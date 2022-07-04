Meet The Cast Of “Wool”

Apple TV+ is adding another one to their already strong lineup of sci-fi TV shows. Titled Wool, the show is an American science fiction streaming television series created and written by Graham Yost, who had previously worked on Speed, Broken Arrow, Hard Rain, and Justified. The show will be directed by Morten Tyldium, who had helmed iconic projects like Headhunters and The Imitation Game. Wool is based on the first book in the Silo series by Hugh Howey. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Deadline: “Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, some of whom had appeared in major blockbusters before. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Wool.
Rebecca Ferguson
Rebecca Ferguson will be starring in also executive-producing the upcoming Apple TV+ series Wool. Ferguson is a Swedish actor who has starred in a number of film and television roles. She made her film debut in the Swedish drama Drowning Ghost, and has since gone on to appear in such films as Doctor Sleep, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Girl on the Train, Men in Black: International, and Dune. Ferguson has also been active on television, with recurring roles on The White Queen, The Red Tent, and The Vatican.
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins will be portraying Bernard in the upcoming TV series Wool. Robbins is an actor, director, and musician who has appeared in a number of films and television shows. He is perhaps best known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, The Player, and Mystic River, for which he won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award. He has also appeared in the HBO comedy The Brink as Secretary of State Walter Larson. Robbins has directed and written several films, including Dead Man Walking and Bob Roberts. In addition to his work in film and television, Robbins is also a political activist. He co-founded the Actors’ Gang theater company in 1981 and has been involved in various humanitarian causes.
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones will be playing Allison in the upcoming drama Wool. Jones is best known for her work on the television shows The Office and Parks and Recreation. She has also starred in the movies I Love You, Man and The Muppets. In addition to her acting work, Jones has also written the screenplay for Toy Story 4. She has won numerous awards for her work. Jones was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1976. Her father is the actor and musician Quincy Jones. Her mother is the actress Peggy Lipton. Rashida Jones has two sisters: the actress Kidada Jones and the model Rashida Jones. She attended Harvard University, where she studied religion and philosophy. In 2016, she submitted a highly popular article to the magazine Vanity Fair. In 2001, she made her acting debut in the film Random Hearts. She has since appeared in numerous films and television shows.
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo will be playing Holston in the series Wool. Oyelowo is a British actor, director, and producer. He has won numerous awards for his work, including a Critics’ Choice Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and nominations for two Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a BAFTA Award. He is best known for his portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. in the biographical drama film Selma. Oyelowo began his acting career in the UK, appearing in stage productions and television shows. He made his film debut in 2001 with a small role in the thriller film Dog Eat Dog. He has since appeared in numerous films, including The Help, Lincoln, and Oprah Winfrey’s biographical drama The Butler. In addition to his work as an actor, Oyelowo has also directed and produced several films, including the short film The Fight and the feature film Nightingale.
Common
Common will be playing Sims in the upcoming TV series Wool. Common is an American actor and rapper. He first gained notoriety as a poet and MC in the Chicago hip hop scene, where he was involved in the city’s “Dissin’ Yo mama battles.” In 1992, Common released his debut album Can I Borrow a Dollar?, which was followed by another album, Resurrection, two years later. Common’s big break came in 1999 with the release of his third album, Like Water for Chocolate. The album was a critical and commercial success, and it helped to establish Common as one of hip hop’s leading voices. In addition to his work in music, Common has also appeared in a number of films, including Smokin’ Aces, Street Kings, and Wanted. He has also starred on television shows such as Hell on Wheels and Being Mary Jane. Common is a three-time Grammy Award winner, and he has been nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.
Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter has been tapped to play Martha Walker in the upcoming TV series Wool. Walter is an English actress who has appeared in a number of stage, film, and television roles. She is perhaps best known for her work in Sense and Sensibility, The Governess, Villa des Roses, Atonement, The Young Victoria, A Royal Affair, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Denial, The Sense of an Ending, Rocketman, and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. Born in London in 1950, Walter began her career as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. She has since gone on to receive critical acclaim for her work on stage and screen. In addition to her acting roles, Walter has also directed several plays. She is currently married to actor Guy Paul. Walter has been outspoken about the prejudices she experienced in her acting career, saying in an interview with Bustle: “It’s so deeply in my DNA that people who are judging me are male.”
Other actors
Other performers set to appear in the upcoming series Wool include Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings, Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy, and Henry Garrett as Douglas Trumbull.