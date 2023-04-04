7 Things You Didn’t Know About Doctor Strange 2’s Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen is an American actress whose recent works in film and television have made her one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses. Although her career began as a child, Olsen has had to prove herself as a super-talented actress. Most significantly, having famous older sisters and fighting to break out from under their shadows.
The actress was born Elizabeth Chase Olsen on February 16, 1989, in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California. Olsen is known for playing the character Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Doctor Strange 2‘s Elizabeth Olsen.
1. The Movies You Know Elizabeth Olsen From
Interestingly, Elizabeth Olsen’s film debut, Martha Marcy May Marlene, was one of her breakout movies. She played the lead role of a young woman with paranoia and delusions. Olsen played the character Martha and other aliases. The movie was a critical and commercial success, earning $5.4 million with a low production budget of $600,000.
Olsen is known today for playing Wanda Maximoff. She first appeared in film as the character in an uncredited cameo in the 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Her first major appearance was in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since then, she has reprised the role in four other movies and its spin-off miniseries, WandaVision.
2. Elizabeth Olsen’s First Experiences Of Acting
As a child actor, Olsen appeared in her first on-screen production in the TV movie How the West Was Fun (1994). It was a film that starred her older twin sisters, with Olsen playing the minor role of Girl in Car. Growing up, Olsen took acting classes and appeared in several of her sister’s projects. Olsen attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts to turn her passion for acting into a career. During her time at the school, Olsen spent a semester at Russia’s Moscow Art Theatre School. She also took classes at an Off-Broadway non-profit theater, Atlantic Theater Company.
3. Elizabeth Olsen Isn’t The Only Actor In The Family
Long before Elizabeth Olsen became a famous name in film, her older twin sisters made the last name Olsen famous. Elizabeth’s older twin sisters are the famous Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The Olsen twins became stars on the ABC’s sitcom Full House, where they played the shared role of Michelle Tanner.
Elizabeth’s older brother, Trent Olsen, has also had a short stint in acting. He played minor roles in an episode of Comedy Corner (2014) and Stalker (2020). He’s also credited as a scriptwriter. Elizabeth’s half-sibling has also appeared on screen as an actress. She’s credited with roles in Malignant Spirits: Sense of Fiction (2014) and YOLO: The Movie (2015).
4. The Nominations & Awards Elizabeth Olsen Has Received
Although Elizabeth Olsen is yet to receive a nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, she has received several other accolades across different associations. Olsen received her first nominations for her performance in Martha Marcy May Marlene in 2011. She was nominated across 15 award associations in 17 categories. Of the 17 nominations received, Olsen won 7. Olsen has received nominations from associations like Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Saturn Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. Others are MTV Movie & TV Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards.
5. Other Movies Elizabeth Olsen Was In
Elizabeth Olsen has starred in only about 20 movies in her almost 20 years of acting career. However, with the success she has enjoyed recently, she’s positioned to attract and receive many more roles in the future. Besides her work in the MCU, Olsen played the lead role of Sarah in the successful psychological horror movie Silent House (2011). She appeared as Zibby in Josh Radnor’s comedy-drama Liberal Arts (2012) and Elle Brody in the 2014 monster film Godzilla.
6. Other TV Shows Elizabeth Olsen Was In
Olsen also has a few roles on television. She appeared as a guest star in Drunk History (2016) and HarmonQuest (2017). Olsen’s first main role on television came from 2018 to 2019 when she starred as Leigh Shaw in Sorry for Your Loss. In 2021, she appeared in 9 episodes of WandaVision, reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff and Scarlet Witch.
7. What Elizabeth Olsen Is Doing Next
Elizabeth Olsen is the voice of Wanda Maximoff and Scarlet Witch in the Disney+ anthology series What If…. The series revolves around altering the events in the MCU movies in alternative timelines/multiverses. Elizabeth Olsen is also set to play Candy Montgomery in the HBO Max’s miniseries Love & Death.
Love & Death is scheduled for streaming on HBO Max on April 27, 2023.
