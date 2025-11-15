Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

by

I’m an artist known for my pixel art, but I’m now working on a comics project, so I had to practice my skills after many years of creating only pixel art. This little project is my way of exercising, and a tribute for all these fantastic musicians.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | dribbble.com | youtube.com | viselner.tumblr.com | Etsy | behance.net

#1 Bohemian Rhapsody

Lyrics: Freddie Mercury

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#2 What A Wonderful World

Lyrics: Bob Thiele and George David Weiss

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#3 November Rain

Lyrics: Axl Rose

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#4 The Times They Are A Changing

Lyrics: Bob Dylan

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#5 Perfect

Lyrics: Ed Sheeran

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#6 One Way Or Another

Lyrics: Debbie Harry and Nigel Harrison

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#7 Tribute

Lyrics: Kyle Gass and Jack Black

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#8 Man In Black

Lyrics: Johnny Cash

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#9 Ironic

Lyrics: Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard
https://www.instagram.com/gustavo_viselner/

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#10 Wanted Dead Or Alive

Lyrics: Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#11 Paint It Black

Lyrics: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#12 Heartbreak Hotel

Lyrics: Mae Boren Axton, Thomas Durden and Elvis Presley

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#13 Juice

Lyrics: Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#14 Streets Of Philadelphia

Lyrics: Bruce Springsteen

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#15 Everything I Wanted

Lyrics: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#16 The Shoop Shoop Song

Lyrics: Rudy Clark
https://www.instagram.com/gustavo_viselner/

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#17 The Alabama Song

Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht (translated to English by Elisabeth Hauptmann)

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#18 Like A Prayer

Lyrics: Madonna and ‏Patrick Leonard

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#19 Space Cowboy

Lyrics: Kacey Musgraves, Luke Laird and Shane McAnally

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#20 7 Rings

Lyrics: Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Njomza Vitia, Kaydence, Tommy Brown, Charles Anderson and Michael Foster

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#21 Run The World

Lyrics: Terius “The-Dream” Nash and Beyoncé

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

#22 I Like It

Lyrics: Belcalis Almanzar, Benito Ocasio, José Osorio, Tony Pabón, Marcos Masis, Jesus Nieves, Manny Rodriguez, Jordan Thorpe, Anthony White, Vincent Watson, Xavier Vargas, Edgar Vargas, Benny Bonnilla

Tribute To My Favorite Artists And Their Music: 22 Illustrations I Made

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
52 Captivating Photos Of Autumn Leaf Colors And Fall Foliage From Around The World
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 21-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Women On Tumblr Unite To Prove That Not All Old Fashion Statements Were A Tool Of Patriarchy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Fan Theory: Game of Thrones is a Westworld Simulation
3 min read
May, 14, 2022
I Search For Treasure That Washes Up On The Beach, And Here Are 30 Of The Most Antique Things I’ve Found
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why Daniel Radcliffe is Obsessed with “The Bachelor”
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.