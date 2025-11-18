50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

by

Many of us would be lying if we didn’t say that budgeting has been on our minds. Especially these past few years. It certainly feels like nearly everything has gotten much, much more expensive. And if the price of food makes you wince at the store checkout, you’re not the only one.
The r/whatsinyourcart community invites people to share photos of their shopping carts and baskets, along with the price. We’ve collected some of the most interesting ones, mainly from the United States, to show you just how (in)expensive groceries can be in some places. Scroll down to check them out!

#1 510 Ksh $3.93 Local Market, Kenya

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: cmband254

#2 $109 In Groceries: Naknek, Alaska

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: _Sockeye

#3 $106.08 At Aldi, Midwest

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable-Mix-2983

#4 $192 USD In Wisconsin, Includes 48 Pounds Of Meat

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: ArtisanGerard

#5 Aldi – Florida $78

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Kttcrow__

#6 $51.08 Aldi Wisconsin

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: EmuInner8774

#7 Kroger – Midwest $31.43

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Ranger7756

#8 When You Eat Mostly Veg And Produce $76

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Woodycrazy

#9 $18.26 At Sprouts In Alabama

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: biogirl2015

#10 $117.43 At Safeway In Alaska (Used The App For Massive Savings)

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: brainfogfordays

#11 Just Moved Out On My Own. First Grocery Haul For Some Staples. $90

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: AlekBiH

#12 6973 Ksh ($52.87) Naivas, Nairobi Kenya

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: cmband254

#13 Am I Silly For Being Excited About Only Spending $119 On This?!

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Parsnip35

#14 It’s Friday Night Babyyyyy! Total $22

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: quartz222

#15 $193.18 At Aldi, Southern California

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: icecreamsandwichgirl

#16 $18 At Boston Haymarket

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: NotFireDaFlint

#17 $145 At Kroger

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: brightviolet

#18 Walmart – 11.29

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: furthian

#19 $50.86 At Aldi’s In The Us

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Shlumped23

#20 $299.00 At Costco. I Feel Robbed

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: crybabysagittarius

#21 Would Love To See More Grocery Hauls On Here So, Here’s Mine! $50 At Walmart

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: FishCultLuci

#22 $130. This Will Feed Me For The Week

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: GasPacNick

#23 Just Under $60 At Walmart (Saratoga Springs, NY)

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: StrawberryDreamers

#24 $35 At Aldi, Ne Ohio

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: clvlndoh

#25 $118 – Whole Foods Nc

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: aaancn

#26 $70 United Grocery Outlet

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Street_Mushroom5938

#27 $130.30 Whole Foods, Md

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: flamelily-harmony

#28 $20.71 At Super King Market In Socal

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: LePetitPrince_33

#29 Bay Area, Ca Produce Only Haul $51.10

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: crabstravaganza

#30 $90 San Francisco, Ca

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: disgruntledchef

#31 $106 Aldi New York

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: AccountDepleted

#32 Here’s What $46.34 Got This Person From Ralph’s In Los Angeles

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: houndizzle

#33 $50 At Albertson’s

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: waanderlustt

#34 Needed To Re-Up On Perishables. $49.07 At An Aldi In New Jersey

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: midwest-ginger

#35 $20.57 Total In Seattle

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Saritachiquita

#36 $141 At Walmart, Ohio

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: snarkaluff

#37 This Is For One Meal (Plus A Few Extra Things) In NYC. $47.72

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: lavenderived

#38 Grocery Outlet – Socal $74.78

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Playboy97k

#39 $125 Trader Joes In NYC (Recite Included)

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: CoffeeMilkLvr

#40 $50.45, Walmart, Se U.S

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: kokirikokoro

#41 It Was $163

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: National-Wrangler-44

#42 550$ 5 Hours And 5 Stores Later

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Accomplished_Fish960

#43 Movie Snacks To Avoid Crazy Prices. $10 From Whole Foods

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Bulky_Ad_4390

#44 $107 At Costco

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: kirklandtriathlete

#45 $185 Shoprite Upstate NY

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: rissshit

#46 $80.13 Grocery Outlet

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: serpents_sword

#47 $60.29 At Woodman’s In Wisconsin

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: bigsam06

#48 $75 Safeway In Us, Or

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Moni_16

#49 Went To Whole Foods For Some Snacks…. $50.87

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: iamwatered

#50 $44 At Trader Joes In NYC

50 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (New Pics)

Image source: Frosty-Spare-6018

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pastor Issues An Apology For Making Girls Wear One-Piece Swimsuits, And His Honest Letter Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What Is Bi-Generation in Doctor Who?
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2023
30 People Share “Social Customs” That Are Outdated, Toxic And Should Be Retired
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 People Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
ABCs new show Deception
Will the ABC new show Deception Bring Back Castle Fans?
3 min read
May, 31, 2017
86 Hilarious Greeting Cards That Will Surprise You When You Open Them
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.