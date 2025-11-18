This Graphic Designer Is Causing A Stir On Social Media With Their Transformations Of The Simpsons Characters (32 Pics)

Let us introduce you to Princess_Prompt, a fine art photographer and graphic designer based in Belgium. Their latest endeavor has been causing quite a stir on social media, and we couldn’t resist sharing these captivating creations with you as well!

Princess_Prompt, armed with the power of Midjourney V6 and the magic of Magnific.ai, has taken beloved figures like Moe Szyslak, Milhouse van Houten, Bart Simpson, and Ned Flanders and given them a remarkable makeover. “I wanted to imagine what a live action series of The Simpsons could look like in the flesh in an ’80s style, the era of their birth,” the creator shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down to see our Simpsons characters with a touch of real-life flair, all brought to life through AI.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | reddit.com

#1 Ned Flanders

Image source: princess_prompt

#2 Edna Krabappel

Image source: princess_prompt

#3 Moe Szyslak

Image source: princess_prompt

#4 Groundskeeper Willie

Image source: princess_prompt

#5 Waylon Smithers

Image source: princess_prompt

#6 Todd Flanders And Rod Flanders

Image source: princess_prompt

#7 Otto Dwight Mann

Image source: princess_prompt

#8 Bart Simpson

Image source: princess_prompt

#9 Chief Wiggum

Image source: princess_prompt

#10 Nelson Muntz

Image source: princess_prompt

#11 Selma Bouvier And Patty Bouvier

Image source: princess_prompt

#12 Santa’s Little Helper

Image source: princess_prompt

#13 Homer Simpson

Image source: princess_prompt

#14 Barney Gumble

Image source: princess_prompt

#15 Hans Moleman

Image source: princess_prompt

#16 Lunchlady Doris

Image source: princess_prompt

#17 Martin Prince

Image source: princess_prompt

#18 Marge Simpson

Image source: princess_prompt

#19 Milhouse Van Houten

Image source: princess_prompt

#20 Sherri And Terri

Image source: princess_prompt

#21 Apu Nahasapeemapetil

Image source: princess_prompt

#22 Snowball

Image source: princess_prompt

#23 Ralph Wiggum

Image source: princess_prompt

#24 Troy Mcclure

Image source: princess_prompt

#25 Mr. Burns

Image source: princess_prompt

#26 Eleanor Abernathy

Image source: princess_prompt

#27 Dr. Hibbert

Image source: princess_prompt

#28 Üter Zörker

Image source: princess_prompt

#29 Lisa Simpson

Image source: princess_prompt

#30 Krusty The Clown

Image source: princess_prompt

#31 Principal Skinner

Image source: princess_prompt

#32 Sideshow Bob

Image source: princess_prompt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
