‘Wait… This Is Wholesome’: 50 Memes To Brighten Your Mood And Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Even the most optimistic person feels blue and overwhelmed at times—sadness and stress are natural parts of life. However, so is joy. And it helps to remember that the world can be a pretty magnificent and magical place if you ever find yourself going through extremely tough challenges, one after another.
And that’s where the popular ‘Wait… This Is Wholesome’ Facebook group comes in. Created just two years ago, the online community has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the extremely heartwarming content its members post. We’ve collected their most wholesome memes to brighten up your day, Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and remember to spread the joy—someone in your social circle might need the mood boost today!
Bored Panda reached out to the founder of the ‘Wait… This Is Wholesome’ Facebook group, Hamza Saeed, and he was kind enough to share the inspiration behind it. We also wanted to learn about the effects that looking at wholesome memes has on our moods, so we reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. You’ll find both of Bored Panda’s interviews below.
#1
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#2
Image source: Myah Rodeman
#3
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#4
Image source: steviaplath
#5
Image source: Mommy Club
#6
Image source: Mommy Club
#7
Image source: Wtf Did I Just Stumble Upon ?
#8
Image source: Mommy Club
#9
Image source: Baylor_DL
#10
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#11
Image source: Mommy Club
#12
Image source: Sophia Belita
#13
Image source: Inspired by Ebony Love
#14
Image source: Shelbi Fisher
#15
Image source: Jeff Meyers
#16
#17
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#18
Image source: mhdksafa
#19
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#20
Image source: Angel Gebs
#21
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#22
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#23
Image source: Mommy Club
#24
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#25
Image source: Mommy Club
#26
Image source: Mommy Club
#27
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#28
Image source: Alex Wagner
#29
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#30
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#31
Image source: Mommy Club
#32
Image source: Danno Hanfling
#33
Image source: Mommy Club
#34
Image source: Mommy Club
#35
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#36
Image source: Mommy Club
#37
Image source: Mommy Club
#38
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#39
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#40
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#41
Image source: Hamza Saeed
#42
Image source: Mommy Club
#43
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#44
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#45
Image source: Mommy Club
#46
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#47
Image source: Brianna Lent
#48
Image source: S**tposting until my fingers fall off
#49
Image source: Mommy Club
#50
Image source: Mommy Club
#51
Image source: Rave4life79
