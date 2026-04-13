“Puts Things Into Perspective”: Influencer Reveals The Botched Plastic Surgery She Had Been Hiding With Photoshop For Years

“My story challenges everything you’ve been led to believe is perfect,” influencer Mariana Tavares told her 4 million followers in a candid video. “My dream turned into a nightmare, the consequences of which I’m still facing today.”
Feeling insecure about her postpartum body, Mariana went to JK Estética Avançada, which she described as a renowned, high-end plastic surgery clinic in Brazil trusted by many celebrities.
She underwent a number of procedures, including liposuction on her arms, stomach, and back area, as well as a breast lift.
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Instead of leaving the operating room with a boost in confidence, Mariana became the victim of botched procedures.
The internet star had to undergo two corrective surgeries, which did little to fix the damage.
In a video posted over the weekend, Mariana revealed that she has been taking medication to manage her pain for three years and has developed panic attacks.
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
She also admitted to editing her social media posts to hide the damage caused by the surgeries.
“Don’t believe everything you see online,” she warned.
“What you see could have been altered or Photoshopped, as were all the photos that I’ve been posting of my ‘perfect’ body. They always had a filter, something to hide marks and scars and everything that went wrong with me.”
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Mariana apologized to her millions of followers for editing her appearance, explaining, “I’m a woman, and I wanted to feel good about myself. I didn’t want people to know what happened to me, but I’m tired of hiding.”
When she voiced her complaints about the botched procedures, surgeons told her she had to wait six months to see the final results and that she was not being “patient.”
After her final surgery, however, doctors confirmed that her chest showed signs of necrosis.
Mariana underwent two corrective surgeries but was still left with necrosis
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Mariana spent approximately R$500,000 (about $95,000) on surgeries, medications, and various specialists to fix the damage.
In an audio recording shared in the same post, a doctor can be heard telling the Brazilian influencer that he had removed too much blood from her body during an operation.
“I’m sad that I didn’t identify this in your body. It was my mistake,” he admitted.
Mariana shared the damage caused by the botched surgeries on social media
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Photos posted on social media show deep scars across Mariana’s ribs and armpits, as well as bruising on her stomach and redness on her chest.
“I stayed silent all these years because I was indirectly ‘coached’ by the surgeon, who told me I could seek justice but that it would go nowhere,” Mariana wrote on Instagram.
“But now I’ve woken up and realized it’s not my fault, I’m a victim. And they did absolutely nothing to help me.”
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
“I’m tired of only seeing perfect results on the internet, of only seeing a fairytale. The reality is that no one has the courage to post or expose themselves. Do you think it’s normal to go into a surgical center 4 months postpartum and come out with a deformed body?”
According to Mariana, her surgeon admitted that the clinic had to implement new care protocols after her botched procedures. She described herself as the clinic’s “guinea pig.”
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
Her motivation for finally sharing her case is to warn others against blindly trusting clinics based on their positive reputation, as well as believing in the “perfect” lives and bodies seen on social media.
“My body and the traumas I was left with will never be reversed,” she wrote. “But justice will be served.”
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
In the comments of her post, another woman shared her own negative experience at the clinic, writing, “Hey girl, in 2024 I had surgery with them. I got an infection, almost d*ed, and begged for days for the doctor who operated on me to come see me, because no other doctor wanted to take my case.
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
“I was hospitalized for 20 days, had to be opened up twice, spent more than 180K on the surgery and another 80K on hospitalization, and they DIDN’T CARE ABOUT ME AT ALL! I’ve already taken legal action against them.”
Another user wrote, “I’m so sorry you went through that. I admire your courage in speaking out and sharing your experience so other women don’t have to go through the same thing.”
“Nothing worth my health, fvck perfect body shape, everything comes with a cost,” shared a third user.
Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares
As a result of complications from her aesthetic surgeries, Mariana said she will not be able to breastfeed her future children.
In her post, the mom tagged her lawyer and suggested she will take legal action against JK Estética Avançada.
Bored Panda has contacted JK Estética Avançada for comment.
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