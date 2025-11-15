50 Times Architects Outdid Themselves (New Pics)

Many things can shape a city—its culture, history, social life, or food scene. But perhaps the most distinctive feature would be architecture. Some buildings can completely fascinate you with their astonishing design and pure aesthetics. Through careful urban planning and understanding of the cultural background, the structure of a city can carry you through time while still leaving you in a very particular place.

Need convincing? Let me introduce you to this subreddit page, an online community with more than 923K members. It is dedicated to sharing interesting architecture and some of the most eye-pleasing images of buildings you could find. If you wish to immerse yourself in other customs, traditions and the everyday life of the locals, this is the place to be.

And if you're still in the mood for some more, make sure to check out Part 1 of this post.

#1 Sun And Moon Pagodas In Guilin, China

Image source: oddprophet63

#2 The Shambles In York, England

Image source: Fuckoff555

#3 Mont Saint-Michel, France

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#4 Osaka Castle, Osaka, Japan

Image source: Sunkisty

#5 Kyoto, Japan

Image source: Sunkisty

#6 Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore

Image source: Roku80

#7 Inner Walls Of Ta Prohm Monastery. Cambodia, Khmer Empire, 12th-13th Century

Image source: MunakataSennin

#8 This 50-Foot Tall Statue Of A Native American Woman In South Dakota Titled “Dignity”

Image source: karmagheden

#9 The 24 Year Old ‘Wisteria’ Cottage. This Beautiful Cottage Is Located In Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland

Image source: TheGuvnor247

#10 Hungarian Parliament Building, Budapest

Image source: KantKay11

#11 Chefchaouen, Morocco

Image source: bakhtura2403

#12 Two 17th Century Half-Timbered Houses At Hohe Straße 18 And 19 In Quedlinburg, One Of The Best-Preserved Medieval And Renaissance Towns In Europe That Escaped Major Damage During World War II. Harz, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#13 Athens

Image source: forestpunk

#14 The Neuschwanstein Castle In Germany Looks Even More Stunning In Snow

Image source: SophiaJohnson123

#15 Tree House, Singapore

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#16 Casa Batlo, Barcelona, Spain

Image source: Industriosity

#17 This Is One Of My Favorite Museum’s Stairs (Paris)

Image source: redcattino

#18 Ruyi Bridge, China

Image source: Dee_Odj

#19 English Country Garden Surrounding Asthall Manor, A Gabled Jacobean Cotswold Manor House Originally Built In The 1620s And Later Altered And Enlarged In The 1910s. Asthall, Oxfordshire, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#20 Evening Scene In Bremen, Germany

Image source: granta50

#21 My Favorite Castle In Germany

Image source: nico_shoot

#22 Las Lajas Shrine – Built 1916 -1949 Designed By J. Gualberto Perez & Lucindo Espinosa – Nariño, Colombia

Image source: 43mysticalSquirrels

#23 The Frog House In Bielsko-Biała, Poland

Image source: Faiiven

#24 Tolbooth Tavern, Edinburgh / Sir Lewis Bellenden

Image source: langshot

#25 Wooden Houses In Bergen, Norway

Image source: MassiveCunt1

#26 80 Metre Climbing Wall Built On The Side Of A Power Plant In Copenhagen, Denmark

Image source: 99Blake99

#27 Concrete Bench, Part Of The Santuario Dell’amore Misericordioso Complex, Todi, Italy (By Architect Julio Lafuente, 1953-1974)

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#28 Ornate Carvings And Solomonic Columns On The Stone Steps Leading To The Water In Varenna, A Town On The Scenic Shores Of Lake Como, Northern Italy

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#29 English Garden Of The Coton Manor, A 17th Century Country Manor House That Was Extended In The 1920s, Coton, Northamptonshire, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#30 Walzin Castle On A Cliff Overlooking The River Lesse, A Castle That Started Construction In The 13th Century And Was Restored Several Times Since, Namur, Wallonia, Belgium

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#31 Old Gatehouse In Northern Ireland

Image source: I_am_person6969

#32 Kapaleeswarar Hindu Temple In India

Image source: Rapama2

#33 La Casa Pàdua, An Example Of Catalan Modernism Architecture Originally Built As A Single-Family Residence In 1903, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi District Of Barcelona, Spain

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#34 Ghost Sculpture In The Castle Of Vezio, Italy

Image source: karmagheden

#35 Stone House In The Small Village Of Tissington, Derbyshire, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#36 Architectural Juxtaposition In Clinton Hill Historic District, Which Consists Of 1,063 Largely Residential Buildings Built Between The 1840s And 1930 In Contemporary And Revival Styles Popular At The Time, Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, New York City

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#37 San Carlo Alle Quattro Fontane, Lugano, Switzerland

Image source: Dee_Odj

#38 Concrete Turret Of The Félix Potin Building, A 1904 Art Nouveau Department Store With An Exterior Of Moulded Concrete Casts On Rue De Rennes, 6th Arrondissement Of Paris, France

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#39 Grand Central Terminal, NYC, The Sun Can’t Shine Through Like That Now Due To The Surrounding Tall Buildings. 1929

Image source: SHIVANSH_RTX

#40 Cathedral Of Saint Mary Of The Flower, Florence

Image source: Maksele

#41 Imam Reza Shrine, Mashhad, Iran

Image source: BrilliantFamous6570

#42 Windows Of Paris

Image source: TheHammershoi

#43 Sainte-Chapelle At Paris, France

Image source: chardrizard

#44 Traditional Old Wooden Houses In Trakai, Lithuania

Image source: 43mysticalSquirrels

#45 Snowy Evening, Oxford University

Image source: granta50

#46 Old Bridge Over A Modern Road. Dublin, Ireland

Image source: trinerr

#47 Top Of Tribune Tower, Chicago Illinois

Image source: MessyGuy01

#48 The Architecture In Some Older Power Plants Were So Unique And Ornate, This One Built In 1925 Was A Neoclassical Design Inspired By Roman Bath Houses. Although It Has Seen Better Days It’s Still Beautiful And Dripping In History

Image source: st-jawnthebaptist

#49 Cairo, Egypt

Image source: manbel13

#50 The First Of The Two Round Houses Constructed In Moscow 9-Storied, 936 Flats, Built In Late 1970s

Image source: ElectronicRhubarb841

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
