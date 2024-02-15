How Tall Is David Bromstad: A Comprehensive Height Analysis

David Bromstad’s height is often a conversation among fans of the host. The television host often stands out for his physical attributes, being the tallest in the room most times. One of the tallest HGTV hosts, Bromstad is renowned for the positive energy he exudes in front of the camera through which he warmed his way into many hearts. Compared to other HGTV hosts, Bromstad’s height is quite remarkable and his unique fashion sense makes him different.
Before he became a television sensation, David Bromstad rose to fame with his career-defining performance on HGTV’s inaugural season of Design Star. He subsequently landed his show, Color Splash, gaining national recognition for his talent and flamboyant lifestyle. Beyond the professional realm, Bromstad loves to express himself through his body. From colorful tattoos to fitness routines, the HGTV host doesn’t shy away from sharing his body goals with his fans. Meanwhile, is Bromstad the tallest HGTV host? Let’s find out.
How Tall Is The My Lottery Dream Home Host?
David Bromstad is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall. His towering frame is accentuated by alluring features that he loves to flaunt. Being born in a mixed background with his mother of Swedish and German descent while his father is of Norwegian descent contributed to his unique features. Interestingly, the HGTV host is not the tallest in the family. As seen in pictures of his close-knit family, Bromstad’s octogenarian dad, Richard Harold David Bromstad is a few inches taller than him. The shortest in the family, Bromstad’s mom, Diane Marlys Bromstad sports a petite frame.
The youngest of four, David Bromstad is taller than his two sisters. However, his only brother doesn’t make public appearances like the others, thus, his height cannot be confirmed. He might be the the tallest among his siblings but compared to his HGTV peers, David Bromstad’s height doesn’t hold sway. Let’s see how tall your favorite HGTV home design hosts are.
How David Bromstad’s Height Compares To Other HGTV Hosts
David Bromstad has a tall and fit body frame but when compared to a few notable HGTV hosts, he doesn’t stand so tall. The home design channel boasts a plethora of incredibly tall men towering above 6 feet. Perhaps, the tallest among current HGTV stars, Home Town star Ben Napier stands at an astonishing height of 6 feet 6 inches. Napier’s enormous frame overshadows his wife and co-host Erin Napier who stands at a mere 5 feet 5 inches. Erin often stands on crates during interviews with her husband to give the camera better coverage.
Another tall pair on HGTV are the Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott. Jonathan is 6 feet 5 inches tall while his identical twin brother, Drew is 6 feet 4 inches tall. They often tower over clients on the show. Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines is just an inch above average height at 5 feet 10 inches. Fixer to Fabulous Dave Marrs is the same height as Bromstad at 6 feet 1 inch while his wife and co-host Jenny Marrs is 5 feet 7 inches.
Meanwhile, Flip or Flop host Tarek El Moussa is 6 feet 2 inches, an inch taller than Bromstad. Another six-footer on the network is Rock the Block host Ty Pennington who stands exactly 6 feet. Christina Hall and Hilary Farr are among the tallest female HGTV hosts and they share the same height of 5 feet 9 inches.
David Bomstad’s Height Compared To His Partners
Bromstad is taller than his ex, Jefferey Glasko who is 5 feet 11 inches tall. The My Lottery Dream Home host is openly gay and has been in one publicized relationship. Bromstad’s romance with Glasko lasted over a decade before their messy split. The television personality has not shared details about his love life since his relationship with Glasko crashed.
David Bromstad’s Body Statistics
David Bromstad’s height is not the only thing that stands out about his body. Bromstad has all the trappings of a television star, checking all the items on the list for an attractive body ensemble. The lively host’s tall frame sports a fit body that weighs about 82 kg. Bromstad takes his workout routine very seriously and often shares his gym sessions with fans. His exercise regime includes power cardio and weight training. He also follows a healthy diet plan to keep his ripped physique and wellness game on point. Perhaps the most interesting part of his body, David Bromstad’s tattoos are a wonder to behold.
