Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Holiday, Tradition, Or Something You Celebrate Once A Year? (Closed)

What is your favorite holiday, tradition, or something you celebrate once a year?
#1
My favorite holiday is Christmas! It’s because it’s basically 2 days (Christmas Eve and Christmas) and you get gifts and most importantly, hang out with your family and praise God!
#2
Christmas — my favorite tradition around that holiday is the Christmas tree! Decorating it is always so fun. The lights my family decorates the house with are pretty!
#3
My favorite holiday is my birthday. I love my b-day because their is no Christmas or Halloween drama with decorating, you also dont need a religion to celebrate it, next up is christmas tho, i am catholic but for some reason this year we celebrated hannukah which was fun.
#4
My birthday! Which is in a week! Yay!🥳
#5
My favorite is celebrating Xmas because people care about each other and because I’m a bit religious, but mainly because people care about each other.
