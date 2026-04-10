Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

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Cats have a reputation for being aloof and lazy—creatures whose daily schedule consists entirely of napping, snacking, and then napping again to recover from the snacking. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. They can be playful and surprisingly full of ambition—so much so that some of them have even taken on employment.

On the subreddit Cats With Jobs, a dedicated group of felines are clocking in and putting their talents to genuinely good use. And if we’re being honest, a lot of them are outperforming their human coworkers by a pretty embarrassing margin.

Scroll down to meet the hardest working kitties on the internet.

#1 Hard Worker

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: jduchein

#2 Cat Is Employed At The Women’s Police Station To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence

This happened at a police station in the interior of the state of São Paulo.

His name is B.O., which is the informal name to a police report. People call him delegato, which is a combination of the words gato and delegado.

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: DELAIZ

#3 Employee Retention Engineer

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: stable_genius9

#4 > Bring Cat To The Vet > Vet Is Also A Cat

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#5 Saw This On Facebook

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: FckAllTakenUsernames

#6 Professional Pest Control Cat

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: stellmoney

#7 She Cleared A Four-Year Mouse Problem In Three Days. The Owner Remodeled The Floor To Match Her

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Danny__NYC

#8 Socks The Cat Sitting Behind President Clinton’s Desk In The Oval Office. January 7, 1994

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Dr3ws3ph3r

#9 Cat As Mail Carriers In 1870s

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: JimatJimat

#10 New Sign, He Takes His Guard Cat Position Very Seriously

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: dumbsugarplumb

#11 Green Grocer

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Straight-Payment-918

#12 Not Cameraman, It’s Catmeraman

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Few_Bandicoot2302

#13 Assistant Chef

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Significant_Agent537

#14 Cashier In Istanbul Refused To Bag My Groceries!

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Bluejay1889

#15 Oscar Was Caught Sleeping On The Job, Disguised As LEGO. Management Not Happy

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Fanta589

#16 This Is Freya, She Is A Librarian. You May Not Take Out A Book Without Showing Her Your Card

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: JadeHarley0

#17 Cashier Is Unfriendly Should I Report Him To The Manager

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: flag9801

#18 Blackout Backdrop For Photography Studio

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CalpisMelonCremeSoda

#19 İstanbul Fare Enforcement Officers. No Free Rides!!!

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Bluejay1889

#20 Station Manager

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Professional_Song419

#21 Page

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#22 Helping

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#23 Parcel Checker

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#24 I Need To Submit It, But The Employee’s Expression Looks So Pissed Off That We’ve Been In A Staring Contest For 30 Minutes

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#25 My New Bookmark

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#26 Legendary Mechanic

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#27 Lola Is A Truck Driver!! She Is 11 Years Old

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: acuteavo

#28 Update: Rude Waitress In Istanbul Is Still Rude!

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Bluejay1889

#29 Meet Jerry Fox, Brooklyn Borough Hall Employee (C. 1902). He Saved The Building From A Fire, Got Custom Glasses When He Went Blind So He Could Keep Working, And Was So Beloved The NYT Ran His Obituary

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Danny__NYC

#30 The Famous Shoji Door Wrecking Crew Has No Plans To Slow Down In The Year Ahead

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: redafvir

#31 Jack-In-The-Box Employee

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Ok-Apartment2964

#32 Laundry Attendant

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: 1universeonourfeet

#33 Caretaker

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: megdow282

#34 Guard Kitties

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Common-Reputation434

#35 Ice Cream Security

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#36 When I See The Cost Of Eggs

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#37 Cookie The Bodega Cat: The Owner Says 14,000 People Visit His Store Every Year Just To See Her. Npr Came. The New York Times Came. She Slept Through All Of It

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Danny__NYC

#38 Uber Driver

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: dishash3256

#39 The Meat Store Cat Cashier Lady

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Fresh-Attorney-2902

#40 Hemingway House Ticket Agent

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: gibson85

#41 Was Looking On Facebook And Found Out USPS Was Hiring A New Types Of Postal Worker

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Economy-Specialist38

#42 I’ve Been Asking Him For Plumbing Supplies For The Past Hour, And He Still Hasn’t Brought Them To Me

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#43 A Cat From Lithuania Can Now Fire The National Broadcaster General Director

The cat’s name is Nuodėgulis (meaning a burnt piece of wood in Lithuanian), and he was given this right yesterday by the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas), after the opposition started filibustering a change to the national broadcaster law, allowing the director to only be fired in case public interest was not acknowledged while broadcasting or publishing news.

The law was only approved, because the ruling coalition did not fully show up and the opposition managed to get quorum and vote that into law.

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: mlltIsDeadInside

#44 Be Careful Using ATMs In Istanbul! He Demands Cash, Foreign Exchange, Wet Food, And Treats!

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Bluejay1889

#45 Librarian

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#46 Workplace Conflict

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#47 Estate Agent Spotted

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#48 Cookie

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#49 Just Wanted To Be A Part Of The Team

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#50 Shopping Cat

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: ashokchopra342

#51 Park Guardians

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: ishankr800

#52 Devastated

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: commander_weenie

#53 Meet Georgie Everyone- A Trailhead Ambassador!

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: lemonsthrowawaymmj

#54 Dentist’s Office Ambassador (Ignore The Haters)

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: fruchtose

#55 Trash Collectors

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: MissHissss

#56 I Broke My Elbow But Luckily I Have A Little Doctor At Home 😌

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: SoundDrone

#57 Construction Worker

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Cautious_Crazy_9100

#58 Store Employee Sleep On His Job

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: flag9801

#59 Today She Did The Laundry And Paid The Bills

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: selenene66

#60 My Boy After A Hard Day Of Gardening

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: pen_theif747

#61 Freelance Phone Stand

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: chi-bacon-bits

#62 Owner At The Tool Shop, Old But Wise

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: ssknurt

#63 Tailor

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Original_Bad_3416

#64 Post Office Mice Catchers

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: amanda_b_

#65 Biologist Kitty

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: No_Supermarket_9467

#66 This Guy Said 20 Treats And He’d Tell Me My Future. Is It A Scam?

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: _torialorraine

#67 Lazy Groundskeeper Sleeping On The Job

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: No_Low_878

#68 Secretary

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: curlsmadeofchocolate

#69 Sisu Is A Great Teacher

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: Ivexxe

#70 Zzz

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#71 He Graduated

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#72 Hm

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#73 “Sorry MA’am We Have A No Dogs Policy In Our Store.”

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#74 Party Decorator For Hire. Will Install Decorations At A Height Relative To His Own

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#75 There’s A Story Behind That Sign, And Something Tells Me The Cat Knows All About It

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#76 Feels Like I’m About To Get Fired

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#77 Regina The Receptionist

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#78 The Void Is Trying To Sell Me A New Toilet Seat

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#79 Helping

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

#80 In-Flight Entertainment System

“Picture this: you’re half-asleep on a Lufthansa flight when the cabin lights suddenly flip on. Turns out a big orange cat had escaped its carrier and decided to go exploring. Passengers stayed super quiet, flight attendants grabbed flashlights at first, and everyone teamed up to gently catch the fluffy escape artist without freaking it out. In the end, the cat was safe and the whole cabin handled it like pros.”

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: jangma

#81 Photography Assistant

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: ashokchopra342

#82 Assembly Team

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: dishash3256

#83 Working

Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Image source: CatWorkers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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