Parent Posts A Delusional Rant On FB After Their Son Eats Instant Noodles, Gets Destroyed

Cooking healthy and well-balanced meals can be time consuming or costly. But for those who want to eat healthy and make sure their loved ones do, too, it’s all worth it.
Be that as it may, it might be understandably disappointing when the latter don’t appreciate the effort the cook puts into it. But, according to members of the ‘Facepalm’ community, this parent seemingly overreacted to their kid seeking something less nutritious.
Not everyone is equally eager to cook or eat healthy foods
The parent was asking for advice on how to punish a 13yo for eating ramen
Image credits: clumsyconfiguration
Roughly half of Americans try to follow a healthy diet
The benefits of a healthy diet are evident; among other things, it can lead to better health and general well-being and fewer diseases or conditions. That’s likely why quite a few people try to eat healthy, and, according to Statista, roughly half of Americans do; or so they say, at least.
Statista’s data revealed that it’s Baby Boomers who seem to care for healthy foods the most, followed by Millennials and Gen X. Representatives of Gen Z, currently somewhere between 11 and 26 years of age, are just slightly less interested in broccoli and all things nutritious.
What Gen Z is interested in, though, is spicy foods, dining in groups, and influencer marketing, Business Insider reports. It seems that when it comes to eating habits, they differ quite significantly from other generations, as they tend to snack more than others, eat with their phone always on hand, and they want everything quick and, often, delivered.
“I think speed and convenience are paramount to Gen Z. They want things now, meaning whatever easiest order mode they can get their food as quickly as possible, that’s usually what they’re doing,” the CMO of El Pollo Loco, Andy Rebhun told Business Insider.
Some people tend to spend their money on meals that are far from healthy
The CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Laura Dickey pointed out that Gen Zers are social diners; if they opt for going out to eat rather than ordering in, they are likely to use this occasion to catch up with friends.
Also, this age group is entering the time in their lives where they start to earn their own money, which might not be yet accompanied by financial responsibilities. “They are there, they do have disposable income, they’re a really important audience, and they are distinctly different from millennials and Gen X,” Dickney pointed out to Business Insider.
Being in charge of your own money allows you to spend it in whatever way you want to. That—especially when it comes to young adults and children—might involve buying sugary treats, fast food, or something they might not normally eat at home; cheap ramen noodles, for instance. Also, something that’s very unlikely to be considered part of a healthy diet.
Take fast food, for example. Frequented by Gen Z more than any other age group, they are far from the healthiest option out there, which has reportedly gone from bad to worse over the years. That’s because together with the portion size that has been growing over the past decades, so did the calorie count.
Few things brimming with salt are considered healthy
In addition to the portion size and the number of calories, the amount of salt used in fast food has reportedly been on the rise, too. Cause for numerous health problems, including high blood pressure and cardiovascular events, it is also an ingredient that is ample in instant noodles.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people tend to consume too much sodium through salt, and instant noodles are very high in sodium, with roughly 88% of the 2-gram recommended norm (suggested by the WHO) in one package, according to Healthline.
It’s not only the salt that makes cheap instant noodles far from the healthiest thing for a 13-year-old to consume. However, netizens thought that the parent seeking to punish the child for eating it secretly should loosen up the reins a little. Some believed that moms and dads controlling the child’s every move too much—including the food they eat—can result in problems much larger than sneaking ramen noodles into the house at night. They shared their thoughts with members of the ‘Facepalm’ community in the comments section.
