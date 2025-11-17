I Collected 30 Childhood Photos Of These Well-Known Celebrities Before Fame (New Pics)

Sometimes we see accomplished stars of cinema, television, and music in the media and often overlook the fact that they were also once children.

To remind myself and you of that, I have selected 35 famous celebrities and looked through their Instagram profiles to find adorable baby or childhood photos. This is not my first post on this, so feel free to find my previous collection of images here.

#1 Freddie Mercury

Image source: freddiemercury

#2 Selena Gomez

Image source: selenagomez

#3 Zendaya

Image source: zendaya

#4 Ryan Reynolds

Image source: vancityreynolds

#5 Cara Delevingne

Image source: caradelevingne

#6 Robert Downey Jr

Image source: Robert Downey Jr

#7 Chloë Grace Moretz

Image source: chloegmoretz

#8 Orlando Bloom

Image source: orlandobloom

#9 Will Smith

Image source: instagram.fqcj1-1.fna.fbcdn.net

#10 Tom Felton

Image source: t22felton

#11 Miley Cyrus

Image source: Miley Cyrus

#12 Gal Gadot

Image source: gal_gadot

#13 Lenny Kravitz

Image source: lennykravitz

#14 Jennifer Aniston

Image source: jenniferaniston

#15 Bruno Mars

Image source: brunomars

#16 Harry Styles

Image source: hshq

#17 Matthew Mcconaughey

Image source: officiallymcconaughey

#18 Shakira

Image source: shakira

#19 Nicole Kidman

Image source: nicolekidman

#20 Kristen Bell

Image source: kristenanniebell

#21 Courteney Cox

Image source: courteneycoxofficial

#22 Shawn Mendes

Image source: shawnmendes

#23 Cindy Crawford

Image source: cindycrawford

#24 Bella And Gigi Hadid

Image source: bellahadid

#25 Brie Larson

Image source: brielarson

#26 Timothée Chalamet

Image source: tchalamet

#27 Chris Pratt

Image source: prattprattpratt

#28 Justin Timberlake

Image source: justintimberlake

#29 Mandy Moore

Image source: mandymooremm

#30 Sarah Michelle

Image source: instagram.fqcj1-1.fna.fbcdn.net

