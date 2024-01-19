George Clooney’s full name is George Timothy Clooney. He was born on May 6, 1961, in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. American actor and filmmaker who emerged in the 1990s as a popular leading man, known for his good looks and versatility and who later became a cherished director and screenwriter. Check out some of the interesting facts about George Clooney.
1. George Clooney a Distant Relative Of Abraham Lincoln
The actor/director of The Ides of March shares an ancestor with a famous American president: Abraham Lincoln. They both have deep Kentucky roots and Lucy Hanks, Lincoln’s maternal grandmother is the link between them.
2. He holds an Academy Awards record
Clooney is the first actor to be nominated for an Academy Award in 6 different categories (Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor). When Clooney was nominated for producing Argo with Ben Affleck he broke records.
3. He’s friends with the British royal family
Clooney and his wife Amal attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Once Clooney said that both families live not too far from each other. Both families used to have dinners together and they are friends with each other for all the reasons like anybody else is friend with any other.
4. Clooney is a bit of a ladies’ man
George Clooney was famous for several women he has dated over the years. He has adoringly been linked to several celebrities including Kelly Preston, Renee Zellweger, Krista Allen and Stacy Keibler.
5. He has a complex personality
George Clooney’s several awards are proof of his recognition as one of the best actors of all time. However, he has also directed no less than seven films and series, indicating that he is a persuasive director. He’s currently in charge of a new miniseries based on Joseph Heller’s 1961 novel “Catch-22”, which depicts the story of Captain John Yossarian as he navigates the U.S Air Force during World War II. Of notable indication – George Clooney was People magazine’s “sexiest man in the world” in 1997.
6. Clooney writes a letter to his wife every day
In an interview, Clooney spoke about how he and his wife Amal write each other letters. He said, “Even in lockdown, he used to write a letter and put it on her desk, similarly she also used to write a letter and leave it underneath the pillow.”
7. George Clooney’s activism has gotten him arrested
In 2001 Clooney used his infamy to raise funds for victims of the 9/11 attacks, and in 2006 he joined forces with Barack Obama to condemn the Sudanese military’s actions during the dramatic civil clashes in Darfur. After Two years, United Nations bestowed George Clooney with Messenger of Peace. Most knowingly, Clooney was arrested alongside his father, when in 2012 they remonstrated against the government of Khartoum outside of the Sudanese embassy in Washington.
8. Worst Batman Ever?
In 1997, George Clooney took on the iconic role of Batman in the Hollywood blockbuster “Batman & Robin“. Unluckily, the movie was a flop and critics were extremely critical of Clooney’s performance, they go so far as to call him the worst Batman ever in the series.
9. Repeatedly Shortlisted As One of the Most Beautiful People in the World
In September 2007, GQ Magazine’s short-listed George Clooney in the list of the top 50 Stylish Men in the past 50 years! This was not the first or the last of awards for Mr Clooney. USA Today nominated him for the ’50 Most Beautiful People of the World’ in 1996 and People magazine included him twice in their list of ‘100 most beautiful people in the world’.
10. Clooney Co-Founded a Tequila Brand Sold For $1 Billion
Despite being the highest-earning actor of 2017-2018, George Clooney has not starred in a film since 2016’s Money Monster. Nonetheless, he has been keeping busy as a producer and director. Clooney made his newest fortune selling a tequila brand he co-founded for a huge $1 billion.
