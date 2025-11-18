People Fell Into The Trap Of Reading These 30 Viral Books Just To Regret It

Be it a book, a coffee shop, or even a good doctor that you’re looking for, getting recommendations from people you trust can really make the search easier. Then there’s the online world, too, brimming with descriptions of first-hand experiences and reviews ranging from “the worst thing that has ever happened to me” to “highly recommend it”.

There’s no doubt that the internet can be a great place to look for certain recommendations, but that does not seem to ring true when it comes to books and TikTok trends. A content creator and an avid reader, going by the moniker ‘lonesomeliv’, has started a discussion about books people have read because they were hyped online but ended up being rather disappointing.

“I’ve read a lot of great books because of TikTok but as a general rule of thumb if it’s revered by a majority of people on here it’s going to be one of the worst books you’ll ever read,” lonesomeliv wrote in the description of her video that went viral and was viewed over 3 million times.

In the comments under said video, fellow readers shared what books that were revered by many on TikTok they found underwhelming at best. So if you want to see what might not be worth your while, scroll down to find them on the list below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with a Professor of Cinema in the Division of Media Arts + Practice, Dr. Virginia Kuhn, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.

#1

Dare I say Icebreaker… no plot, no character development, nothing interesting at all 0/10 book

Image source: mrfatfarm, amazon.com

#2

It Ends With Us. I want my money back.

Image source: pel_gul, amazon.com

#3

I’m a victim of Haunting Adeline. I couldn’t help but cringe every time I tried to read it.

Image source: ⋆˚࿔ syira 𝜗𝜚˚⋆, amazon.com

#4

Reminders of Him made me realize there can indeed be an unbearable book.

Image source: itsdilaraaltay, amazon.com

#5

I’ll say it… I’LL SAY IT… A Court of Thorns and Roses.

Image source: @lonesomeliv, amazon.com

#6

Twisted Love… I couldn’t even get halfway.

Image source: elisnokro, amazon.com

#7

Fourth Wing. There, I said it. Could not stand violet mentioning how short she was every 2 seconds

Image source: Hannah Lynne , amazon.com

#8

The Silent Patient. So predictable

Image source: sllynxz, amazon.com

#9

For everyone on here who told me to read Girl in Pieces, we have a personal problem.

Image source: melikajs, amazon.com

#10

Shatter Me was not for me. I read better ‘bad books’ in Wattpad.

Image source: nointerestatall, amazon.com

#11

VERITY

Image source: desaraepoier

#12

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo.
I got halfway through that one and returned it to the library.

Image source: kelseya1233, amazon.com

#13

Throne of Glass. Don’t come for me! I know how you girls like to tussle. But it legitimately read like Wattpad. I barely got through it and can’t make myself read another one.

Image source: cathslibrary_, amazon.com

#14

Powerless is one of the worst books I’ve read. I had to hate-finish it.

Image source: jazzyfresh, amazon.com

#15

The Fine Print! I was honestly so disappointed.

Image source: faith_win, amazon.com

#16

The Inheritance Games was actually just a Wattpad book.

Image source: .brwns, amazon.com

#17

They made me buy Birthday Girl and I’m mad I wasted $19 on that.

Image source: fabiliciousss_, amazon.com

#18

Den Of Vipers. Absolutely terribly-written.

Image source: ficthund, amazon.com

#19

Manacled for me. A fanfic that is been super hyped up all over tiktok. I read it and it was very very hard to get through

Image source: ameliabedilia20, amazon.com

#20

Atlas Six. There, I said it. Hated it.

Image source: atlanticbanana, amazon.com

#21

Spanish Love Deception. It was so bad!!! Like the enemies phase lasted 2 pages and so did I

Image source: k__granger, amazon.com

#22

Prince of song and sea. The plot was everywhere and the plot twist mermaid was the worst person

Image source: just_blubei

#23

Diary of an Oxygen Thief literally put me to sleep.

Image source: gothgiirlll, amazon.com

#24

Only a Monster

Image source: master_margarethe, amazon.com

#25

Dance of Thieves. I was so excited and then let so far down.

Image source: cchavers, amazon.com

#26

the worst is Crave. I managed to read this book for 15 minutes.

Image source: master_margarethe, amazon.com

#27

Caraval!! (Or any of Stephanie Garber’s books)

Image source: cascadeoceanwave

#28

Cruel prince. I didn’t enjoy the style of writing, the pacing or the plot, the description was the icing on the cake for why i didn’t like it

Image source: aless_x02, amazon.com

#29

Love Hypothesis

Image source: shipper_63, amazon.com

#30

DAISY JONES AND THE SIX TOO

Image source: heavenlykrys

