8 Things You Didn’t Know About Tomb Raider’s Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie — a name synonymous with Hollywood’s allure, boldness, and talent. While most recognize her from her electrifying portrayal of Lara Croft in the iconic Tomb Raider series, there is more to this multifaceted star than meets the eye. Jolie’s life off-screen is an intriguing blend of hobbies, passions, and remarkable achievements.
From her fervent humanitarian work to her unusual collection hobby, Jolie consistently defies the typical celebrity mold. In this exploration, we’ll reveal eight lesser-known facts about Angelina Jolie. Some of these may surprise you and expand your appreciation of this extraordinary actress and her exciting journey.
1. Angelina Jolie Has a Private Pilot License
Apart from conquering the realms of acting, Angelina Jolie has also taken her talents to the skies. The actress is a licensed private pilot. Her fascination with aviation began when she noticed a small plane flying overhead while driving with her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. To inspire Maddox, she actually began her flying lessons in 2004 and earned her private pilot license in 2005. It’s safe to say that her adventurous spirit isn’t just for the big screen; it’s part of her real-life persona too.
2. She Has a Deep Passion for Humanitarian Work
Angelina Jolie is widely recognized for her tireless humanitarian efforts. She has been a committed ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2001. Altogether, she actively advocates for displaced people worldwide. Her passion for humanitarian work started after filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in Cambodia, where she was exposed to the harsh realities of war-torn regions. This led her to use her platform to raise awareness and aid for these global issues. Overall, sh displayed her profound compassion and commitment to making a difference.
3. Jolie’s Love for Collecting Knives
Adding to her intriguing persona, Angelina Jolie has a fascination with collecting knives. This unusual hobby started at a young age when her mother took her to buy her first real knife. Since then, she has amassed an impressive collection, valuing the craftsmanship and cultural significance each piece holds. This collection also played a part in preparing her for the physicality and combat scenes in Tomb Raider and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where her character is often seen with a knife. Talk about off-screen interests contributing to the authenticity of her on-screen roles!
4. Her Cultural Immersion Experiences While Preparing for Roles
Angelina Jolie is well-known for her immersive approach to preparing for roles, often going to great lengths to understand the characters she portrays. For instance, while preparing for her role in A Mighty Heart, she spent time with Mariane Pearl, whose story the movie was based on. Similarly, she also thoroughly researched and immersed herself in Cambodian culture while preparing to direct First They Killed My Father, a film about the Cambodian genocide. This dedication to understanding different cultures and experiences showcases her commitment to her craft and respect for the stories she brings to life.
5. Angelina Jolie Is a Citizen of Cambodia
Following her humanitarian work and significant contribution to the country, Angelina Jolie was granted Cambodian citizenship in 2005. The country holds a special place in her heart, as it’s where she adopted her first child, Maddox. She also established the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in Cambodia, dedicated to community development and environmental conservation in the country. Jolie’s deep connection to Cambodia is further evidence of her global perspective and commitment to making a positive impact worldwide.
6. Her Extensive Work with the United Nations
Jolie’s work with the United Nations is extensive and impactful. As mentioned earlier, she has served as a Goodwill Ambassador and later a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In these roles, she’s conducted over 60 field missions — while meeting with refugees and displaced persons in various countries. She has used her platform to bring attention to these crises and has advocated for international cooperation in resolving them.
7. She Donated to the Construction of a Wildlife Sanctuary in Namibia
In another expression of her wide-ranging philanthropy, Angelina Jolie contributed significantly to the preservation of wildlife in Namibia. In honor of her daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt — who was born in Namibia — Jolie funded the construction of the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary. Opened in 2017, this sanctuary provides a haven and rehabilitation center for elephants and rhinos that have fallen victim to poaching or other forms of conflict.
8. Passion for Art and Art Collection
Jolie possesses a deep appreciation for art, evident in her substantial art collection. Her collection boasts works from internationally acclaimed artists, reflecting her sophisticated taste and passion for the arts. She has even ventured into the world of art dealing, co-founding an art gallery in Los Angeles at a young age. In a 2016’s report, Brad Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s collective art collection was worth well over $25 million.