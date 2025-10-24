40 Absolute Gems Of Relationship Advice Pretty Much Every Couple Should Know

Ah, relationships. Every one has its quirks, foibles, and rough patches. Keeping things on the rails takes compromise, communication, and, sometimes, a bit of help from someone who’s been through it themselves. Maybe more than once.
One person asked an online community, “What’s the most valuable relationship advice anyone has ever given you?” and netizens didn’t hold back with some absolute gems. Here’s a collection of the best, perfect for couples who want to keep it together.
I read a version of this somewhere and it’s helped a lot:
“When life gives you challenges, remember that it isn’t ‘you two against each other’, it’s ‘you two against the problem’ “
And that’s really stayed with me.
“Never stop dating your partner. Do something every day for no other reason than to make her smile”.
If you wouldn’t do it while you’re happy, don’t do it while you’re pissed off. When a person is angry their emotions tend to get in the way. I rather take a little bit of time to reassess the situation than be a d**k to my wife.
The grass will always be greener where it is watered.
I once saw advice on Reddit that was along the lines of this: each person in a relationship should strive to do 60% of the work.
This is what you guys were doing.
Don’t bring up divorce unless you’re really ready to leave.
++woman Never make someone a priority who only sees you as an option.
If you’re not grown up enough to handle a relationship then don’t enter a relationship. So many relationships fall apart because of emotional immaturity on one or both parties behalf.
50/50 doesn’t work. It has to be 100/100.
Cheating and hitting should instantly and irreversibly end any relationship. There is no reason to do anything but leave.
Give at least one compliment a day.
Communication be open and honest? Do not withdraw in your own world. Your wife is your partner in life. Keep the conversation going in a positive light. Always try and be positive before and negativity comes into the conversation. Most importantly respect.
You do those things your relationship will stay strong and together you will be a force.
You both are settling to different degrees at different times throughout the entirety of your relationship. Keep that in mind during the rough times.
Don’t keep score.
You’re on the same team. If you’re worried about winning or losing, or who is doing more or less, or what’s fair to you, you’re keeping score. You’re on the same team.
Compromise and self reflection. Understand when you’re wrong and learn from it, and find a way to come to an agreement. Meet in the middle.
Never take back a cheater. That is all. That is the post.
For anyone wondering, what OP did was take something away from his wife’s emotional labor.
It’s not about doing chores, it’s about totally taking things off your spouse’s plate. Being a full participant in the home.
Once a cheater always a cheater.
Whomever loves the least, controls the relationship.
Don’t say something out of bad emotion just to get it off your mind if it will have long-term consequences you wouldn’t want to have when clear-minded.
Never ever threaten breaking up/divorce unless you really are ready to live with it happening. Once that toothpaste is out of the tube, it aint going back. The relationship is done. The crack in the china plate has happened.
Unless it was circumstances beyond your control that made you break up, don’t ever get back with Ex’s. Block em on socials, block phone number, take their pictures down. Clean slate. You can’t move on if you got their spirit hanging around. Much like the first one, you can’t recreate the trust you had from before you broke up.
Always keep the energy you had from when you were first dating. Moving in together, getting married, is no excuse to get complacent, get fat and drunk and a slob. I know guys get attacked a lot online for not contributing in the household duties, and sure some of it may be unfair generalizations. But there’s way too much of it out there that some of you guys need to step the f**k up, wash your a*s, clean the dishes, cook dinner, do laundry without asking and stop being little b*****s about housework.
Don’t fix, just listen.
Look for someone as comfortable alone as they are with you otherwise your just a number in a que.
++woman Just because you love someone doesn’t mean you should be with them.
I thought the take featured in the movie Ira and Abby was pretty good. The gist of it is that relationships are work and settling down and being in a relationship with someone is a choice, and it’s a choice you have to (re)make regularly. Fun movie, would recommend it.
Make enough money to pay for a twice a month maid service. House gets cleaned and no one’s tired from cleaning, makes for a better weekend.
Pick your battles. ++man.
Have a short term memory.
It never applied to me but it was “maybe the grass is greener because you’re not over there f*****g it up?”.
A healthy relationship isn’t built on compromise. A compromise is where both sides give up something that they want in order to resolve a conflict. But if both sides in a relationship are constantly not getting what they want just to avoid conflict, they’ll both be unhappy. So a relationship cannot be based on mere compromise. It needs *sacrifice*. A sacrifice is where you *choose* to give something up in order to get something else, you give something up because you want and believe in something higher.
I think that shift reframes how you look at your relationships, or at least it has shifted how I approach relationships. It’s not about settling or bargaining to get what you want. It’s about thinking deeply about what it is you truly want and thinking about what it will take to get it. And a healthy relationship is about both people getting what they actually want. If you want a happy relationship, well, what will you give to get that?
I had a older work friend give me some advice about the “family budget” for a 2 worker family
Each of you take a small piece of your paychecks and put them into a personal account then the rest goes to family matters
That way you each will have money you can spend without having to get the others approval.
Myself. “This relationship is a*****e and I need to get the f**k out of here.”.
The best advise i got was “walk away.”.
I heard [someone] say ” Don’t marry the woman you love, marry the woman who loves you.”.
Maybe not the best but certainly the most accurate – for me at least.
*”Son, don’t date anyone studying psychology. They are only trying to find out what is wrong with themselves”.*.
A very wise man once told me when I still a teenager, “Never base your worth and self worth and dignity upon the virtue and/or faithfulness/trustworthiness of any woman/women, your worth and self worth and dignity are based upon your mathematical work and your mathematical work alone, nothing else, and definitely not upon the potential weaknesses any woman/women is/are capable of.”
In the world of treachery and betrayal and opportunism I have to work in on five different continents it has protected me from harm many many times and left those who sought to harm, cheat or betray me up a tree without any ladder whatsoever to climb back down again. lol. I pass through it all emotionally insulated, impervious to it all, and completely invulnerable, which people mistake for professionalism, and I don’t correct them. lmao.
My grandma told me to never trust a woman’s words, only her actions. Never put a woman on a pedestal and always hold women accountable for their bad behaviour/b******t because if I didn’t, they’d become an insufferable c**t. My grandma was a no BS person well ahead of her time. RiP Grandma.
“If you want to see what type of woman she’ll be in the future, meet her mother.”.
Never catch feelings for a girl with a lot of male friends.
You lose a lot of money chasing women but you gain a lot of women chasing money.
