillan’s acting has been an integral part of the role too, allowing her to show both a sharp, villainous personality and a softer side.
Everyone loves a good villain, but everyone really loves a good villain. Nebula is exactly that. A reformed villain who joins the side of the good guys, even while retaining much of her previously thorny personality. Poison Ivy can be portrayed on screen similarly in many ways. While usually unquestionably villainous, she’s one of DC’s more complex characters, with her own set of morals and ethics. In the comics, she’s even been known to team up with heroes like Batman and Batgirl when the need arises.
Why The DCU Needs Poison Ivy
To say that Poison Ivy has a cult fan following is almost an understatement. Even a quick Google search will confirm that with a deluge of fanart. While her original characterization in the comic books was as little more than an outdated femme fatale stereotype, she’s evolved a lot over the years. Her stances in protecting the environment and standing against destructive corporations to the lesbian representation in her relationship with Harley Quinn have earned her a place in the hearts of audiences. What’s more, she’s a character who’s been missing from DC movies since 1997’s Batman and Robin.
Directors have been hesitant to adapt Poison Ivy to the big screen. With such a beloved character, there’s a lot of pressure to get things right, both in terms of her superpowers and her characterization. However, if there’s one director with the skill to accomplish it, it’s probably James Gunn. With movies like The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Gunn has shown repeatedly that he’s able to give villainous characters compelling storylines which emphasize their humanity.
Harley and Ivy need a movie of their own
Another person who’s been pushing for Poison Ivy to enter the DCU is Margot Robbie, who’s played Harley Quinn in Birds Of Prey and the Suicide Squad movies. Robbie has said in interviews that she’d like a chance to show a queer romance on-screen between Harley and Ivy (via ComicBook.com). Harley is another much-loved DC character. She and Ivy are inextricably linked, whether as accomplices or as romantic partners. Robbie also mentioned that she doesn’t have any particular actor in mind to play the role of Poison Ivy. Gillan certainly has the charisma to make it work.
Whether or not Karen Gillan gets to take on the role of Poison Ivy in the future remains to be seen, but she’s far from the only one who wants to see the famous DC villain appear onscreen. With good writing and direction, a DCU movie with Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn is certain to draw in audiences. Casual viewers would doubtless enjoy such a complex character on screen, and fans are certain to appreciate her no longer being absent from the DCU. With her naturally fiery auburn hair, Gillan seems almost too obvious a choice.
