Born on December 3, 1968, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Brendan James Fraser is a Canadian-American actor. Fraser is the youngest of four sons, his parents Carol Mary and Peter Fraser are of Canadian descent. His acting career began in the late 1900s, he is famously known for his supporting role in the 1992 comedy film Encino Man which many regard as his breakthrough role. The same year he also appeared in the drama film School Ties. From the late 1990s through to the early 2000s, Fraser appeared in several movies that gained him prominence internationally including his appearance in the 1997 hit movie, George of the Jungle, and his star role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy from 1999-2008.
Fraser is married to Afton Smith and has three sons together, Griffin Arthur Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser, and, Leland Francis Fraser. In December 2007, it was announced that the couple had decided to divorce. Fraser has gone on to be in a relationship with makeup artist Jeanne Moore, the couple made their red carpet debut in 2022 at the Venice Film Festival. In the mid-2010s Fraser’s career took a huge turn for the worst thanks to the poor box office performances of some of his films, and the sexual assault allegedly committed against him in 2003 by Philip Berk. However, his film career was revitalized thanks to his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale in 2022, a role that earned him his first Academy Award as he won Best Actor for his role as Charlie. Here are a few things, not many people know about the award-winning actor;
Brendan Fraser Loves Photography
Fraser is an amateur photographer. His passion for photography can be traced back to 1998 when Fraser picked up a used Polaroid camera and decided to start taking photos of the exotic locations he was visiting while shooting movies. In his guest role on Scrubs Fraser used an instant camera. The book Collector’s Guide to Instant Cameras has a dedication to Fraser.
He Was Considered To Play Inspector Gadget
In 1999 Fraser was considered to take on the title role in the hit movie Inspector Gadget. However, the shooting of the movie conflicted with that of George of the Jungle. Fraser turned down the role due to working on George of the Jungle.
Brendan Fraser Is Multilingual
Fraser speaks French like a person who was born there. In the romantic comedy Blast from the Past Fraser can be seen speaking French. He also speaks middling Spanish. Brendan Fraser is also proficient in Italian, and German, which has allowed him to take on diverse roles in international productions.
He Made History With His Induction Into Canada’s Walk Of Fame
In 2006, Brendan Fraser unveiled his Canada’s Walk of Fame star during the ceremony at the Hummingbird Center in Toronto, Canada. He made history as the first American-born actor to be on Canada’s Walk of Fame. While the actor was born in Indiana, both of his parents are Canadian and have dual citizenship, making the actor eligible for the position.Fraser Was Considered To Play Superman
In the early 2000s, Fraser was one of the actors considered to play the lead role of Superman in a reboot of the film’s franchise. Fraser met with Superman‘s then-director Brett Ratner who considered him for the role of the Man of Steel. Unfortunately, Ratner was eventually removed from the film after failing to find a suitable Superman. Fraser felt disappointed after the role went to Brandon Routh in 2006’s Superman Returns.
He Did Many Of His Own Stunts
In the early years of his career Fraser did most of his stunts. In his appearances in the action movies, The Mummy and George of the Jungle, Fraser carried out most of his stunts himself. Fraser revealed that he performed his own stunts as a way to ensure that those physical performances, whether fighting, dancing, or comedy, had an element of self-sacrifice.
Fraser Has Undergone Several Surgeries
As mentioned earlier, Brendan Fraser performed most of his stunts in some of his action movie appearances which was a risky move. In The Mummy 2, Fraser injured his knees, cracked a rib, and tore a spinal disk which resulted in a partial knee replacement and multiple back surgeries. Over seven years, the physical demands of the stunts he performed eventually required him to undergo other surgeries including, a laminectomy, and vocal cord surgery
He Once Passed Out While Filming The Mummy
In 1999 while filming The Mummy, Fraser had a near-death experience. During the filming of a hanging scene in The Mummy, Fraser, who insisted on doing his stunts, was actually hanged. However, the stunt went wrong when Fraser choked and blacked out.