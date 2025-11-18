This Graphic Designer Is Causing A Stir On Social Media With Their Transformations Of The Simpsons Characters (32 Pics)

Let us introduce you to Princess_Prompt, a fine art photographer and graphic designer based in Belgium. Their latest endeavor has been causing quite a stir on social media, and we couldn’t resist sharing these captivating creations with you as well!
Princess_Prompt, armed with the power of Midjourney V6 and the magic of Magnific.ai, has taken beloved figures like Moe Szyslak, Milhouse van Houten, Bart Simpson, and Ned Flanders and given them a remarkable makeover. “I wanted to imagine what a live action series of The Simpsons could look like in the flesh in an ’80s style, the era of their birth,” the creator shared with Bored Panda.
Scroll down to see our Simpsons characters with a touch of real-life flair, all brought to life through AI.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | reddit.com
#1 Ned Flanders
Image source: princess_prompt
#2 Edna Krabappel
Image source: princess_prompt
#3 Moe Szyslak
Image source: princess_prompt
#4 Groundskeeper Willie
Image source: princess_prompt
#5 Waylon Smithers
Image source: princess_prompt
#6 Todd Flanders And Rod Flanders
Image source: princess_prompt
#7 Otto Dwight Mann
Image source: princess_prompt
#8 Bart Simpson
Image source: princess_prompt
#9 Chief Wiggum
Image source: princess_prompt
#10 Nelson Muntz
Image source: princess_prompt
#11 Selma Bouvier And Patty Bouvier
Image source: princess_prompt
#12 Santa’s Little Helper
Image source: princess_prompt
#13 Homer Simpson
Image source: princess_prompt
#14 Barney Gumble
Image source: princess_prompt
#15 Hans Moleman
Image source: princess_prompt
#16 Lunchlady Doris
Image source: princess_prompt
#17 Martin Prince
Image source: princess_prompt
#18 Marge Simpson
Image source: princess_prompt
#19 Milhouse Van Houten
Image source: princess_prompt
#20 Sherri And Terri
Image source: princess_prompt
#21 Apu Nahasapeemapetil
Image source: princess_prompt
#22 Snowball
Image source: princess_prompt
#23 Ralph Wiggum
Image source: princess_prompt
#24 Troy Mcclure
Image source: princess_prompt
#25 Mr. Burns
Image source: princess_prompt
#26 Eleanor Abernathy
Image source: princess_prompt
#27 Dr. Hibbert
Image source: princess_prompt
#28 Üter Zörker
Image source: princess_prompt
#29 Lisa Simpson
Image source: princess_prompt
#30 Krusty The Clown
Image source: princess_prompt
#31 Principal Skinner
Image source: princess_prompt
#32 Sideshow Bob
Image source: princess_prompt
Follow Us