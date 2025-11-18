Woman Quit Her Job After Gaining 45 Pounds From ‘Overworking’—Her Transformation Is Going Viral

A Chinese woman reignited discussions about “overwork obesity” after sharing that she gained 20 kilos (just over 44 pounds) in a year due to work-related stress.
Ouyang Wenjing from the Guangdong province in southern China, said on the social media platform Xiaohongshu that her weight had increased from 60kg to 80kg (130 to 175 pounds).
While the 24-year-old did not specify the nature of the job, she mentioned that she worked overtime, had irregular shifts, and ordered food delivery for all her meals, as per SCMP.
Ouyang said her job had become a “disaster” for her mental and physical health and that she has been feeling “much better” since she quit last June.
Image credits: SHVETS production
Speaking on the Chinese outlet Star Video, the young woman attributed her demanding work experience to sabotaging her previous weight loss efforts. Over the past four years, Ouyang lost 45 kgs (100 pounds) after weighing 105 kg (230 pounds) in high school.
Now, she has reduced her consumption of oils and sugars and is focusing on a healthy diet that includes grains, vegetables, and proteins.
Ouyang, who has become a weight loss influencer with over 40,000 Xiaohongshu followers, was able to lose 6kg (13 pounds) after implementing these changes in her lifestyle and diet.
Similarly, a 33-year-old woman from the financial hub Shanghai shared that she gained 3kg (6 pounds) in two months after suffering high levels of stress in an unnamed tech company.
“All my willpower was used at work, so I had none left for my life,” she said, adding that the pressure she experienced at the company made her “overindulge in deserts.”
Ouyang Wenjing, 24, highlighted how burnout can lead to weight gain
Image credits: Weibo
The “996” culture, which involves working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week, is widespread in Chinese tech firms and big corporations in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, according to Bloomberg.
This occurs despite China’s labor laws stating that workers should not exceed 40 hours of work per week.
The “996” culture is facing backlash in Chinese society, with many young professionals leaving their high-pressure careers in the city in pursuit of a healthier work-life balance in small towns.
Data from Shanghai-based consultancy MetroDataTech for 2023 show a net outflow of people in Shanghai and China’s leading innovation hub, Shenzhen, as many workers return to their familiar hometowns, where the cost of living is also lower.
After quitting the company in June, the young woman was able to lose 6kg (13 pounds)
Image credits: Weibo
Although the country’s “996” routine might exacerbate its effects, the correlation between weight gain and burnout is not exclusive to China.
A 2019 study from researchers at the University of Athens found that employees who feel overworked or burned out adopt unhealthy behaviors that can cause weight gain.
Researchers recruited nearly 1,000 men and women working full-time jobs and asked them to answer questions about their workloads, feelings of exhaustion or burnout, nutrition, and physical activity.
The results showed that exhausted employees with demanding workloads were more likely to engage in emotional eating and consume meals that have more fat.
Additionally, exhaustion was negatively related to physical activity levels.
“Workload and exhaustion are associated with nutrition and physical activity behaviors that promote weight gain and should be considered in weight management interventions for working adults,” the authors concluded.
A 2019 study from the University of Athens found that employees who feel overworked or burned out adopt unhealthy behaviors that can cause weight gain
Image credits: SHVETS production
In 1992, the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) added burnout to its list of diagnosable syndromes (it is not classified as a medical condition).
Burnout is described as resulting from “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed” and is characterized by three dimensions: feelings of exhaustion, feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job, and reduced professional efficacy.
Clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly believes that the risk of burnout can be reduced with employers’ commitment to their workers’ health.
“Employers can do a great deal to create collaborative work environments that reduce stress and fuel noncompetitive, positive energy,” Manly told Healthline.
“Clear employee goals, flexible work hours, and reasonable expectations also foster stress-free, positive work environments.”
But it’s also important to consider what workers can do on an individual level to protect their mental and physical health.
Exhausted workers are more likely to engage in emotional eating, consume meals that have more fat, and exercise less
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk
“Self-control is what drives us to do things we may not initially want to do but that contribute to our well-being in the long run,” says psychologist Chandler Chang, who founded Therapy Lab.
This includes good nutrition, going to bed early—since insufficient sleep leads to stress and anxiety, which can result in overindulgence in food or alcohol— and exercising during the weekend when you have free time.
It should be noted that each individual processes stress differently. While some may find themselves binge eating, others lose their appetite and don’t eat for extended hours. (Typically, stress shuts down appetite in the short term and increases it in the long term.)
To avoid overeating, you can start by ridding your fridge and cupboard of high-fat, sugary foods. Having those “comfort foods” at hand will likely tempt you to consume them instead of cooking and eating healthier alternatives.
For a healthy meal, you should aim to fill half of your plate with vegetables, ¼ with whole grains (rice, whole wheat pasta, quinoa), and the remaining quarter with a healthy protein (fish, chicken, turkey, beans).
