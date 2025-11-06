Nick Offerman’s X-Rated Comment During Live Broadcast Goes Viral

Invite a comedian on a talk show, and the conversation is guaranteed to take unexpected turns.
Nick Offerman left the hosts of the daytime show Sunday Brunch scrambling to apologize after he used a swear word live on air.
The actor is best known for Parks and Recreation, but you may also recognize him from Civil War, Fargo, and The Last of Us.
On Sunday (November 2), Nick appeared on the Channel 4 series to promote his new book, Little Woodchucks, which he wrote to introduce the world of carpentry to young people.
In one segment, the famous actor and the other guests discussed their fears and phobias, and Nick opened up about disappointing his parents when he was younger.
The 55-year-old admitted that he wasn’t the best-behaved child, using a rude word to describe what he was like.
He described his parents as the “greatest citizens I’ve ever met,” explaining that they lived lives of service and had “incredible” values, while he, in contrast, was quite rebellious growing up.
The actor appeared on the Channel 4 show Sunday Brunch
“Eventually, with maturation, I learned to try and be a decent person, but I’m always catching up, so when I wake up in a sweat at night, I just think, ‘Are my parents ashamed of me?’”
The question first came to him when he was alone in college, so he picked up the phone and called his father to apologize.
“I realized that they had given me all the tools I needed to just be a good person.
“I called my dad and I said, ‘Dad, I’m sorry for the last four or five years. I’ve been quite a real t**t.””
Image credits: MGallIBF
Image credits: mcarle17
Noticing the hosts’ reaction, Nick quickly asked, “Am I allowed to say that?”
“You can’t!” a flustered Tim Lovejoy replied, trying to cover up the mistake. “I must apologize for that, but carry on… He is American.”
Nick is promoting his new book, Little Woodchucks
Viewers found the moment hilarious and took to social media to defend the Emmy-winning star, with one fan writing, “He’s been a total delight. What a great guest.”
“He was a great guest, naturally funny and an all round good guy,” said someone else.
“Come to Ireland – they swear on the radio and the tv. No one cares over here !!!!!” commented another viewer.
Nick’s new book is a follow-up to his 2016 release Good Clean Fun. In Little Woodchucks, the actor, who describes himself as a “charismatically carnivorous woodworker,” guides readers through beginner projects like a handmade box kite, as well as more advanced items, all accompanied by his signature dry wit.
“This book is a thinly veiled screed. It’s an anti-corporate, anti-technology propaganda [for] not just kids, but parents and woodchucks of all sizes,” he explained.
Image credits: EdBond07
Image credits: feakins25
The star helped his parents build the house he grew up in and credits his woodworking skills for his big break in show business.
“They say, ‘So we’ve got Tom Cruise, but see that guy over there? He can build the scenery. Give him three lines and he will happily build the set.’ And he did, and that was me, and eventually, they cast me as a guy who was a woodworker.”
“Come to Ireland – they swear on the radio and the tv. No one cares over here,” one viewer wrote
Image credits: meganomullally
Elsewhere in the episode, Nick discussed his marriage to Will and Grace actress Megan Mullally.
He revealed that their secret to a happy marriage—the couple has been married since 2003—is planning acting breaks in advance so they can spend quality time together.
But Nick wasn’t the only star to make the Sunday Brunch hosts blush.
English comedian Jenny Eclair left them burying their faces in their hands after sharing details of her “filthy” poetry.
Discussing her tour, Jokes, Jokes, Jokes, Live!, the 65-year-old said, “I do punk poetry from the early days in this show. But obviously I can’t do it now because it’s filthy.”
Comedian Jenny Eclair also swore during her Sunday Brunch interview
However, she didn’t stop herself from censoring the names of the poems, explaining, “One’s called t**s, the other called f**ny!”
She quickly realized that she had said the R-rated words on a daytime show and apologized to the hosts.
Jenny shared that she had asked about other things she wanted to say on air, and that producers had simply told her “no.”
“If you ever ask to ask what you’re allowed to say and the answer is no…” host Tim replied.
“I do hope you’re not offended,” the guest told viewers. “If you are, please don’t come to my show.”
