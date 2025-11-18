50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Many of us would be lying if we didn’t say that budgeting has been on our minds. Especially these past few years. It certainly feels like nearly everything has gotten much, much more expensive. And if the price of food makes you wince at the store checkout, you’re not the only one.
The r/whatsinyourcart community invites people to share photos of their shopping carts and baskets, along with the price. We’ve collected some of the most interesting ones, mainly from the United States, to show you just how (in)expensive groceries can be in some places. Scroll down to check them out!
#1 510 Ksh $3.93 Local Market, Kenya
Image source: cmband254
#2 $109 In Groceries: Naknek, Alaska
Image source: _Sockeye
#3 $106.08 At Aldi, Midwest
Image source: Inevitable-Mix-2983
#4 $192 USD In Wisconsin, Includes 48 Pounds Of Meat
Image source: ArtisanGerard
#5 Aldi – Florida $78
Image source: Kttcrow__
#6 $51.08 Aldi Wisconsin
Image source: EmuInner8774
#7 Kroger – Midwest $31.43
Image source: Ok_Ranger7756
#8 When You Eat Mostly Veg And Produce $76
Image source: Woodycrazy
#9 $18.26 At Sprouts In Alabama
Image source: biogirl2015
#10 $117.43 At Safeway In Alaska (Used The App For Massive Savings)
Image source: brainfogfordays
#11 Just Moved Out On My Own. First Grocery Haul For Some Staples. $90
Image source: AlekBiH
#12 6973 Ksh ($52.87) Naivas, Nairobi Kenya
Image source: cmband254
#13 Am I Silly For Being Excited About Only Spending $119 On This?!
Image source: Conscious-Parsnip35
#14 It’s Friday Night Babyyyyy! Total $22
Image source: quartz222
#15 $193.18 At Aldi, Southern California
Image source: icecreamsandwichgirl
#16 $18 At Boston Haymarket
Image source: NotFireDaFlint
#17 $145 At Kroger
Image source: brightviolet
#18 Walmart – 11.29
Image source: furthian
#19 $50.86 At Aldi’s In The Us
Image source: Shlumped23
#20 $299.00 At Costco. I Feel Robbed
Image source: crybabysagittarius
#21 Would Love To See More Grocery Hauls On Here So, Here’s Mine! $50 At Walmart
Image source: FishCultLuci
#22 $130. This Will Feed Me For The Week
Image source: GasPacNick
#23 Just Under $60 At Walmart (Saratoga Springs, NY)
Image source: StrawberryDreamers
#24 $35 At Aldi, Ne Ohio
Image source: clvlndoh
#25 $118 – Whole Foods Nc
Image source: aaancn
#26 $70 United Grocery Outlet
Image source: Street_Mushroom5938
#27 $130.30 Whole Foods, Md
Image source: flamelily-harmony
#28 $20.71 At Super King Market In Socal
Image source: LePetitPrince_33
#29 Bay Area, Ca Produce Only Haul $51.10
Image source: crabstravaganza
#30 $90 San Francisco, Ca
Image source: disgruntledchef
#31 $106 Aldi New York
Image source: AccountDepleted
#32 Here’s What $46.34 Got This Person From Ralph’s In Los Angeles
Image source: houndizzle
#33 $50 At Albertson’s
Image source: waanderlustt
#34 Needed To Re-Up On Perishables. $49.07 At An Aldi In New Jersey
Image source: midwest-ginger
#35 $20.57 Total In Seattle
Image source: Saritachiquita
#36 $141 At Walmart, Ohio
Image source: snarkaluff
#37 This Is For One Meal (Plus A Few Extra Things) In NYC. $47.72
Image source: lavenderived
#38 Grocery Outlet – Socal $74.78
Image source: Playboy97k
#39 $125 Trader Joes In NYC (Recite Included)
Image source: CoffeeMilkLvr
#40 $50.45, Walmart, Se U.S
Image source: kokirikokoro
#41 It Was $163
Image source: National-Wrangler-44
#42 550$ 5 Hours And 5 Stores Later
Image source: Accomplished_Fish960
#43 Movie Snacks To Avoid Crazy Prices. $10 From Whole Foods
Image source: Bulky_Ad_4390
#44 $107 At Costco
Image source: kirklandtriathlete
#45 $185 Shoprite Upstate NY
Image source: rissshit
#46 $80.13 Grocery Outlet
Image source: serpents_sword
#47 $60.29 At Woodman’s In Wisconsin
Image source: bigsam06
#48 $75 Safeway In Us, Or
Image source: Moni_16
#49 Went To Whole Foods For Some Snacks…. $50.87
Image source: iamwatered
#50 $44 At Trader Joes In NYC
Image source: Frosty-Spare-6018
