Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love

by

One of the best things about getting older is being able to look back at your life and learn from past mistakes. The opportunity to help others live their best lives by sharing your own wisdom is even better. So it’s no surprise that elderly people love to pass their knowledge to younger generations.

More info: reddit.com

Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love

Image credits: Danielle Elder(not the actual photo)

Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love

A Redditor was curious about the best advice people have received from elders and got a response that resonated with many. In the response, user grassyblue told a story about accidentally meeting a lovely elder lady at a bus stop. After chatting her up, the young man who recently went through a breakup received probably the best relationship advice he could get.

Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love

“Met an elderly hispanic lady at a bus stop in Albuquerque. We went back and forth in Spanish for a bit (I’m a white guy so she was pleasantly surprised) and she told me about her travel plans to go to her son’s wedding–a real cute story involving him and his high school sweetheart finding each other after a long time being broken up.

I had recently been dumped, and said something a bit mopey like “I wish I could find love like that someday.”

She smiled, shook her head and said “Chico, love like that isn’t just found. It’s built. How many perfect, decorated temples do you think my ancestors stumbled across in Tikal or Tenochtitlan? No. They found a good, level spot, maybe some water nearby, and said ‘Here. We can build something here.’ Look for a clearing in the forest, young man. Not a hidden city.”

That one will stick with me for years.”

Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love

Many others shared their own stories which prove the old lady to be absolutely right about the importance of learning how to build relationships.

Here’s how people reacted

Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love
Man Shares How He Met An Old Lady At A Bust Stop And She Gave Him The Best Advice About Love

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mermaid Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Traveled 40,000km Around Australia And Brough Back These Stunning Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“10 Years Younger”: Experts Weigh In On Lindsay Lohan’s Fresh-Faced Glow Amid Plastic Surgery Drama
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
I Capture The Beauty Of Everyday Moments Before They Disappear Forever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Halt and Catch Fire Season 3
Halt and Catch Fire Season 3 Premiere Date Set at AMC
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2016
10 Reasons Why You Should be Watching “Barry”
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.