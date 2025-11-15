Mom Asks People Online If Her Son Is Right For Keeping The Money Found In A Book He Thrifted

Shopping for books is like a magical adventure, especially if you don’t know what author or genre you’re looking for—there are thousands of options, and once you choose your victim, get ready for a departure to the imagination world.
What tends to be more exciting is a trip down to your nearest thrift store. Since the books are preowned, it somehow makes them appear more valuable, as you would eventually start to question certain things like what that owner’s story was, whether they are still alive and if they had a good life.
More info: twitter.com
It’s not every day you find ‘free money’ lying on the floor or hidden in an old book
Image credits: Vsevolod Knyazev
A woman that goes by the username @bebe1969 shared a fascinating post on Twitter. Her 30-year-old son bought a copy of A Clockwork Orange at Goodwill, and once he arrived home, he discovered 500 bucks scattered amongst the pages.
This is a story of a 50-cent book from Goodwill that was actually worth $500
Image credits: bebe1969
The OP also mentioned that her son was very excited and that he wanted to keep the money, yet @bebe1969 took it to the online community for an engaging discussion.
Image credits: bebe1969
This Twitter debate is like a war of morals. Some say that the money should be returned to the owner or donated to a charity. And some say that $500 was a stroke of pure luck or that it was fate for the new owner to find.
This question sparked a fiery debate regarding the money
Image credits: Jessicam6946
Nevertheless, judging by the comments, it seems like it would be impossible to track down the owner of the thrifted book, as Goodwill doesn’t keep records of the individuals that donate goods.
Image credits: johnstruthers
Some even say that keeping the money would be the same as taking advantage of other’s people’s mistakes.
Image credits: frankingeneral
Besides, some users even say that donating the money back to Goodwill is a bad idea as the organization resells the goods and makes a profit out of them, which is why it’s suggested that the OP’s son should consider giving money to people who do struggle.
Image credits: Frank_TIHZHO
Many others suggest keeping the cash
Image credits: SacCardCollects
Image credits: jbirch_12
Image credits: myweiredworld
Image credits: ChuckBikle
Some folks are more surprised about something else…
Image credits: MRPETERPARKER
Image credits: andymilonakis
Andy Milonakis, who is an American comedian/rapper/actor, also supports the idea of donating. He suggested buying and donating books worth half of the OP’s son’s find while keeping the rest to himself. However, he strongly suggests not spending it on something in particular.
Image credits: caroljsroth
Image credits: LiberateAllOfUs
Image credits: LeeJohnson65
On the other hand, many people said that since the OP’s son purchased the book, it totally allows him to keep the money he found inside with absolutely no guilt.
Image credits: DemiBro07416294
Some have come up with a plan on how to track down the previous owner
Image credits: JasonSamfield
Image credits: blaylocker
Image credits: TheBloggess
Image credits: marcguer
Twitter user @Islandgirlpixie, who you will see at the end of the article, actually mentioned that she happened to know an elderly woman that would tuck money into things before giving them to Goodwill, as she didn’t have kids, so maybe the OP’s son was seriously just fortunate enough to choose a book with 500 bucks inside?
Image credits: cooldog95228
Image credits: AilsaLillywhite
Now, this is not the first time people have gotten lucky at a thrift store. Bored Panda has covered a number of similar articles where people shared their unique finds, from a painting that was made by a turtle called Marshmallow to a “cowch,” which is just a couch in a shape of a cow. These are some of the incredible finds you can read about in our articles here and here.
Image credits: Islandgirlpixie
The post itself received nearly 61K likes and 2,850 retweets. Many opinions and different ideas, which is why we are eager to know what you would do in this situation! Let us know in the comment section below.
Follow Us