David Bromstad’s tattoos go beyond making him stand out, they complement the endless energy and stylish lifestyle he is known for. The heavily inked HGTV host spends ample time covering his body inch by inch with some amazing works of art and he’s not resting on his laurels yet. From the vintage ’80s ‘poppin good’ scratch and sniff sticker to an array of iconic Disney characters, Bromstad uses his body as a canvas to showcase the things he loves. Admittedly, this has endeared him to many loyal fans who admire his talent as much as his style.
David Bromstad became famous after winning HGTV’s debut Design Star show. Subsequently, he went on to make a name for himself on the network, showcasing his passion for home design. Bromstad has hosted many shows on HGTV since then, including Beach Flip, Color Splash, and, My Lottery Dream Home. His skills in front of the camera are undeniable but his tattoo addiction makes him more interesting. Let’s explore David Bromstad’s tattoos and what they mean.
How Many Tattoos Does David Bromstad Have?
David Bromstad’s tattoos are too numerous to count, especially since he’s always adding new art to the cache. The My Lottery Dream Home host loves to design his body as much as he has a knack for designing homes. Bromstad’s interest in tattoos began when he was 16 but his parents who raised him in a conservative Christian background forbade him from getting one. They threatened to stop funding his education if he got a tattoo. Thus, he waited until after college before he got his first body art, a dragonfly tattoo.
Bromstad has gotten a plethora of tattoos since the first one dropped and doesn’t have any regrets. According to the television personality, he plans to ink 40 percent of his body with significant art. He currently has tattoos on most parts of his body, including his face. Among the items tattooed on Bromstad’s body are ‘80s Poppin’ Good Sticker, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Cinderella Castle, Limited Edition on his chest, a rainbow Family, and a dabbing unicorn.
David Bromstad’s Tattoos Explained
David Bromstad’s tattoos are iconic in every sense of the word. Each is significant with a meaning that links to something dear to him. He uses his tattoos to express his love for his family, the gay community, and priceless memories. From his face down to the chest, shoulders, arms, and legs, check out the meanings attached to some of Bromstad’s tattoos.
- Limited Edition: Bromstad has beautiful art with the words “Limited Edition” across his chest to show how special he is. The Design Star winner is always proud of his personality, what better way to shout it to the world than his famous tattoos?
- 1973: right under his Limited Edition art, Bromstad has his year of birth inked. He was born on August 17, 1973, in Cokato, Minnesota
- Family: He got a rainbow “Family” tattoo on his abdomen to share his love for family and the gay community
- Pride Flag: a lot of David Bromstad’s tattoos are inspired by his gay pride and the LGBTQ+ community. He has the pride flag inked on his leg
- Dabbing Unicorn: the idea of a unicorn doing the dab dance sounds like fun so he got one permanently inked on his left breast
- 80s Poppin’ Good Sticker: Bromstad had fun with the scratch-and-sniff stickers from the ’80s and got a tattoo of his favorite. It reminds him of his childhood and his family’s love for popcorn
- Lion: Bromstad has a lion tattooed on his left leg. This is inspired by his zodiac sign Leo
- Cinderella’s Castle: a former Disney illustrator, some of David Bromstad’s tattoos are inspired by Disney characters. The iconic Cinderella Castle sits pretty on his thigh
- Mickey Mouse: he already has different designs of Mickey Mouse and Minnie on his body and might get more. This tattoo solidifies the TV host’s love for the Disney character
Where Does David Bromstad Get His Tattoos?
Most of David Bromstad’s tattoos were inked by the Hart & Huntington tattoo company. He often acknowledges his tattoo plug on Instagram with special gratitude extended to Cortni Aldarelli @misswildwesttattoo, who he calls the “Best artist ever!” When he’s not busy inking his body with precious art, you might catch up with Bromstad on one of his latest HGTV shows.
