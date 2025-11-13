I Turn Myself Into 4 Pretend Family Members To Send Awkward Holiday Cards To My Actual Family

by

Every year for the past 4 years, I’ve dressed up as 4 pretend family members (Byron, Brynnda, Brynnie, and Frank) in semi coordinating outfits and had a photoshoot at a location I usually come upon last minute.

Then, I photoshop all my selves together to create my own awkward family holiday cards and send them to my actual family and friends (which I surprisingly still have).

More info: Instagram

The Brynns, 2015

The Brynns, 2015

The Brynns, 2016

The Brynns, 2016

The Brynns, 2017

The Brynns, 2017

The Brynns, 2018

The Brynns, 2018

Patrick Penrose
