Hey Pandas, What Feature On Bored Panda Should Be Added Or Changed? (Closed)

We all have that one thing that’s always rubbed us the wrong way on this site or wish was added, so let everyone know your thoughts!
#1
Permanently ban the transphobic bigot who keeps creating account to continue posting their ignorant opinions and bullying minors.
Known as KJHooks, Oscarmadis, JohnCoben, Cozyhoodie, Suave, the latest being Gnathaniel, I have a pet troll who fancies me it seems!
#2
make it so you can edit your submissions
#3
Make it easier to find Ask Pandas and Challenges, also leave these open longer. The participation rates on these fun pages is far too low
#4
maybe have a chatbox or something so we can communicate with our friends here. also blocking and votekicking for the trolls
#5
DMing
#6
The ability to tag someone could be so useful.
#7
Double-upvote button! I know we all say this as a joke, but I wish it was a real thing
#8
honestly, i feel like upvoting your own comment/post should not be an option. i’m starting to think many of those random downvoters are just trying to find a way to make their comments get higher by upvoting their own and downvoting the others, which leads to an annoying number of hidden comments
#9
Add a feature so when you have written on a post you can find if with ease there after. Sometimes, I am aware what someone has replied to my comments but cannot fond the reply to respond to it
#10
I’ll go first!
When you delete a comment… it should actually be deleted. Don’t just delete the text and let people continue to upvote/downvote it. Because personally when I see a comment that has been deleted but has a good amount of downvotes, I downvote it too because I assume that person said something horrible.
For example I left a comment with /s on it but people either didn’t see it or thought it meant /serious not /sarcasm and it received a fair amount of downvotes. Panicked because I didn’t wanna be banned I left a frantic comment saying I was being sarcastic because you can’t edit hidden comments. But I can’t just delete it because it would just continue to get downvotes.
Sorry for rambling but my point is that deleting a comment needs to FULLY delete it, not just the text and shouldn’t give people the ability to continue downvoting.
#11
You should do one of these but its talking about karens you’ve seen, because I have a story that i reaaaly want to share
#12
If I commented on item number 76 in a list which was originally 80 items and cut to 45, I don’t want to scroll down and click on the show more option. It’s frustrating doing it over and over again especially when your internet connection is s**t
#13
I know I’ve already posted one reply, but here’s another: I wish there was a way to search for accounts. I know we can access the ‘leaderboard’ thing, but scrolling through it to look for a specific person can take FOREVER. Sometimes I just want to find someone who haven’t seen in a while, and I haven’t followed them yet so I can’t access them through the “my pandas” list.
