30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

by

Everyday life is full of little moments that feel painfully personal—but chances are, someone else has experienced them too. Mary Nicola, a talented Romanian cartoonist, captures these relatable slices of life in her comics, turning awkward encounters, teenage dramas, and quirky mishaps into humorous and heartfelt illustrations.

Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, Mary’s comics explore everything from friendships and crushes to sibling squabbles and self-discovery. With her lighthearted style and expressive characters, she reminds us that life’s small challenges often become funny stories with time and that connecting through shared experiences can make us feel a little less alone.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#2

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#3

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#4

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#5

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#6

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#7

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#8

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#9

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#10

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#11

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#12

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#13

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#14

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#15

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#16

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#17

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#18

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#19

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#20

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#21

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#22

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#23

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#24

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#25

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#26

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#27

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#28

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#29

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

#30

30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)

Image source: mary.comics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mark Cuban Shares The Kind of Pitch That Always Does Well on Shark Tank
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2020
DVD Review – Prime Suspect, The Complete Collection
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2010
What Makes Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom Such a Fan Favorite?
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2024
Stranger Things Stunt Coordinator Hiro Koda Pulls Back the Curtain on Season 3
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2020
Drew Barrymore Could Return to Acting on One Condition
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2023
Shots Fired Premieres on FOX and No Matter What Happens, I’m Proud of It
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.