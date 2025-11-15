Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

I’m an artist known for my pixel art, but I’m now working on a comics project, so I had to practice my skills after many years of creating only pixel art. This little project is my way of exercising, and a tribute for all these fantastic musicians.
#1 Bohemian Rhapsody
Lyrics: Freddie Mercury
#2 What A Wonderful World
Lyrics: Bob Thiele and George David Weiss
#3 November Rain
Lyrics: Axl Rose
#4 The Times They Are A Changing
Lyrics: Bob Dylan
#5 Perfect
Lyrics: Ed Sheeran
#6 One Way Or Another
Lyrics: Debbie Harry and Nigel Harrison
#7 Tribute
Lyrics: Kyle Gass and Jack Black
#8 Man In Black
Lyrics: Johnny Cash
#9 Ironic
Lyrics: Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard
#10 Wanted Dead Or Alive
Lyrics: Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora
#11 Paint It Black
Lyrics: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
#12 Heartbreak Hotel
Lyrics: Mae Boren Axton, Thomas Durden and Elvis Presley
#13 Juice
Lyrics: Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small
#14 Streets Of Philadelphia
Lyrics: Bruce Springsteen
#15 Everything I Wanted
Lyrics: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
#16 The Shoop Shoop Song
Lyrics: Rudy Clark
#17 The Alabama Song
Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht (translated to English by Elisabeth Hauptmann)
#18 Like A Prayer
Lyrics: Madonna and Patrick Leonard
#19 Space Cowboy
Lyrics: Kacey Musgraves, Luke Laird and Shane McAnally
#20 7 Rings
Lyrics: Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Njomza Vitia, Kaydence, Tommy Brown, Charles Anderson and Michael Foster
#21 Run The World
Lyrics: Terius “The-Dream” Nash and Beyoncé
#22 I Like It
Lyrics: Belcalis Almanzar, Benito Ocasio, José Osorio, Tony Pabón, Marcos Masis, Jesus Nieves, Manny Rodriguez, Jordan Thorpe, Anthony White, Vincent Watson, Xavier Vargas, Edgar Vargas, Benny Bonnilla
