Guy Secretly Shoots Subway Passengers As 16th-Century Paintings

You can find all sorts of people on the London Underground. You won’t however see anybody from the 16th century. Not unless you’re Matt Crabtree that is. He sees them all the time.
Take a look at his pictures to see what we mean. The series is titled ’16th Century Tube Passengers’, and Matt takes the surreptitious photographs while travelling on the underground. “All these shots are taken, retouched and sent from my phone,” wrote Matt on Facebook. “Capturing the most of mundane commuter moments with a quiet, classical beauty.”
More info: Matt Crabtree (h/t: deMilked)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us