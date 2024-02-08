Ben Napier: 8 Things You Need to Know About the HGTV Host

With the growing success of their television show, now is a good time to catch up on things you need to know about HGTV host Ben Napier and his wife, Erin Napier. Ben and Erin Napier have connected with fans and HGTV audiences on many levels beyond the amazing renovation projects on HGTV’s Home Town TV series. Reality TV shows like Erin and Ben Napier’s Home Town are one of the reasons HGTV has become America’s top, most-watched pay television channel.
Ben Napier’s custom handiwork and his wife’s imaginative hand sketches have seen spaces get transformative makeovers on reasonable budgets. From their love life, creative minds, to raising a family, Napier and his wife are one of television’s most relatable hosts. Here’s more things you need to know about HGTV host Ben Napier.
Ben Napier Is Much Taller Than He Looks
One of the first things audiences notice about Ben Napier is his height compared to Erin or those around him. However, in real life, Ben Napier is a little taller and bigger than you might have imagined. Ben Napier has a towering height of 1.98 m (6 feet 6 inches), reportedly wearing size 14 shoes. At his biggest, Napier used to weigh 300 lb. However, with a conscious effort to focus on his health and recovering from a shoulder injury, Napier reportedly lost about 55 lbs.
He Used To Be A Church Minister
Ben Napier was born into a religious, Christian family. His parents were not only devout Christians but also ministers. Napier spent most of his growing years in church. Unsurprisingly, he soon followed in the footsteps of his parents. Ben Napier was the youth minister at Laurel First United Methodist Church. Just as he’s passionate about construction and renovation, Napier was dedicated to his calling as a youth minister. However, with a growing passion for woodwork and advancing his family business, Napier retired as a minister in 2014.
He and His Wife Were College Sweethearts
While this is a more popular fact for Home Town viewers, it’s still important for new fans and admirers of the HGTV host Ben Napier. The couple met at Jones County Junior College, Mississippi, with Ben first seeing Erin in the first week of school. At the time, Ben was quite popular, being the president of several clubs. He was also a people person and easily made friends. Erin admits she had a crush on him before they ever spoke. The first time they had a real conversation was during an interview Erin was conducting for the school’s newspaper in December 2004.
Napier boldly informed Erin that they would marry six days after the interview. The couple dated for almost three years before Ben proposed to Erin on September 21, 2007. A year later, on November 22, 2008, Erin and Ben Napier were officially married at the University of Mississippi’s Paris Yates Chapel. Since then, the couple has remained inseparable, providing support and strength for each other.
Ben Napier Once Ran For City Council
Over the years, Ben and Erin Napier have shown undiluted, dedicated love for their hometown, Laurel, Mississippi. Although they had initially planned to live and start a family in Memphis, Nashville, Birmingham, or even New York City, they ultimately returned to Erin’s hometown. Unsurprisingly, when the opportunity came to serve, Napier chose to run for city council in 2013 as a representative of Ward 5. However, things didn’t work out as planned, with Napier losing to Manuel Jones. Although he never re-contested, Napier continues to contribute to the town in every way he can.
He Is The Proud Father Of Two Daughters
Ben Napier became a father in January 2018, almost 10 years after marriage. In the years following their wedding, Erin struggled with an undisclosed illness that prevented them from having a child. The birth of their first child, Helen Napier, was a happy moment for the parents, friends, family, and millions of audiences who watched their show. A few months after the birth of Helen, the couple opened up on Erin’s illness. Erin had complained about stomach pain for years since she was 19.
The cause of the pain had confounded doctors for years. However, an emergency exploratory surgery revealed she had been living with a perforated appendix for years, with the organ rupturing and healing itself repeatedly for years. Although it was finally removed, the probability of getting pregnant was reduced to zero. Helen’s conception and birth were a miracle for Erin and Ben Napier. The couple had their second child and daughter, Mae Napier, on May 28, 2021.
Ben Napier Is An Antique Car Collector
Watching Ben Napier and his wife on Home Town, it’s clear they both have an attraction for antique cars. Besides their love for each other and home renovations, the couple is passionate about collecting antique cars. It’s no surprise or coincidence that Ben Napier chose the 1962 Chevy pickup as their business Scotsman Co. truck. Besides the truck, the Napiers also own a 1971 VW Beetle convertible and a 1964 Pontiac Catalina, which once belonged to Erin’s grandfather and father.
He Is A Published Author
The super creative Ben Napier has long proven he’s more than a talented woodworker. He and his wife co-wrote a memoir, Make Something Good Today: A Memoir, published in October 2018. The book talks about the couple’s journey, encouraging readers to seek out a good life. It shares insights on how to grow and prosper within a community.
Ben Napier Made His Acting Debut In 2022
Ben and Erin Napier have shared their lives on television since their show premiered in 2016. However, HGTV Home Town is an unscripted reality television show. Napier starred, alongside his wife, on the 2022 HGTV Christmas movie A Christmas Open House. With the couple playing supporting characters, Ben Napier was cast in a supporting role as a woodworker, Henry Wright, with his wife playing Sarah Wright. If you liked the facts about HGTV host Ben Napier, check out 10 things you didn’t know about HGTV host David Bromstad
Watch Home Town on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!