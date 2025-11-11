Chinese Man Stuck In Airport Because His 4 Year Old Son Doodled In His Passport

by

Here’s a parenting pro tip for everyone: never give your child your passport along with a sharpie pen, because this is what it will look like after your little Da Vinci gets to work. This particular passport belongs to a Chinese man who got stuck in an airport in South Korea because his passport was claimed  unrecognizable by the border officials. It is indeed hard to recognize the man because the passport is completely covered in amusing doodles drawn by his son, a four-year-old with an artistic streak.  The picture was originally posted on social networking site Weibo by the father, known only as Chen, alongside a plea for help, Shanghaiist reports. But looks like the plea did not help, as he is still enjoying his prolonged holiday in South Korea. (h/t)

