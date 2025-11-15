Hey Pandas, What Is A Stupid Rule You Have To Follow? (Closed)

Rules, we all have to follow them. There are rules that are created by the government and then there are rules that are created by normal people. Most of them are there to make sure we stay safe, but then there are the ones that are just plain stupid and totally useless.

So pandas what is a crazy rule you’ve had to follow?

When me and my younger sister scooter from school and home, she’s way faster since she has an electric scooter and I have a pedal scooter. My parents said that since she was way faster than me, she had to be behind me when we scooter home. So whenever she catches up to me she has to slow down, which is bad for her since her scooter automatically goes fast when she scoots.

Before Corona Virus, My mom said that if I didn’t be back home by 3:30 P.M. she wouldn’t open the door for me.
(I live a mile or two away from school)
(I was in 3-4-5 grade)
(I was carrying a heavy backpack)
(etc,etc,)

No anxiety attacks in public

