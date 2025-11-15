50 Times People Encountered Such ‘Power Moves’ Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

by

Active since the Autumn of 2015, The r/madlads online community on Reddit is a real madhouse of entertainment, joy, and human beings doing incredibly mundane things and celebrating it like party animals… even though others see it as being completely over-the-top reactions and nobody asked them to make such power moves.

Have a scroll through some of the top power moves that ‘mad lads’ have been doing, upvote your fave pics, and get ready to have a grand old time. Be sure to check out the subreddit and join their growing community of 1.67 million members. Just remember to read the rules.

#1 I Was Not Expecting This To Happen

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#2 I Want To Try This Now

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#3 This Kid Is Going Places

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Mad Student

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Absolute Mad Lad Dad

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burn

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Madladd

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Tbh Would Pick Steve Irwin

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Nine Year Old Ref Goes Off

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: JenniferJokes

#10 This Little Mad Lad’s On A Mission

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Not Sure If This Counts But Madlad Strikes At His Mom?

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Grounding Your Parents

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Mad Mike Check

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Madlad With His Harmless Prank

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Madlad Kevin!

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Madcouple

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Absolute Madlad Outsmarting His Way Through Life

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Grandad Glass Blowing Madlad

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#19 I Should Do It Myself As Well

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Textbook Bait And Switch

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#21 I Can’t Speak Chinese

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Madlad Kid

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Madlad

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Even The Police Are Madlads

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Genius Madlad

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Honestly I Would Do That

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Maddad

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Suck It, Tim

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Give This Guy A Medal

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Mad Lads

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Damn She’s Unstoppable

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#32 John Fury Understands His Limits

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Behold The Founder Of Netflix

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#34 What A Madman

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#35 It’s… Amazing!

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Just Mad I Tell You

My bike was stolen last week and yesterday I saw it for sale on Craigslist. So I messaged the seller, met him at McDonald’s and when I noticed it was 100% my bike I dumbly asked to take it for a ride. He said “Yeah just don’t ride off.” Which is exactly what I did. I stole my bike back.

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Gotta Use The Backdoor

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Furry Priorities

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Cue The Music Bois

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Mad Lass Advances Her Career

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Madlad In Lecture

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Tattoo Artist

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Madlad Granddad

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Evil Incarnate

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#45 What A Legend

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Anonymous Lad, Still Mad. Dude Really Doing This In Minnesota

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Madlad Not Using The Letter “F” For At Least One Month

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Just For Thise Who Don’t Know, This Piece Is Very Tense

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#49 This Student Of Mine Turned In His Homework Like This, (3rd Grade)

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Dad With The Long Con

50 Times People Encountered Such &#8216;Power Moves&#8217; Online, They Had To Immortalize It By Sharing Them On This Online Group

Image source: MeLlamoTrevor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Makeup Artist Transforms Herself Into Famous Characters And Celebrities, And The Result Is Impressive
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Photographer Captures The Hypnotising Beauty Of Owls In 30 Striking Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why Regé-Jean Page Is Leaving ‘Bridgerton
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2021
Passenger Confronts Mom After 8-Hour Toddler Meltdown, Says “She Didn’t Handle It Well”
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
32 Artists From All Over The World Pay Respect To The Australian Bushfires With Beautiful Art
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
scooby-doo straight outta nowhere
Scooby-Doo: Straight Outta Nowhere Review
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.