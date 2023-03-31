It Looks Like Ben Affleck Is Officially Out As Batman In The DCU

Home
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

We’re only a few months away from The Flash and the final appearance of Ben Affleck‘s Batman. Introduced in Zack Snyder‘s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Oscar winner’s version was a darker take on the popular DC character. A Batman that actually kills had many intrigued by the morals of the newest incarnation of the DC hero. Even if the films didn’t necessarily live up to most people’s expectations. In addition to Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot, it was confirmed that Affleck’s time in the DC universe would end after The Flash.

Hopes of the actor sticking around in James Gunn‘s rebooted universe surfaced when the Co-CEO of DC Studios stated that he’s talked to Affleck about directing a feature down the line. However, Affleck shut this notion down in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor cited numerous reasons why he’s bowing out, with his biggest being that he’s simply disinterested in working on more superhero projects.

Why Affleck’s Comments Mean He’s Out As Batman

Ben Affleck Batman DCU

The prospect of Ben Affleck writing and directing a solo Batman feature was exciting the moment rumors circulated that the Oscar winner would go beyond acting as Bruce Wayne/Batman. However, Ben Affleck’s main reason for turning down the opportunity to direct The Batman was due to the fact that he was struggling with addiction issues. The actor himself dug deeper into what drove him to alcoholism, which was his unhappiness working on Justice League. In fact, Affleck outright states that it, “was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some sh–ty experiences.”

Affleck notably highlighted the reshoots of the 2017 film following Zack Snyder’s departure as a terrible experience. The actor isn’t the first one to speak out about his awful experience working on the Justice League reshoots. Ray Fisher was a big component of calling out Joss Whedon and Walter Hamada about the unfair treatment of the cast and crew. Affleck is thankfully on a path to recovery, but the actor’s desire for doing another superhero film burned out as he doesn’t find it creatively satisfying standing in a rubber suit talking to a green screen. Ben Affleck’s experience also went a long way in killing any chance of wanting to direct a Batman project in the new DCU.

When Ben Affleck’s Batman Will Likely Be Replaced in the DCU

It Looks Like Ben Affleck Is Officially Out As Batman In The DCU

Despite Ben Affleck’s negative experience on Justice League, he does praise his work on The Flash by stating, “For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great.” Gunn is supremely focused on his upcoming Superman: Legacy feature that will kick off the new DCU. Thus far, there’s no word on when a new Batman will be chosen for The Brave and The Bold.

Gunn has stated that the new Batman film will not come out before Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II, and that it won’t be released within the six month period of the Elseworld story. The Brave and The Bold likely won’t see a release until 2026 or 2027, though that hasn’t been confirmed. As of now, Robert Pattinson remains the lone Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DC Universe and an announcement won’t likely be made until Superman: Legacy is closed to being released. A new name will take over the role, so any chances of seeing the likes of Michael Keaton or Christian Bale reprising the iconic superhero are slim to none.

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
I love movies and television. Whether it's timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I've spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I'm happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

