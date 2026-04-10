Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being aloof and lazy—creatures whose daily schedule consists entirely of napping, snacking, and then napping again to recover from the snacking. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. They can be playful and surprisingly full of ambition—so much so that some of them have even taken on employment.
On the subreddit Cats With Jobs, a dedicated group of felines are clocking in and putting their talents to genuinely good use. And if we’re being honest, a lot of them are outperforming their human coworkers by a pretty embarrassing margin.
Scroll down to meet the hardest working kitties on the internet.
#1 Hard Worker
Image source: jduchein
#2 Cat Is Employed At The Women’s Police Station To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence
This happened at a police station in the interior of the state of São Paulo.
His name is B.O., which is the informal name to a police report. People call him delegato, which is a combination of the words gato and delegado.
Image source: DELAIZ
#3 Employee Retention Engineer
Image source: stable_genius9
#4 > Bring Cat To The Vet > Vet Is Also A Cat
Image source: CatWorkers
#5 Saw This On Facebook
Image source: FckAllTakenUsernames
#6 Professional Pest Control Cat
Image source: stellmoney
#7 She Cleared A Four-Year Mouse Problem In Three Days. The Owner Remodeled The Floor To Match Her
Image source: Danny__NYC
#8 Socks The Cat Sitting Behind President Clinton’s Desk In The Oval Office. January 7, 1994
Image source: Dr3ws3ph3r
#9 Cat As Mail Carriers In 1870s
Image source: JimatJimat
#10 New Sign, He Takes His Guard Cat Position Very Seriously
Image source: dumbsugarplumb
#11 Green Grocer
Image source: Straight-Payment-918
#12 Not Cameraman, It’s Catmeraman
Image source: Few_Bandicoot2302
#13 Assistant Chef
Image source: Significant_Agent537
#14 Cashier In Istanbul Refused To Bag My Groceries!
Image source: Bluejay1889
#15 Oscar Was Caught Sleeping On The Job, Disguised As LEGO. Management Not Happy
Image source: Fanta589
#16 This Is Freya, She Is A Librarian. You May Not Take Out A Book Without Showing Her Your Card
Image source: JadeHarley0
#17 Cashier Is Unfriendly Should I Report Him To The Manager
Image source: flag9801
#18 Blackout Backdrop For Photography Studio
Image source: CalpisMelonCremeSoda
#19 İstanbul Fare Enforcement Officers. No Free Rides!!!
Image source: Bluejay1889
#20 Station Manager
Image source: Professional_Song419
#21 Page
Image source: CatWorkers
#22 Helping
Image source: CatWorkers
#23 Parcel Checker
Image source: CatWorkers
#24 I Need To Submit It, But The Employee’s Expression Looks So Pissed Off That We’ve Been In A Staring Contest For 30 Minutes
Image source: CatWorkers
#25 My New Bookmark
Image source: CatWorkers
#26 Legendary Mechanic
Image source: CatWorkers
#27 Lola Is A Truck Driver!! She Is 11 Years Old
Image source: acuteavo
#28 Update: Rude Waitress In Istanbul Is Still Rude!
Image source: Bluejay1889
#29 Meet Jerry Fox, Brooklyn Borough Hall Employee (C. 1902). He Saved The Building From A Fire, Got Custom Glasses When He Went Blind So He Could Keep Working, And Was So Beloved The NYT Ran His Obituary
Image source: Danny__NYC
#30 The Famous Shoji Door Wrecking Crew Has No Plans To Slow Down In The Year Ahead
Image source: redafvir
#31 Jack-In-The-Box Employee
Image source: Ok-Apartment2964
#32 Laundry Attendant
Image source: 1universeonourfeet
#33 Caretaker
Image source: megdow282
#34 Guard Kitties
Image source: Common-Reputation434
#35 Ice Cream Security
Image source: CatWorkers
#36 When I See The Cost Of Eggs
Image source: CatWorkers
#37 Cookie The Bodega Cat: The Owner Says 14,000 People Visit His Store Every Year Just To See Her. Npr Came. The New York Times Came. She Slept Through All Of It
Image source: Danny__NYC
#38 Uber Driver
Image source: dishash3256
#39 The Meat Store Cat Cashier Lady
Image source: Fresh-Attorney-2902
#40 Hemingway House Ticket Agent
Image source: gibson85
#41 Was Looking On Facebook And Found Out USPS Was Hiring A New Types Of Postal Worker
Image source: Economy-Specialist38
#42 I’ve Been Asking Him For Plumbing Supplies For The Past Hour, And He Still Hasn’t Brought Them To Me
Image source: reddit.com
#43 A Cat From Lithuania Can Now Fire The National Broadcaster General Director
The cat’s name is Nuodėgulis (meaning a burnt piece of wood in Lithuanian), and he was given this right yesterday by the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas), after the opposition started filibustering a change to the national broadcaster law, allowing the director to only be fired in case public interest was not acknowledged while broadcasting or publishing news.
The law was only approved, because the ruling coalition did not fully show up and the opposition managed to get quorum and vote that into law.
Image source: mlltIsDeadInside
#44 Be Careful Using ATMs In Istanbul! He Demands Cash, Foreign Exchange, Wet Food, And Treats!
Image source: Bluejay1889
#45 Librarian
Image source: CatWorkers
#46 Workplace Conflict
Image source: CatWorkers
#47 Estate Agent Spotted
Image source: CatWorkers
#48 Cookie
Image source: CatWorkers
#49 Just Wanted To Be A Part Of The Team
Image source: CatWorkers
#50 Shopping Cat
Image source: ashokchopra342
#51 Park Guardians
Image source: ishankr800
#52 Devastated
Image source: commander_weenie
#53 Meet Georgie Everyone- A Trailhead Ambassador!
Image source: lemonsthrowawaymmj
#54 Dentist’s Office Ambassador (Ignore The Haters)
Image source: fruchtose
#55 Trash Collectors
Image source: MissHissss
#56 I Broke My Elbow But Luckily I Have A Little Doctor At Home 😌
Image source: SoundDrone
#57 Construction Worker
Image source: Cautious_Crazy_9100
#58 Store Employee Sleep On His Job
Image source: flag9801
#59 Today She Did The Laundry And Paid The Bills
Image source: selenene66
#60 My Boy After A Hard Day Of Gardening
Image source: pen_theif747
#61 Freelance Phone Stand
Image source: chi-bacon-bits
#62 Owner At The Tool Shop, Old But Wise
Image source: ssknurt
#63 Tailor
Image source: Original_Bad_3416
#64 Post Office Mice Catchers
Image source: amanda_b_
#65 Biologist Kitty
Image source: No_Supermarket_9467
#66 This Guy Said 20 Treats And He’d Tell Me My Future. Is It A Scam?
Image source: _torialorraine
#67 Lazy Groundskeeper Sleeping On The Job
Image source: No_Low_878
#68 Secretary
Image source: curlsmadeofchocolate
#69 Sisu Is A Great Teacher
Image source: Ivexxe
#70 Zzz
Image source: CatWorkers
#71 He Graduated
Image source: CatWorkers
#72 Hm
Image source: CatWorkers
#73 “Sorry MA’am We Have A No Dogs Policy In Our Store.”
Image source: CatWorkers
#74 Party Decorator For Hire. Will Install Decorations At A Height Relative To His Own
Image source: CatWorkers
#75 There’s A Story Behind That Sign, And Something Tells Me The Cat Knows All About It
Image source: CatWorkers
#76 Feels Like I’m About To Get Fired
Image source: CatWorkers
#77 Regina The Receptionist
Image source: CatWorkers
#78 The Void Is Trying To Sell Me A New Toilet Seat
Image source: CatWorkers
#79 Helping
Image source: CatWorkers
#80 In-Flight Entertainment System
“Picture this: you’re half-asleep on a Lufthansa flight when the cabin lights suddenly flip on. Turns out a big orange cat had escaped its carrier and decided to go exploring. Passengers stayed super quiet, flight attendants grabbed flashlights at first, and everyone teamed up to gently catch the fluffy escape artist without freaking it out. In the end, the cat was safe and the whole cabin handled it like pros.”
Image source: jangma
#81 Photography Assistant
Image source: ashokchopra342
#82 Assembly Team
Image source: dishash3256
#83 Working
Image source: CatWorkers
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