Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the highly anticipated third and final installment in the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Director James Gunn has promised a fitting conclusion for the franchise. The third volume explores deeper character arcs and relationships within the team, while also introducing new cosmic threats and allies.
The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 picks up from the events of the previous installment, as well as the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The third volume promises to deliver the same blend of action and humor that made the first two films fan favorites. Here’s a closer look at the main characters of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and the cast that brings the heroes to life, as well as where you may have seen them before.
1. Chris Pratt as Peter Quill a.k.a Star-Lord
Chris Pratt plays the role of Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. As a half-human, half-Celestial being, Star-Lord possesses enhanced strength and the ability to manipulate energy. Despite his tough exterior and sarcastic humor, Peter Quill has a strong moral compass and is deeply loyal to his friends and loved ones.
Pratt began his acting career with TV roles, most notably as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. He transitioned to film, initially appearing in supporting roles in movies such as Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty. He also starred in the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise as Owen Grady.
2. Zoe Saldana as Gamora
Zoe Saldana plays the role of Gamora, the adopted daughter of the villain Thanos. She is also the love interest of Peter Quill. Gamora is an expert markswoman and is proficient with various weapons, including swords and firearms.
Saldana has portrayed a diverse array of characters throughout her acting career. She is perhaps best known for her roles as Neytiri in James Cameron’s epic science fiction film Avatar and as Lieutenant Uhura in the Star Trek film series. Her earlier work includes roles in films like Center Stage and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.
3. Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer
Dave Bautista plays the role of Drax the Destroyer, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy who seeks revenge against Thanos for the death of his family. Drax is one of the main characters in all three of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Bautista is a former professional wrestler who has transitioned into acting, with roles in films such as Blade Runner 2049 and Spectre. Bautista has also dabbled in comedy with his role in Stuber, an action-comedy film where he starred alongside Kumail Nanjiani. His versatility as an actor in both action and comedic roles has solidified his position in Hollywood.
4. Karen Gillan as Nebula
Nebula, portrayed by Karen Gillan, is a complex and intriguing character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Nebula’s journey of redemption and self-discovery continues in this third installment. Karen Gillan is a Scottish actress best known for her role as Amy Pond in the hit television series Doctor Who. Moreover, she has starred in the reboot of the classic adventure film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, as the tough and skilled Ruby Roundhouse.
5. Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon
Bradley Cooper provides the voice for Rocket Racoon, a genetically engineered raccoon with a penchant for weapons and sarcasm. Bradley Cooper’s voice magnificently captures the quick wit of Rocket Racoon, providing humor and levity to the story. Bradley Cooper is an Academy Award-nominated actor who has starred in several high-profile films. This includes The Hangover and his Oscar-nominated work American Sniper. Bradley Cooper has also showcased his musical talents, particularly in A Star is Born, where he both directed the film and performed original songs alongside Lady Gaga.
6. Vin Diesel as Groot
Vin Diesel provides the voice for Groot, a tree-like creature and member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Diesel’s voice work for Groot is iconic, with his character’s limited vocabulary and emotional range providing a unique and endearing presence in the films. Vin Diesel first gained recognition for his role in the 1990 TV series Awakenings. He became an international sensation with his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise. Diesel has also showcased his acting abilities in other genres, such as the sci-fi thriller Pitch Black and the family comedy The Pacifier.
7. Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary
Chukwudi Iwuji was cast as a new MCU character, The High Evolutionary, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The High Evolutionary is a lesser-known character in the Marvel universe. However, his inclusion in the film excites fans to see what Iwuji will bring to the role.
Iwuji is a British-Nigerian actor who has appeared in several high-profile television shows, including Doctor Who and Quantico. He also played Mr. Akoni in the film John Wick: Chapter 2. Known for his dedication and powerful performance, Iwuji is a promising addition to the cast.
8. Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
Maria Bakalova voiced Cosmo the Spacedog in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Cosmo is a telepathic Russian dog who serves as the head of security for the space station Knowhere. In Vol 3, Cosmo has a more prominent role, showcasing his abilities and interacting with the other characters in the story.
Bakalova is a Bulgarian actress who gained international attention for her breakout role in the 2020 film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. She played the role of Tutar Sagdiyev which earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 93rd Academy Awards. Bakalova also appeared in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and several Bulgarian comedy series such as Tiphicno.
9. Pom Klementieff as Mantis
Pom Klementieff plays the role of Mantis, an empath with the ability to feel and manipulate the emotions of others. Mantis made her first appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Throughout the course of Volume 3, Mantis strengthens her relationships with the other members of the team, particularly with Drax.
Pom Klementieff is a French actress who has gained recognition for her roles in both television and film. Klementieff has appeared in films like Oldboy and Ingrid Goes West. On television, she has guest-starred in episodes of the series Black Mirror and Westworld.
Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
Will Poulter has been cast in role of Adam Warlock, a notable new character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Adam Warlock is a powerful, god-like being who was created by a group of scientists to be the perfect human. He, too, is a highly anticipated character in the Marvel universe.
Poulter first gained recognition for his role as Eustace Scrubb in the 2010 film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. He then appeared in several high-profile films, including We’re the Millers and The Maze Runner. Moreover, Poulter starred in the popular British series Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
