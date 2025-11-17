I Collected 30 Childhood Photos Of These Well-Known Celebrities Before Fame (New Pics)

Sometimes we see accomplished stars of cinema, television, and music in the media and often overlook the fact that they were also once children.
To remind myself and you of that, I have selected 35 famous celebrities and looked through their Instagram profiles to find adorable baby or childhood photos. This is not my first post on this, so feel free to find my previous collection of images here.
#1 Freddie Mercury
Image source: freddiemercury
#2 Selena Gomez
Image source: selenagomez
#3 Zendaya
Image source: zendaya
#4 Ryan Reynolds
Image source: vancityreynolds
#5 Cara Delevingne
Image source: caradelevingne
#6 Robert Downey Jr
Image source: Robert Downey Jr
#7 Chloë Grace Moretz
Image source: chloegmoretz
#8 Orlando Bloom
Image source: orlandobloom
#9 Will Smith
Image source: instagram.fqcj1-1.fna.fbcdn.net
#10 Tom Felton
Image source: t22felton
#11 Miley Cyrus
Image source: Miley Cyrus
#12 Gal Gadot
Image source: gal_gadot
#13 Lenny Kravitz
Image source: lennykravitz
#14 Jennifer Aniston
Image source: jenniferaniston
#15 Bruno Mars
Image source: brunomars
#16 Harry Styles
Image source: hshq
#17 Matthew Mcconaughey
Image source: officiallymcconaughey
#18 Shakira
Image source: shakira
#19 Nicole Kidman
Image source: nicolekidman
#20 Kristen Bell
Image source: kristenanniebell
#21 Courteney Cox
Image source: courteneycoxofficial
#22 Shawn Mendes
Image source: shawnmendes
#23 Cindy Crawford
Image source: cindycrawford
#24 Bella And Gigi Hadid
Image source: bellahadid
#25 Brie Larson
Image source: brielarson
#26 Timothée Chalamet
Image source: tchalamet
#27 Chris Pratt
Image source: prattprattpratt
#28 Justin Timberlake
Image source: justintimberlake
#29 Mandy Moore
Image source: mandymooremm
#30 Sarah Michelle
Image source: instagram.fqcj1-1.fna.fbcdn.net
Follow Us