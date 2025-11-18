“Dirty And Vulgar”: Sabrina Carpenter Sparks Outrage Amid X-Rated Positions During Show

Sabrina Carpenter is facing some criticism over x-rated stage pictures and choreography featured in her international Short n’ Sweet tour. With explicitly themed lyrics and dance moves being a notable part of the pop star’s shows, people have been questioning why Sabrina is seemingly welcoming children at her concerts.
Clips of Sabrina performing her song Juno at the Centre Bell in Montréal, Canada, on Friday (October 11) have gone viral.
In one video, shared on TikTok, the 25-year-old singer was filmed executing the popular song Juno, about a woman’s desire to become pregnant simply due to the way her partner makes her feel.
Juno cheekily references the 2007 movie of the same name, in which the protagonist, played by Elliot Page, is also pregnant.
While sporting a sparkly pink and white ensemble with her signature platform boots, Sabrina sang the sensual anthem, which includes the lyrics: “Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs? Oh, I hear you knockin’, baby, come on up.”
At one point, the songstress could be seen dropping to all fours, igniting wild cheers from the crowd. Still on her knees, Sabrina was filmed turning to the thousands of ecstatic concertgoers and then playfully quipped: “Have you ever tried this?”
Another angle shared on TikTok of the same moment exposed a closer look at the suggestive pose, this time clearly displaying Sabrina’s shiny white underwear and her derriere.
Sabrina is currently on her international Short n’ Sweet tour
While a slew of fans praised the musician, others wasted no time airing their grievances, as an X user (formerly known as Twitter) commented: “I’m sorry but am i the only one offended? Like why is she being disgusting sexually in front of children…”
The backlash follows a TikTok video Sabrina shared on Wednesday (October 9), which was her own version of the viral trend “In da clurb we all fam” from the Comedy Central sitcom Broad City.
In the video, the Girl Meets World alumnus is seen lip-synching to Ilana Glazer’s popular dialogue, as a text overlaying the clip reads: “My 30 year old fans trying to talk to my 12 year old fans.”
Explicitly themed lyrics and dance moves are a notable part of the pop star’s shows
Once again, a handful of admirers expressed their amusement, while other viewers shared their concerns.
“Before y’all say ‘why are kids even going’ she’s encouraging them,” a person commented on social media.
Sabrina already came under fire earlier this month over one particularly racy scene during her Short n’ Sweet tour’s Bed Chem segment.
The Espresso hitmaker was captured performing the track on a plush, swanky-looking bed.
As she wrapped up the song, a curtain fell, revealing Sabrina performing a sexual act in front of screaming fans.
Amid her risqué shows sparking controversy, she previously told Time: “My fans online are like, I can’t believe she’s bending over in front of her grandparents!”
“I’m like, girl, they are not paying attention to that. They’re just like, I can’t believe all these people are here.”
Sabrina further explained: “To that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.”
She continued: “If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”
The Short n’ Sweet tour was framed as a 1970s-era variety show, complete with on-screen notices such as “Filmed in front of a live studio audience” and, before the flirtatious Bed Chem segment, “parental discretion is advised,” USA Today reported on October 6.
Sabrina was filmed turning to the thousands of ecstatic concertgoers and then playfully quipped: “Have you ever tried this?”
Her “penthouse,” as Sabrina reportedly called it, sports lacquered white staircases, a sheer-curtained alcove for her four-piece band and a bathroom with a heart-shaped mirror.
The show’s final third act reportedly spotlights the Pennsylvania native’ current trove of hits, as well as the Short n’ Sweet album track Juno.
Moreover, its lyric “Have you ever tried this one?” has prompted new positions from Sabrina at each show, USA Today reported.
Bored Panda has contacted Sabrina’s representatives for comment.
“She is being so dirty and vulgar,” a person countered
