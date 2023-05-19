Maverick, visionary, eccentric. All these words will fit with Robert Rodriguez given the path he has chosen as a filmmaker. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Rodriguez started experimenting with filmmaking as a 10-year-old kid shooting 8-millimeter movies in the backyard. Through the years, he has honed his craft, developing a distinct style and approach to filmmaking.
Over the course of his illustrious career, he has produced, written, and directed some iconic films including the critically acclaimed El Mariachi, Desperado, Spy Kids, Sin City, and Alita: Battle Angel. A huge proponent of independent films, Rodrigreuz’s career has been one of daring to believe in his personal ability despite his lack of conventional film school training. Here we’ll explore his life and work and discover a few facts you probably never knew about Robert Rodriguez.
1. Rodriguez Discovered He was Related to Danny Trejo During Filming
Danny Trejo and Rodriguez had struck a strong working relationship with the former featuring in a number of Rodriguez movies. However, it was much longer before the two men realized they were indeed second cousins. This revelation came to light when a family member pointed out the family connection to Trejo while he was filming in Mexico. Trejo has appeared in Desperado, Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn,and Predators – all Rodriguez films.
2. His First Movie Is In The Guinness Book Of Records
Robert Rodriguez’s debut film El Mariachi is famously known to be made on a modest budget of only $7,000. Despite its low budget, the film went on to become a cult classic. To fund the production of El Mariachi, Rodriguez resorted to participating in experimental drug trials. With the $7,000 he earned from these trials, he filmed the movie using 16 mm equipment and edited it offline at a nearby public access cable station during off-hours when no one else was present. The film will go on to gross $2 million at the box office, earning a spot in the Guinness World Records as the lowest-budgeted film to cross the $1 million mark at the box office.
3. Rodriguez Charged $1 to Compose the Music for Kill Bill Vol. 2
Both self-taught directors, Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino are best of friends and have developed a strong relationship. Tarantino enlisted Rodriguez to compose the score for Kill Bill Vol. 2, and he offered to do the job for just one dollar. In return, Tarantino directed a scene in Rodriguez’s Sin City for the same nominal fee, repaying the favor.
4. He Cast his Critics in a Movie
While working on his film debut El Mariachi, Rodriguez had to deal with negative publicity throughout filming from two local newscasters. They had been reporting on the film’s production in a negative light and in other to get them onside, Rodriguez offered the two reporters roles in the film. They played a hotel owner and a bartender.
5. The Idea for his film Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl Came From His Son
Back in 2005, Robert Rodriguez decided to bring to life an idea his son had given him. This idea eventually metamorphosed into the movie Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. The 3D superhero adventure tells the story of a young boy who, feeling lonely, creates a planet where all of his wildest dreams come true. Interestingly enough, Rodriguez’s son even contributed to the screenplay, receiving writing credit for his involvement. Shot on a budget of $50 million, the film made $72 million at the box office.
6. Rodriguez Was Fired from Filming His High School Football Games
Having developed a keen interest in filmmaking from a very young age, Rodriguez was always eager to take up any opportunity that helped him further his ambition of becoming a professional filmmaker. During his teenage years, he secured a job videotaping his high school’s football games. Unfortunately, his enthusiasm for cinematic expression didn’t quite align with the expectations of the sports department, and he was let go after his very first recording. It turns out his filming style included a range of creative elements, such as capturing the reactions of the parents and using slow motion to highlight the movement of the ball. However, the department was only interested in straightforward game footage and opted to replace him.
7. He Has a Knack for Producing Most of his Films Alone
It’s fair to say Robert Rodriguez is a one-man production juggernaut. In his quest to cut costs as an upcoming filmmaker with little financial assistance, he perfected the art of making his films alone. He is credited with producing, writing, directing, and editing almost all of his films. In some cases, he even composes the score himself. One example of this is in his film Once Upon a Time in Mexico, where he is credited with creating the movie’s soundtrack in addition to his other roles. This level of involvement in every aspect of the filmmaking process is a testament to Rodriguez’s skill and dedication to his craft. It allows him to have complete control over the creative direction of his projects and ensures that his unique vision is fully realized on the screen.
