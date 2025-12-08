19 Gag Gifts For The Friend Who Thinks A Scented Candle Is A Cry For Help

This might just be the most important gift guide of the season. This is for the person whose love language is a perfectly-timed, weird meme. The friend who snort-laughs in public. The one who would rather receive a yodeling pickle than a cashmere sweater. For this magnificent human, a “nice” gift is a boring gift. It’s an insult.
Their soul craves the absurd, the chaotic, the “where on earth did you find this and are you okay?” You don’t need a gift guide; you need a co-conspirator. You need a list of things so gloriously unhinged, they’re guaranteed to get the exact reaction you’re hoping for: a moment of stunned silence, followed by the ugliest, most beautiful laugh you’ve ever heard.
#1 The Soothing, Festive Sounds Of Carolers Can Now Be Replaced By The Soul-Shattering Shriek Of A Goat Thanks To The Screaming Christmas Goat
Review: “Love this and so do my friends! Volume is a bit loud but that’s ok. Have fun!” – Stacey Bisette
Image source: amazon.com, Sandra Cárdenas
#2 An Encouraging Crochet Hot Dog Is The One Emotional Support Food That Will Never Judge You, Will Always Have A Smile On Its Face, And Will Never, Ever Go Bad
Review: “My daughter is working on her PHD and at times it’s stressful. I got this to cheer her up and it worked! She found it hilarious and it brought a smile to her face.” – Rhesa
Image source: amazon.com, Rhesa
#3 A Blackhead Picking Toy Is A Gift That Will Satisfy The Gross, Primal Urge To Pick At Things Without The Risk Of Permanently Scarring Your Own Face
Review: “This is both fun and useful. It keeps my daughter from picking at her skin. It’s durable and lasting a long time.” – Noel Roma
Image source: amazon.com, J.Adams
#4 A Cat Hat Prank Gift Is The Perfect Way To Turn Your Head Into A Luxurious, Five-Star Napping Spot For Your Feline Overlord
Review: “OMG this hat was everything at the Office Elephant gift celebration.” – Sasha
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Your Fingers Can Now Be Transformed Into A Family Of Tiny, Trash-Loving Marsupials With A Set Of Possum Finger Puppets
Review: “Perfect for son. We’re having a possum themed birthday.” – MTS
Image source: amazon.com
#6 A Copy Of The Infectious Disease Colouring Book Is The Perfect Way To Relax, Unwind, And Contemplate The Horrifying Beauty Of The Bubonic Plague
Review: “So awesome! So gross! My husband loved it, can’t wait to put it in his clinic. Lol!” – C. N.
Image source: amazon.com, C. N.
Let’s be clear about the mission here. You are not just shopping. You are curating a moment of pure, unadulterated chaos. Anyone can buy a gift that gets a polite nod and a thank you. That’s amateur hour. You are on a sacred quest to find the one thing that will make someone laugh so hard they have to put their drink down. This isn’t just gift-giving; this is performance art, and you are the headline act.
#7 These Cowboy Hat Straw Covers Put The Silly In Silicone
Review: “10/10!! good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! plus it’s really cute.” – JennA
Image source: amazon.com, JennA
#8 A Spider Prank Box Is A Gift That Will Give The Recipient A Fun, Festive, And Completely Involuntary Cardio Workout
Review: “Fun little trick box to surprise grandchildren! I put it next to the candy dish.. The quality is better than expected. It’s a little more expensive than other similar trick boxes, but seems worth it.” – Brenda
Image source: amazon.com, Brenda
#9 A Customized Ugly Pet Pillow Is A Loving, Plush Tribute To Your Pet’s Most Beautifully Unflattering, Derpy, And Utterly Chaotic Moments
Review: “Received today, shipping was quick and the product is nice! It gets us every time walking by as it is pretty lifelike You can see in my review, the picture, even the dog is side eyeing it!! 🤣🤣🤣 I wanna order more!!!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#10 A Set Of Gummy Bear Nail Charms Will Make Your Manicure Look Less Like A Boring, Adult Responsibility And More Like A Tiny, Delicious Candy Store Lives On Your Fingertips
Review: “We love bears over here as u can see top 10 on my list they so pretty an them nails did says it all.” – Dark And chocolate
Image source: amazon.com, Dark And chocolate
#11 A Prank Pill Box With Jellybeans Is The Perfect Gift For The Hypochondriac In Your Life Who Could Use A Little More Sugar And A Lot Less Webmd
Review: “I got these for my sister and she LOVED them! More so than anything else I think lol. She laughed hysterically. As did I. They were more hilarious than I even realized.” – Stephanie Kirshner
Image source: amazon.com, Stephanie Kirshner
#12 The Dad Joke Button Is The One Gift That Will Allow Your Dad To Annoy The Entire Family With A Perfectly-Timed, Cringe-Worthy Pun At The Push Of A Button
Review: “Awesome product! Got this for my dad for Father’s Day but couldn’t quite help myself but to open it early (it goes back in the package super easy so don’t rip it!) My dad always thinks he’s hilarious, to which I say he’s not so hopefully this gift will give him some ideas!” – Sami Davis
Image source: amazon.com, Sami Davis
#13 The Toilet Timer Is The One Gift That Will Finally Give Your Significant Other A Gentle, Sand-Based Hint That They Are Not, In Fact, The Only Person Who Needs To Use The Bathroom In This House
Review: “Got this for my partner for his birthday. Very funny and easy to use and reset.” – Matthew R. Daniels
Image source: amazon.com, Matthew R. Daniels
Take a quick look at your shopping cart. It should look like the most unhinged list ever assembled. A screaming goat, a farting pen… You are working hard at acquiring future inside jokes and the legendary story of “that one time you gave me the weirdest gift ever.” That, my friend, is a gift that keeps on giving.
#14 A Gameboy Large Appliance Magnet Will Make Your Refrigerator Look Less Like A Boring Kitchen Appliance And More Like A Giant, Slightly Underpowered Gaming Console From The 90s
Review: “Dope, just dope. Turned my washer into a Game Boy. Now laundry’s not so bad. Nice quality magnets.” – Spencer
Image source: amazon.com, Spencer
#15 The Mundane Act Of Signing A Receipt Can Now Be A Symphony Of Flatulence Thanks To This Poop Emoji Pen With Fart Noises
Review: “I bought these for a friend’s kids. The kids thought it was great and gleefully had fun creating a scene in the bathroom for their father to come home to. He thought it was hilarious.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#16 Don’t Be Fooled By The Name Because A Can Of Fruity Pebbles Flavored Sparkling Water Is A Beverage That Will Make Your Taste Buds Feel Like They’re Watching Saturday Morning Cartoons In Their Pajamas
Review: “Liquid Death nailed this flavor to a T! OMG it is sooo good. I loved fruity pebbles as a kid. This was worth the wait. I hope this is a regular flavor. Definitely try this. You wont be disappointed.” – CobaltSS
Image source: amazon.com, CobaltSS
#17 The Knucklehead Sound Effects Machine Is The One Gift That Will Allow You To Finally Have A Perfectly-Timed Rimshot For All Of Your Terrible Jokes
Review: “We got this for my son who is 6 years old. He is our prankster in the family. We thought he would thoroughly enjoy this, and he does!” – Rob Van Epps
Image source: amazon.com, Rob Van Epps
#18 A Mouse Hole In Wall Sticker Will Give Your Home The Rustic, Charming, And Slightly Concerning Illusion Of An Adorable Rodent Infestation
Review: “I’m an older woman who’s a little bit eccentric. And I like cutesy things. I live in a tiny house on wheels with lots of animals and I have a dog boarding. Stickers are a cute way to decorate and I can replace them when I’m tired of them. This one is adorable and I had a perfect place right by the front door that had a small not hole in the flooring. Perfect!” – Kathie McAdams
Image source: amazon.com, Kathie McAdams
#19 Your Anger Management Issues Can Now Be Outsourced To A Tiny, Plush Man Who Was Literally Born To Take A Beating With The Hit-Hard Hank Doll
Review: “Overall it appears to be durable enough to take out some frustrations on.” – Spicy Lea
Image source: amazon.com, Spicy Lea
